ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
WSVN-TV

Margate Middle School evacuated after bomb threat called in

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at a South Florida middle school were evacuated after reports of a bomb threat. Margate Police arrived to Margate Middle School, located 500 NW 65th Ave., Friday morning. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where students and faculty were seeking sheltering at the school’s baseball field....
MARGATE, FL
WSVN-TV

Sunny Isles Beach Blvd. renamed after 11-year-old boy fatally struck while on crosswalk

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida city paid a touching tribute to a boy two years after he was struck and killed while legally crossing the street. Sunny Isles Beach on Saturday afternoon held a renaming ceremony for Sunny Isles Beach Boulevard. The street has been legally designated as Anthony Reznik Boulevard in the 11-year-old’s memory.
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

SUV crashes into SW Miami-Dade Target, causes store damage

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver came crashing into a Target store in Southwest Miami-Dade. The motorist’s SUV slammed through a wall of the store, located on Southwest 104th Street, near 79th Place, Saturday afternoon. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Find your Valentine at Humane Society of Broward County’s annual ‘Adopt a Sweetheart’ event

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - February is the month of love and the Humane Society of Broward County is encouraging you to make a furry friend your Valentine this year. The Humane Society of Broward County is hosting its annual “Adopt a Sweetheart” event. Whether you’re looking for a pooch to smooch or a cat to cuddle, you can find the furry friend of your dreams waiting for you at the adoption center.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for elderly woman reported missing from Allapattah

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly woman who went missing in Miami’a Allapattah neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, 75-year-old Raquel Peña was reported missing on Saturday. She stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 102 pounds,...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate break-in at Westland Mall Macy’s

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a break-in at Westland Mall in Hialeah. Hialeah Police responded to the shopping center, located near West 49th Street, Friday night. Detectives said burglars forced their way into the Macy’s store at the mall. It remains unclear whether or not anything was...
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search Brickell apartment building amid burglary investigation

MIAMI (WSVN) - A busy Brickell neighborhood was swarmed by police officers in the middle of the day. 7News cameras captured several City of Miami Police cruisers parked outside an apartment building in the area of South Miami Avenue and Eighth Street, Saturday afternoon. Officers went floor by floor inside...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for missing 13-year-old girl in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Chrisette Bostic was last seen in the Model City area of Miami, Thursday. She was wearing a black jacket, black Nike shorts and white foam sneakers. Bostic stands at 4 feet, 9 inches...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Family starts GoFundMe page for woman killed in Margate crash

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is asking for the public’s help in raising money after a tragedy that has affected their lives. On Monday, a woman and her child were in a single-car crash in Margate after the driver of a BMW lost control of their car and collided with a tree near the intersection of Rock Island Road and Northwest First Street.
MARGATE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy