Cortland County Emergency Response and Communications Director Scott Roman recently announced that construction of the 911 Center in the city of Cortland will begin next week. Roman said at Tuesday’s County Legislature Buildings and Grounds Committee meeting that all contracts with general contractors and construction managers have been signed, but the county is still waiting to find a proper schedule to begin work with the designated heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) contractor.

CORTLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO