Virene Mae (Knakmuhs) Shea
Virene Mae (Knakmuhs) Shea, age 94 of Walnut Grove, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Lockwood Hospice in Marshall. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 13 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tracy. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Interment will be in the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Walnut Grove. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Walnut Grove Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Redwood County Court News for Jan. 30 – Feb. 5, 2023
Ariel Omar Becerra Morales, Weslaco, Texas: petty misdemeanor speed 60 zone 73/60, fees and fines $135. Jodi Kay Bunting, Redwood Falls: petty misdemeanor hands-free law – engage in cellular phone or video call, fees and fines $135. Shea Mary Pedersen, Tracy: petty misdemeanor hands-free law – initiate / compose...
Smoky fire causes class cancellation at BOLD Wednesday
A fire in the pool area Wednesday morning led to the evacuation of the BOLD School District school in Olivia. According to KWLM, Superintendent Jim Menton said about 15 minutes before classes started at 8:15 a.m.,the chlorinator in the pool leaked, causing an electrical fire and they evacuated the school.
Agenda for the Feb. 14 Renville County Board meeting
Virtual Board Meeting Instructions for those attending remotely:. Recess for Drainage Authority Meeting – 8:30 a.m. Greater Minnesota Family Services Contract (Family Based Services) C. Southwestern Minnesota Adult Mental Health Consortium. Policy and Procedure III-3.12 – Corporate Foster Licensing Fees. Case Activity Report-Child Support. Information Items. Public Health.
Minneapolis man sentenced in Redwood County court for assault with knife
A Minneapolis man, Feng Vue, age 29, has been sentenced in Redwood County Court for felony assault after attacking a victim with a knife. According to court documents, on Oct. 9 of last year, the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was called to an assault at a residence in Walnut Grove. Witnesses reported Vue had slammed the victim’s head, and thrown a knife at him. The victim stated Vue had also broken a door and a wall, and had left in a two-door truck.
Sleepy Eye man accused of drop-kicking cat, leading to leg amputation
A Sleepy Eye man is accused of drop-kicking and seriously injuring his girlfriend’s cat, then threatening to kill the animal in front of her. Jordan Osmonson, 30, was charged Thursday in Brown County District Court with felony counts of animal torture, animal cruelty, and 1st-degree damage to property. Osmonson also faces a gross misdemeanor count of animal torture.
Renville man charged with arson for starting home on fire with family inside
A Renville man has been formally charged with arson for allegedly starting his home on fire with his wife and five children inside Feb. 4. Austin Telthoester, age 24, is charged with 1st Degree Arson and five counts of child endangerment.
Charges: Renville man who lit house on fire with five children inside Saturday blamed raccoons
Charges say a Renville man who allegedly lit his house on fire with five children and his wife inside blamed raccoons for the blaze. Austin Aberhard Telthoester, 24, was charged Tuesday with felony 1st-degree arson and five counts of child endangerment in Renville County Court. Renville police responded on February...
