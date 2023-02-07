Read full article on original website
AP News Summary at 11:35 p.m. EST
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast. WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. military fighter jet has shot down an unknown object flying off the northern coast of Alaska. That's according to White House officials Friday. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says the object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights. Kirby says President Joe Biden ordered the military to down the object, which the spokesman described as roughly the size of a small car. That's much smaller than the massive suspected Chinese spy balloon downed by Air Force fighter jets Saturday off the coast of South Carolina.
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Trump rips Rihanna ahead of Super Bowl performance
Former President Trump criticized Rihanna on Thursday ahead of her planned performance at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.
Congresswoman Claims to Be Jewish, Revealed to Be Granddaughter of Nazi
In a prior interview with the Jewish Insider in November 2022, Florida Republican congressman Anna Paulina Luna was exposed by The Washington Post for misrepresenting about her Jewish origin.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
