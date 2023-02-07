ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brussels, WI

Door County Pulse

Letter to the Editor: So What’s in Your Water?

With an increase in the number and size of Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs) in Kewaunee County and now Door County, and the fact that water-dependent tourism and agriculture are among the leading contributors to our regional and local economies, it’s surprising that no local or regional media regularly report on the quality of the water at our Door and Kewaunee County beaches, especially because this information is important and readily available.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Eagles Down Clippers in Boys Hoops

Southern Door’s boys basketball team won its 14th game in a row Thursday with a 72-53 Packerland Conference victory at Sturgeon Bay. Drew Daoust led three Eagle players in double figures with 26 points. Taylor Schaefer, who was ejected in the second half after receiving a technical foul, added 23 points, while Jared Hawkey scored 10 more.
STURGEON BAY, WI

