ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audacy

Linkin Park have dug into the 'Meteora' archives and will share a new song this Friday

By Maia Kedem
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xdaoo_0kfEBh9200

Seeing as Mike Shinoda shared in early 2022 that Linkin Park had no plans for new music on the horizon, it’s completely understandable if this news has you feeling “Numb.” As the iconic band has announced that an new-old song is on its way.

Listen to Linkin Park Radio and more on the free Audacy app

As Linkin Park shared on socials, “Lost,” a "new, never-before-heard song from the Meteora archives,” is set to drop on Friday, February 10. Nearly two months before Meteora celebrates its 20th anniversary on March 25.

As real ones know, Meteora, released in 2003, is the group's breakthrough sophomore album that featured hits like "Faint" and “Numb.” It is one of the top 10 selling albums of the past 20 years and has since been certified 7x platinum.

Sharing about the song’s release on social, accompanying the post’s caption, LP also teased an 18-second snippet of the track, featuring late singer and frontman Chester Bennington ’s trademark raw vocals from second one.

The release of “Lost” will be the newest of several releases from Linkin Park following Chester’s passing in 2017. To commemorate the 20th anniversary of their debut record Hybrid Theory in 2020, they similarly released the song "She Couldn't," which was originally recorded in 1998.

Linkin Park has been on hiatus with no official word as to whether they plan to continue as a band. But on the bright side, at least we have archival music to look forward to.

Check back on Friday to hear the full song, but until then listen to the teaser clip of “Lost” in the band’s tweet above.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Gochi Ez

Marc Anthony married a 23-year-old model. Let’s take a look at the story of Nadia Ferreira

On the 31st of January, 2023, photo model Nadia Ferreira shared a video from her wedding with singer Marc Anthony on her Instagram page. She had been dating him for about a year, and the press often referred to her as Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband’s bride. But Nadia is a perfectly impressive person herself. In her 23 years of life, she has achieved recognition in the beauty industry and gained fame as a volunteer and an advocate for women’s rights.
Audacy

Join our Audacy Check In with Måneskin and Tom Morello

Today, Audacy’s Nicole Alvarez is joined by Måneskin’s Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis, Thomas Raggi, and Ethan Torchio, as well as Tom Morello, to talk about their collaborative single and more now that Måneskin’s ‘RUSH!’ is out in the world.
Audacy

Audacy

66K+
Followers
61K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy