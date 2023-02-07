FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - February is the month of love and the Humane Society of Broward County is encouraging you to make a furry friend your Valentine this year. The Humane Society of Broward County is hosting its annual “Adopt a Sweetheart” event. Whether you’re looking for a pooch to smooch or a cat to cuddle, you can find the furry friend of your dreams waiting for you at the adoption center.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO