AP News Summary at 11:35 p.m. EST

US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast. WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. military fighter jet has shot down an unknown object flying off the northern coast of Alaska. That's according to White House officials Friday. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says the object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights. Kirby says President Joe Biden ordered the military to down the object, which the spokesman described as roughly the size of a small car. That's much smaller than the massive suspected Chinese spy balloon downed by Air Force fighter jets Saturday off the coast of South Carolina.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
