ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvih.com

Boarding House Homicide Suspect Arrested

A man charged in a homicide last weekend in the Russell neighborhood has now been booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. David Alan Smith, 62, of Louisville, is charged with one count of murder. On the morning of February 5, Louisville Metro police were called to a boarding house in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Jeffersonville man arrested after police say he confessed to molesting 10-year-old girl over several years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl has been arrested and faces six counts of child molestation. Jeffersonville Police Detective Lt. Samuel Moss said the incident was reported to the Department of Child Services after the victim made allegations to school staff members that 26-year-old Caleb Watson molested her.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Police investigating attempted murder, suicide in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an attempted murder-suicide on Wednesday night. Around 8:17 p.m., officers were sent to reports of a shooting on Bryson Drive, according to a release. Officers found a woman inside the garage with a gunshot wound to...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Police arrest 29-year-old suspect in Oldham County hit-and-run

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Oldham County police have arrested the 29-year-old man suspected in a hit-and-run. Police said they received information and, on Wednesday, located Thomas Phillips at his home in Oldham County. Phillips was arrested and is being held at the Oldham County Detention Center. Police said on...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Northern Ky. man jailed after allegedly molesting 2 children under 12

A northern Kentucky man has been accused of molesting two children younger than 12, according to Kentucky State Police. The investigation began in late January when state police received an allegation of juveniles being sexually abused in Owen County. The initial allegation, police said, involved two children, ages five and 13.
OWEN COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

One Arrested After High-speed Chase

A man was arrested after nearly hitting a police officer with a reported stolen vehicle and leading the police on a pursuit Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police were in the area of Lillian Avenue and Lindbergh Drive when an officer was almost hit by the reported stolen vehicle, driven by 30-year-old Ivan Bennett III, that fled the scene.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Hardin Co. man who died in 2006 identified by DNA Doe Project

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Hardin County deputy coroner Shana Norton waited years for what happened on a cold February morning at the Elizabethtown City Cemetery. She and others with the coroner's office made the trip to the cemetery to mark a grave that had been unnamed for 16 years.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Man found dead in Russell neighborhood identified by officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 58-year-old man whose body was found in the Russell neighborhood on Sunday morning. Christopher Adams, from Louisville, died due to multiple blunt force and sharp injuries in connection to a homicide investigation in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street. Louisville Metro...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy