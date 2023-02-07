Read full article on original website
wvih.com
Boarding House Homicide Suspect Arrested
A man charged in a homicide last weekend in the Russell neighborhood has now been booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. David Alan Smith, 62, of Louisville, is charged with one count of murder. On the morning of February 5, Louisville Metro police were called to a boarding house in the...
Wave 3
3 juveniles arrested in Shepherdsville after car theft investigation turned into shootout
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday morning around 4 a.m. a stolen vehicle was reported in the Mallard Lake subdivision, according to Shepherdsville Police. Detective Casey Clark with Shepherdsville Police said the report came from a neighbor who witnessed the incident. After meeting with police, the neighbor went to search...
wdrb.com
wdrb.com
Jeffersonville man arrested after police say he confessed to molesting 10-year-old girl over several years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl has been arrested and faces six counts of child molestation. Jeffersonville Police Detective Lt. Samuel Moss said the incident was reported to the Department of Child Services after the victim made allegations to school staff members that 26-year-old Caleb Watson molested her.
Wave 3
Police investigating attempted murder, suicide in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an attempted murder-suicide on Wednesday night. Around 8:17 p.m., officers were sent to reports of a shooting on Bryson Drive, according to a release. Officers found a woman inside the garage with a gunshot wound to...
WLKY.com
Police arrest 29-year-old suspect in Oldham County hit-and-run
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Oldham County police have arrested the 29-year-old man suspected in a hit-and-run. Police said they received information and, on Wednesday, located Thomas Phillips at his home in Oldham County. Phillips was arrested and is being held at the Oldham County Detention Center. Police said on...
WLKY.com
k105.com
Northern Ky. man jailed after allegedly molesting 2 children under 12
A northern Kentucky man has been accused of molesting two children younger than 12, according to Kentucky State Police. The investigation began in late January when state police received an allegation of juveniles being sexually abused in Owen County. The initial allegation, police said, involved two children, ages five and 13.
kentuckytoday.com
Four men charged with conspiracy to possess, distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – A federal grand jury in Louisville has returned a 10-count indictment, charging four men with conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl and other drug trafficking charges, with the four arrested on Friday. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the...
WLKY.com
wdrb.com
Judge raises bond for teen accused of killing 24-year-old in Louisville's Shelby Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The teenager accused of killing a 24-year-old man in Louisville's Shelby Park neighborhood on New Year's Day appeared before a judge Thursday morning, when a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf. Lloyd Mason, 19, is charged in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Dorion Tisby....
wdrb.com
Louisville man accused of leaving 3 children alone in a car for almost an hour
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he left three children alone in a vehicle for just short of an hour while he was inside a gym. According to court documents, 25-year-old Le'Waltrae Camp was arrested by the Middletown Police Department Thursday afternoon. Police...
wdrb.com
wvih.com
One Arrested After High-speed Chase
A man was arrested after nearly hitting a police officer with a reported stolen vehicle and leading the police on a pursuit Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police were in the area of Lillian Avenue and Lindbergh Drive when an officer was almost hit by the reported stolen vehicle, driven by 30-year-old Ivan Bennett III, that fled the scene.
WLKY.com
Hardin Co. man who died in 2006 identified by DNA Doe Project
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Hardin County deputy coroner Shana Norton waited years for what happened on a cold February morning at the Elizabethtown City Cemetery. She and others with the coroner's office made the trip to the cemetery to mark a grave that had been unnamed for 16 years.
Wave 3
Man found dead in Russell neighborhood identified by officials
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 58-year-old man whose body was found in the Russell neighborhood on Sunday morning. Christopher Adams, from Louisville, died due to multiple blunt force and sharp injuries in connection to a homicide investigation in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street. Louisville Metro...
wdrb.com
WLKY.com
6 juveniles, 1 adult arrested after gun store robbery, chase through Louisville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Police say a chase that ended in Louisville on Tuesday is connected to a gun store robbery in Jeffersonville, and several arrests have been made. A man and six juveniles are now in custody, Jeffersonville police said Wednesday. They said said that around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday,...
