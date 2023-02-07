With an increase in the number and size of Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs) in Kewaunee County and now Door County, and the fact that water-dependent tourism and agriculture are among the leading contributors to our regional and local economies, it’s surprising that no local or regional media regularly report on the quality of the water at our Door and Kewaunee County beaches, especially because this information is important and readily available.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO