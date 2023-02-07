Linkin Park have dug into the 'Meteora' archives and will share a new song this Friday

Seeing as Mike Shinoda shared in early 2022 that Linkin Park had no plans for new music on the horizon, it’s completely understandable if this news has you feeling “Numb.” As the iconic band has announced that an new-old song is on its way.

As Linkin Park shared on socials, “Lost,” a "new, never-before-heard song from the Meteora archives,” is set to drop on Friday, February 10. Nearly two months before Meteora celebrates its 20th anniversary on March 25.

As real ones know, Meteora, released in 2003, is the group's breakthrough sophomore album that featured hits like "Faint" and “Numb.” It is one of the top 10 selling albums of the past 20 years and has since been certified 7x platinum.

Sharing about the song’s release on social, accompanying the post’s caption, LP also teased an 18-second snippet of the track, featuring late singer and frontman Chester Bennington ’s trademark raw vocals from second one.

The release of “Lost” will be the newest of several releases from Linkin Park following Chester’s passing in 2017. To commemorate the 20th anniversary of their debut record Hybrid Theory in 2020, they similarly released the song "She Couldn't," which was originally recorded in 1998.

Linkin Park has been on hiatus with no official word as to whether they plan to continue as a band. But on the bright side, at least we have archival music to look forward to.

Check back on Friday to hear the full song, but until then listen to the teaser clip of “Lost” in the band’s tweet above.

