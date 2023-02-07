Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'Till' Star Danielle Deadwyler Breaks Silence on Oscars Snub
Danielle Deadwyler has expressed frustration over her Best Actress snub at the Oscars. The Till star referred to "misogynoir" regarding Academy Awards voting, speculating that most members had purposely overlooked Chinonye Chukwu's historical drama. The term misogynoir refers to misogyny and prejudice directed at Black women, coined by Black feminist activist and author Moya Bailey. "We're talking about people who perhaps chose not to see the film. We're talking about misogynoir, like it comes in all kinds of ways, whether it's direct or indirect," Deadwyler said during an appearance on the Kermode & Mayo's Take podcast. "It impacts who we are." The actress added, "I think the question is more on people who are living in whiteness, white people's assessment of the spaces they are privileged by."
Popculture
'Chicago Fire' Star Jeff Hephner Joining Netflix Series
Chicago Fire fans will be surprised to see a familiar face when they watch Benedict Cumberbatch's upcoming Netflix project. Jeff Hephner, who played Lt. Jeff Clarke on Chicago Fire and Chicago Med, will have a major role in the Netflix U.K. production Eric. Hephner also recently starred in Apple TV+'s For All Mankind and Starz's Power Book II: Ghost.
Popculture
Roseanne Barr Doesn't Mince Words About 'The Conners' Killing Off Her Character
Roseanne Barr cut right to the core of why she believes The Conners killed off her character, Roseanne Conner, before its premiere. The Roseanne creator and controversial comedian revealed her raw feelings on the decision in a new Los Angeles Times interview. In the premiere of The Conners in 2018, hot on the heels of Barr's controversial return and exit from the Roseanne revival, the family mourned the death of Barr's iconic sitcom mother and stick a knife in the comedian's back.
Popculture
Evangeline Lilly Opens up About Visiting Jeremy Renner After 'Near-Death Experience'
Evangeline Lilly recently opened up about visiting Jeremy Renner after the "near-death experience" that landed him in the hospital. While speaking to Access Hollywood, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star spoke kindly of her Marvel co-star, telling the outlet that he has been "incredibly brave and strong" throughout his recovery. "I was just at Jeremy's house the other night and he was in a wheelchair," she shared, later adding, "He has recovered like a mo-fo."
Popculture
Rita Ora Reveals the Moment Taika Waititi Took Himself Out of the Friend Zone
Rita Ora took her time before taking her friendship with now-husband Taika Waititi to the next level. The pop star shared the moment that shifted their relationship forever during a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, revealing that she and the director had been platonic pals for six years before turning things romantic.
Popculture
'Harlem' Creator Tracy Oliver on Highlighting Black Women Friendships in Prime Video Series (Exclusive)
Harlem is back for a second season. Created by Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver, the show follows a close friendship group of four successful Black women living and working in Harlem, New York. Starring Meagan Good as Camille, Jerrie Johnson as Tye, Grace Byers as Quinn, and Shoniqua Shandai as Angie, they rely on one another to get them through the ebbs and flows of life. Oliver is notorious for her love of centering her projects on the dynamic relationships between Black women.
Popculture
Madonna Blasts Grammys Mockery of Her Appearance
Madonna lashed out at viewers, journalists and societal norms on Tuesday after the 2023 Grammy Awards. The 64-year-old pop legend appeared on stage during the Grammys to introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith for their performance of "Unholy," and close-up photos of Madonna's face went viral in the following days. Madonna accused those mocking her of misogyny and ageism, and lamented that her speech about Petras and Smith was overshadowed in the process.
Popculture
Starz Just Saved a Canceled Show
Starz just acquired a series from Showtime. The cable network saved the drama, Three Women, after it was dropped from the network amid Chris McCarthy's arrival. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the series was shopped to several networks, including HBO and Amazon, before Starz opted to pick it up. Showtime acquired the rights to the book by Lisa Taddeo in 2019. The series premiered in 2022.
Popculture
'That 90s Show' Reveals What Happened to Fez After 'That '70s Show'
That '90s Show has been blowing up on Netflix for a few weeks now, and fans have loved revisiting the setting, vibe and characters established in That '70s Show. One of the characters we get a big update on is Fez, the lovably goofy character that Wilmer Valderrama played in the original Fox sitcom. Fez appears quite a but in That '90s Show — definitely more than his former co-stars Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. As a result, we have a pretty good picture of Fez's life in the '80s and early '90s.
Popculture
Showtime Limited Series Moving to Netflix
Netflix has a new show on its hands. Deadline reports the streaming giant has acquired the showtime limited series Ripley. Not much about the deal has been made public as the deal is being finalized, but the limited series is based on Patricia Highsmith's bestselling quintet of Tom Ripley novels. Before heading to Netflix, the series was shopped around at other networks and streaming platforms.
Popculture
Where Prince William and King Charles Stand on Family Feud With Harry
Over the past few months, there have been numerous reports about the strife within the British royal family. But, how are they doing today? More specifically, where do King Charles III and Prince William stand with Prince Harry following the release of his memoir, Spare?. According to PEOPLE, William is...
Popculture
HBO Cancels Comedy Series After Two Seasons
Armando Innucci's follow-up to Veep has been canceled by HBO. As Deadline reports, Avenue 5 had a strong first season and build to season 2, but was sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic. The show was noted as likely to be canceled in a report eight months before the official announcement.
Popculture
'Lucifer' Star D.B. Woodside's New Netflix Show Reveals First Look
Fans of Lucifer have missed seeing D.B. Woodside on Netflix ever since the show wrapped in September 2021. Luckily for them, that wait will soon be over. Woodside stars in the upcoming Netflix show The Night Agent, out March 23 on the streamer. Woodside was cast in the role back in February 2022, but Netflix just now revealed the first look at the show in the form of photos and a teaser trailer.
Popculture
Brendan Fraser Reveals If He'd Do Another Potential 'The Mummy' Sequel
Brendan Fraser would be open to returning to the Mummy series, especially if Michelle Yeoh is involved. Fraser rose to stardom as a leading man in 1999's The Mummy, which he followed with a pair of sequels, including 2008's The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor, which also starred Yeoh. With Fraser's Oscar nomination for The Whale, it's no surprise that there is a growing demand for another sequel. Fraser was enthusiastic about reuniting with fellow current Oscar-nominee Yeoh for another Mummy film during an interview with The Awardist podcast (via Entertainment Weekly). "Sounds like fun," he said. "I'm always looking for a job. If anyone's got the right conceit. I think I've never been as famous, and never been as unsalaried at the moment as I am right now. So spread the word." In the past, Universal had a vision for The Mummy 4. In the film, Antonio Banderas would have played the villain alongside Fraser's return to the franchise in The Mummy: Rise of the Aztec. It was dropped after Universal pivoted to their Dark Universe concept, which led to them rebooting The Mummy with Tom Cruise as the star. However, the Cruise-led Mummy was a flop, and the Dark Universe concept was dropped, allowing other possibilities for another The Mummy to come to fruition.
Popculture
Paramount+ Reveals Peak Romance Collection Ahead of Valentine's Day
Love is in the air, and this Valentine's Day, Paramount+ is courting subscribers with a special lineup of content for all of the true romantics. The streamer on Monday, Feb. 6 officially debuted its first-ever Peak Romance collection, a swoon-worthy lineup featuring over 200 romance themed movies and seasonal episodes perfect for the season.
Popculture
Hulu's 'Reboot' Unable to Find New Home After Cancellation
Reboot won't be getting a reboot. Hulu canceled the meta sitcom in late January, but those behind the show hoped it could find a new home. However, a new update from creator/executive producer Steve Levitan has seemingly extinguished those hope. It seems he made the rounds in search of a new network or streamer to house Reboot but was not successful.
Popculture
Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (February 10)
The weekend is almost here, and Netflix is giving subscribers plenty of reasons to kick back and relax after a long work and school week. This weekend, the streaming giant is adding four new titles, all Netflix originals series and films, to its streaming library. The list of new additions includes everything from Season 3 of the streamer's hit reality TV series Love is Blind: After the Altar to the Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher-starring film Your Place or Mine.
Popculture
'Hell's Kitchen': Chefs Battle in Front of Live Audience in Season Finale (Exclusive Clip)
The season finale of Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the Ages airs tonight (Feb. 9) on Fox, and one chef will win the grand prize of $250,000 cash and the Head Chef position at Hell's Kitchen in Atlantic City. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the episode that shows Alejandro and Alex cooking a five-course meal in front of a live audience. And while cooking the meal might not be challenging, doing it in front of an audience is another story.
Popculture
Kevin Costner Honors Whitney Houston During Emotional Beverly Hilton Hotel Event
Feb. 11, 2023 marks the 11th anniversary of Whitney Houston's death. The "I Will Always Love You" singer died from accidental drowning with substances found in her system just one day before the 2012 Grammy Awards. She was 48 years old. Despite her personal struggles that became tabloid fodder, she'll forever be remembered as "The Voice," with vocal ability that remains unmatched. And outside of music, she was a talented actress, starring as the lead in several blockbuster and cult classics. Her first was 1992's The Bodyguard as an international singing icon who falls in love with the bodyguard hired to keep her safe from a crazed stalker. Kevin Costner starred as her love interest. The film grossed over $400 million worldwide, with an equally successful soundtrack and world tour helmed by Houston. Costner has openly spoken about vetting Houston for the role, and putting production on hold to accommodate her schedule. He has fond memories of the singer, and recently shared a few.
Popculture
Beloved Rock Band Breaks up, Sets Final Concert
Camp Cope is no more. Taking to Instagram, the Australian band posted a farewell message, signing off with "CAMP COPE 2015-2023." The band noted that their final performance in Melbourne, Victoria, will take place at Brunswick Music Festival on March 11. "This is a special one – our LAST EVER Naarm/Melbourne show @brunswickmusicfest with the incredible @barkaa__ can't think of a more fitting farewell x photo by @kanye_lens CAMP COPE 2015-2023," read the post's caption. In a statement to Pitchfork, a representative confirmed the breakup. "The band's drummer Sarah Thompson tweeted, " the music industry is a bin fire," teasing "more to come. "Obv more to come, but for now, 4eva thanks to all the ppl who were there through the thick & thin. the music industry is a bin fire but that can be dealt with when you have the legends you all are keeping you sane. fire your manager, burn the joint down, morals over $. love x," she wrote.
Comments / 0