Tampa woman killed after car hits tractor-trailer, catches on fire
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa woman died early Tuesday morning after getting into a crash with a tractor-trailer, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The FHP said at around 3:40 a.m., the 47-year-old was heading west on Hillsborough Avenue when she turned onto Orient Road, entering the path of an eastbound tractor-trailer.Lakeland steakhouse to close after catching on fire overnight
The woman’s car was hit by the tractor-trailer. Troopers said after the impact, the car caught on fire.
According to the FHP, the woman died after being taken to a hospital.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 14