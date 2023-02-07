Read full article on original website
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Georgia men's basketball falls to Ole Miss
On Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, the University of Georgia’s men’s basketball team played against Ole Miss at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia. UGA lost 74-78 to Ole Miss, making this their third consecutive loss in conference play.
Red and Black
Georgia basketball celebrates the 40th anniversary of its Final Four teams
This weekend, Georgia basketball will look back at one of its proudest moments when it will recognize the 40th anniversary of when both its men’s and women’s teams qualified for the Final Four in 1983. The University of Georgia became the first school ever to have both its...
Red and Black
OPINION: UGA celebrates football, cannot forget other sports
Hot off the heels of back-to-back national championships, the University of Georgia football team clearly deserves all of the acclaim it’s getting. With a long history of football stretching back to 1892, UGA gains students, fans, and revenue from its football team’s rampant success. Unfortunately, UGA’s reputation as...
Red and Black
UGA confirms spring commencement times, locations
On Thursday, the University of Georgia confirmed the spring 2023 commencement dates, times and locations. Graduate commencement ceremonies will take place on May 11 at Stegeman Coliseum. The master’s graduation ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. and the doctoral ceremony will take place at 2:00 p.m. The undergraduate...
Red and Black
Planting solutions: How UGArden and its partners combat food insecurity in Athens
Upon arrival at the bustling upper barn and looking out over the garden’s acreage, students and team members are busy at work. Walking through the fields, the wind sways through rows of crops and carries the sounds of laughter from volunteers. The sign from the street may be unassuming...
Red and Black
UGA Asian American Student Association celebrates diversity at annual Lunars event
The University of Georgia Asian American Student Association celebrated the year of the rabbit on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Tate Grand Hall with their annual Lunars event. A catered dinner, photo opportunities, a fashion showcase and a 10-act show of cultural performances brought the Asian American community together for a night of unity and representation.
Red and Black
Two Athens elementary schools to be renamed
On Thursday, the Clarke County Board of Education voted to rename Alps Road Elementary School and Chase Street Elementary School, according to a press release. Alps Road Elementary will be renamed Bettye Henderson Holston Elementary School, and Chase Street Elementary will be renamed Johnnie Lay Burks Elementary School, according to the release.
Red and Black
‘Stand for something’: Athens rally held for Tyre Nichols, victims of police violence
A call and response heard echoing through downtown Athens on Thursday evening as community members gathered at Athens-Clarke County City Hall to rally against police brutality, and demand justice for Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who was beaten by five police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, and died three days later from his injuries, and all of those who have died as a result of police brutality.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Athenaeum presents Kara Walker art exhibition
The Kara Walker: Back of Hand Exhibit is currently held at the Athenaeum in Athens, Georgia. Kara Walker is an internationally famous artist known for her pieces that convey messages about racism, histories, and complicity through silhouetted subjects. Walker is known for including current events, history, and mythics in her artwork. The work that is displayed in this exhibition is drawn and painted with ink and graphite, watercolor, and gouache on paper. Kara Walker is known for using Victorian-era paper cut-outs, collage, painting, drawing, and light projection techniques. This exhibition is on display at the Athenaeum from Jan. 13 - March 25, 2023.
Red and Black
Athens police arrests suspect in multiple shootings
On Friday, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 20-year-old Athens resident Ytrevious Roberson, for several counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, according to a press release from ACCPD. The charges are in relation to two separate shootings in Athens in 2022.
Red and Black
Handmade with love: Athens Farmers Market hosts first Valentine’s market
This Saturday, the Athens Farmers Market hosted its weekly event at Bishop Park, with plenty of fresh produce, local food and a variety of vendors. However, this week’s market came with a twist, as the first “Handmade with Love” Valentine’s Day market, featuring over 35 local vendors.
Red and Black
Oglethorpe Avenue Elementary principal announces resignation
On Feb. 7, Oglethorpe Avenue Elementary principal Bipul Singh sent a letter to parents and community members announcing his resignation, effective June 29. Singh submitted his resignation letter to the Clarke County School District superintendent, Robbie Hooker. In the letter, Singh said he “will continue to take care of business...
