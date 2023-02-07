ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa woman killed after car hits tractor-trailer, catches on fire

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nWz53_0kfEBrj400

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa woman died early Tuesday morning after getting into a crash with a tractor-trailer, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said at around 3:40 a.m., the 47-year-old was heading west on Hillsborough Avenue when she turned onto Orient Road, entering the path of an eastbound tractor-trailer.

Lakeland steakhouse to close after catching on fire overnight

The woman’s car was hit by the tractor-trailer. Troopers said after the impact, the car caught on fire.

According to the FHP, the woman died after being taken to a hospital.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 14

Tomeika Pimienta
4d ago

Well known business owner and loving person may god give her kids,family and friends strength 🙏🏽 life is uncertain

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

Man dies after crashing truck into Waller Centre in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Moments after hitting a police cruiser and another vehicle, the driver of a pickup truck died after crashing into a historic building on South Florida Avenue in Lakeland. “It was definitely, definitely shocking. I’m just glad it seemed like it happened super early so nobody was over there,” said Lindsey Bagent, […]
LAKELAND, FL
WESH

5 passengers injured on Florida-bound flight, airport officials say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. On a flight headed to Tampa, five passengers were injured Thursday. WFLA reports the passengers hurt were on a flight leaving from Newark, New Jersey — United Airlines Flight 600. Tampa International Airport said turbulence led...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

139K+
Followers
29K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy