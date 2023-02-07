Virene Mae (Knakmuhs) Shea, age 94 of Walnut Grove, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Lockwood Hospice in Marshall. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 13 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tracy. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Interment will be in the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Walnut Grove. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Walnut Grove Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

WALNUT GROVE, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO