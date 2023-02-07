Record number of Americans expected to bet on Super Bowl

Story at a glance

The matchup will see the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Ariz.

Bettors are evenly split on the outcome.

In total, U.S. adults plan to wager $16 billion on the game.

The 50.4 million Americans expected to wager bets on this Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII marks a new record, according to a survey from the American Gaming Association, a national trade group representing the U.S. casino industry.

The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is set to kick off at 6:30 pm ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Bettors are evenly split on the outcome, with 44 percent each banking on the Chiefs and Eagles.

The total marks a 61 percent increase from the previous record set in 2022, when more than 31 million Americans said they would place a bet. This year, adults plan to bet $16 billion on the game — more than double last year’s estimate of $7.6 billion.

Thanks to the expansion of legal sports betting, survey results suggest Super Bowl wagers will also surpass casual wagers for the first time. An estimated 30 million U.S. adults are planning to place a traditional sports bet online, with a bookie, or a retail sportsbook, marking a 66 percent increase from 2022.

Meanwhile, 28 million Americans will bet casually with friends or part of a pool, up 50 percent from last year.

Of the more than 50 million adults placing bets, 38 percent say they will do so online, 34 percent will bet among friends, and 26 percent will participate in a pool or square contest. Another 18 percent will place bets in person at a sportsbook, and 13 percent will bet with a bookie.

The expansion of legal sports betting also makes the game more exciting to NFL fans, survey results show.

“Every year, the Super Bowl serves to highlight the benefits of legal sports betting: bettors are transitioning to the protections of the regulated market, leagues and sports media are seeing increased engagement, and legal operators are driving needed tax revenue to states across the country,” said American Gaming Association President and CEO Bill Miller in a statement.

Currently, 33 states and Washington, D.C., have live, legal sports betting markets, and more than half of American adults live in these areas.

As expansion continues, more focus is placed on responsible gaming. More than 70 percent of traditional Super Bowl bettors say they’ve seen a responsible gaming message within the last year. Younger Americans under age 35 are also more likely to say they’ve seen such a message and say it’s important to only wager legally.

“As interest in legal sports betting continues to expand, the gaming industry remains committed to responsibly delivering world class entertainment, educating consumers about how to bet responsibly, and combating illegal gambling as we work to build a safe, competitive and sustainable legal market for all,” said Miller.

The online survey was carried out between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, 2023, among 2,199 U.S. adults.

