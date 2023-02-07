There are two reasons you might want to reset your Apple Watch: You're having a technical problem, or you plan to transfer ownership of the watch. Resetting it as a technical fix is usually a last resort before taking the device in to an Apple Store for repair. If the problem was with the watch's software, chances are this will correct it. But it will also require you to either start from scratch, or restore a backup of your data (more on this later).

2 DAYS AGO