Read full article on original website
Related
WSVN-TV
J.P. Taravella High student suspended for spreading word of shooting threat defends actions; mother criticizes school’s decision
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida high school student and his mother are speaking out after, they said, the school suspended the teen, not for making a threat, but for trying to spread the word about one. The teen, a ninth grade student at J.P. Taravella High School...
WSVN-TV
Margate Middle School evacuated after bomb threat called in
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at a South Florida middle school were evacuated after reports of a bomb threat. Margate Police arrived to Margate Middle School, located 500 NW 65th Ave., Friday morning. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where students and faculty were seeking sheltering at the school’s baseball field....
WSVN-TV
Parents outrage after children appear in blackface during Black history month celebration at daycare in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Parents are outraged after a teacher caused a major controversy. To celebrate Black history month, the children faces were painted black. One mother said she doesn’t understand how in 2023, anybody cannot know that this is offensive. “And I’m like, ‘Oh my God,'” said a parent....
WSVN-TV
Teen, 2 women arrested after Miami-Dade Schools Police officer attacked near Horace Mann Middle School
EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a teenage girl and two women after a Miami-Dade Schools Police officer was attacked while trying to take the teen into custody for her involvement in a fight at a middle school in El Portal. Thursday was a rough and tumble day...
WSVN-TV
Habitat volunteers help 5 families build houses as part of SW Miami-Dade blitz
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A building blitz in Southwest Miami-Dade aims to give grateful families a place to call home sweet home. Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami is working alongside five families to build houses. 7News cameras captured crews hard at work on Friday. “To many, the banging...
WSVN-TV
Fred Guttenberg, father of Parkland victim, demands action from Congress ahead of 5-year anniversary of mass shooting
PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Some Parkland parents are demanding action from lawmakers as another agonizing anniversary approaches. Their children were killed by a gunman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. Seventeen people were killed, and 17 others were injured. Fred Guttenberg, the father of victim Jaime...
WSVN-TV
Attorneys give closing statements in bond hearing for 2 ex-Hialeah officers accused of kidnapping and beating homeless man
MIAMI (WSVN) - Two former Hialeah Police Officers continue their fight to be released from jail after being accused of beating and kidnapping a man. A judge could soon decide Friday whether the two former officers and a private investigator could bond out of jail or not as they wait for their trial.
WSVN-TV
Police set up perimeter in Fort Lauderdale after suspected shooter flees
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Shots were fired near a South Florida bus terminal. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived to the bus terminal, located at 101 NW 1st St., Friday afternoon. According to police, someone was shooting at two people. There were no injuries, and the shooter fled the scene. A...
WSVN-TV
Coral Gables woman celebrates 108th birthday with family, 1st responder procession
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a birthday celebration more than a century in the the making. Coral Gables Police and Fire Rescue on Friday wished Margarita Perez a happy 108th birthday. They had a procession in front of her house as she and her family gathered outside. Perez...
WSVN-TV
Sunny Isles Beach Blvd. renamed after 11-year-old boy fatally struck while on crosswalk
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida city paid a touching tribute to a boy two years after he was struck and killed while legally crossing the street. Sunny Isles Beach on Saturday afternoon held a renaming ceremony for Sunny Isles Beach Boulevard. The street has been legally designated as Anthony Reznik Boulevard in the 11-year-old’s memory.
WSVN-TV
SUV crashes into SW Miami-Dade Target, causes store damage
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver came crashing into a Target store in Southwest Miami-Dade. The motorist’s SUV slammed through a wall of the store, located on Southwest 104th Street, near 79th Place, Saturday afternoon. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash...
WSVN-TV
Bodycam video shows man after alleged police kidnapping, beating; bond granted to 2 ex-Hialeah officers charged
MIAMI (WSVN) - Never-before-seen police body camera video captured the moments after, authorities said, a man was kidnapped and beaten by Hialeah Police officers. 7News obtained the footage from the Dec. 17 incident on the same day as a Miami-Dade judge granted bond to two now former Hialeah Police officers charged in the incident.
WSVN-TV
Find your Valentine at Humane Society of Broward County’s annual ‘Adopt a Sweetheart’ event
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - February is the month of love and the Humane Society of Broward County is encouraging you to make a furry friend your Valentine this year. The Humane Society of Broward County is hosting its annual “Adopt a Sweetheart” event. Whether you’re looking for a pooch to smooch or a cat to cuddle, you can find the furry friend of your dreams waiting for you at the adoption center.
WSVN-TV
Search underway for elderly woman reported missing from Allapattah
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly woman who went missing in Miami’a Allapattah neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, 75-year-old Raquel Peña was reported missing on Saturday. She stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 102 pounds,...
WSVN-TV
Judge sets bond for 2 ex-Hialeah officers accused of kidnapping and beating homeless man
MIAMI (WSVN) - Two former Hialeah Police officers are set to be released from jail after being accused of beating and kidnapping a homeless man. A judge on Friday set bond for the two former officers and a private investigator. Twenty-seven-year-old Rafael Otano was given house arrest, a $10,000 bond,...
WSVN-TV
Police: 2 killed after speeding Charger slams into SUV in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI (WSVN) - A speeding driver caused a violent crash in Northwest Miami-Dade that left her and a passenger in the other vehicle involved dead, police said. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash on the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 111th Street, at around 11:20 p.m., Friday.
WSVN-TV
Police investigate break-in at Westland Mall Macy’s
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a break-in at Westland Mall in Hialeah. Hialeah Police responded to the shopping center, located near West 49th Street, Friday night. Detectives said burglars forced their way into the Macy’s store at the mall. It remains unclear whether or not anything was...
WSVN-TV
Police search Brickell apartment building amid burglary investigation
MIAMI (WSVN) - A busy Brickell neighborhood was swarmed by police officers in the middle of the day. 7News cameras captured several City of Miami Police cruisers parked outside an apartment building in the area of South Miami Avenue and Eighth Street, Saturday afternoon. Officers went floor by floor inside...
WSVN-TV
Police search for missing 13-year-old girl in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Chrisette Bostic was last seen in the Model City area of Miami, Thursday. She was wearing a black jacket, black Nike shorts and white foam sneakers. Bostic stands at 4 feet, 9 inches...
WSVN-TV
Family starts GoFundMe page for woman killed in Margate crash
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is asking for the public’s help in raising money after a tragedy that has affected their lives. On Monday, a woman and her child were in a single-car crash in Margate after the driver of a BMW lost control of their car and collided with a tree near the intersection of Rock Island Road and Northwest First Street.
Comments / 1