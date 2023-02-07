ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortlandville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cortlandvoice.com

Local agencies to participate in STOP DWI Super Bowl Weekend campaign

Local law enforcement agencies will participate in the STOP-DWI Super Bowl Weekend High Visibility Engagement Campaign. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Cortland Police Department will be involved in the campaign, which will go from today to Sunday. The campaign aims to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County COVID-19 wrap-up for Saturday, Feb. 11

Here is a breakdown of recent COVID-19 numbers in Cortland County. It is based on recorded information from the Cortland County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health. The county health department reported recently that the level of COVID-19 transmission in the county is low. As of...
cortlandvoice.com

911 Center construction begins next week

Cortland County Emergency Response and Communications Director Scott Roman recently announced that construction of the 911 Center in the city of Cortland will begin next week. Roman said at Tuesday’s County Legislature Buildings and Grounds Committee meeting that all contracts with general contractors and construction managers have been signed, but the county is still waiting to find a proper schedule to begin work with the designated heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) contractor.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

DSS staffing changes could assist with caseworker supervision

Changes to a vacant position at Cortland County Department of Social Services (DSS) could help with staff supervision. The proposed change to abolish a senior caseworker role in favor of a “grade B supervisor” job was recently approved unanimously by the County Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County High School Sports Recaps (February 10th)

A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. Here are some local high school varsity sports recaps from Friday’s events:. Varsity Girls Volleyball: Cincinnatus vs. Manlius Pebble Hill (Sectional Quarterfinals) Team 1st...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland Weather Outlook: Saturday, February 11

FUNFLICKS BRINGS THE DRIVE-IN TO YOU. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW!!. Your Cortland County weather forecast for Saturday, February 11, 2023:. High pressure will build into the region today, shifting winds and increasing sunshine. This morning, northwest winds will be in place. Coming in off Lake Ontario, these winds will bring...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy