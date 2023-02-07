Brendan Fraser would be open to returning to the Mummy series, especially if Michelle Yeoh is involved. Fraser rose to stardom as a leading man in 1999's The Mummy, which he followed with a pair of sequels, including 2008's The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor, which also starred Yeoh. With Fraser's Oscar nomination for The Whale, it's no surprise that there is a growing demand for another sequel. Fraser was enthusiastic about reuniting with fellow current Oscar-nominee Yeoh for another Mummy film during an interview with The Awardist podcast (via Entertainment Weekly). "Sounds like fun," he said. "I'm always looking for a job. If anyone's got the right conceit. I think I've never been as famous, and never been as unsalaried at the moment as I am right now. So spread the word." In the past, Universal had a vision for The Mummy 4. In the film, Antonio Banderas would have played the villain alongside Fraser's return to the franchise in The Mummy: Rise of the Aztec. It was dropped after Universal pivoted to their Dark Universe concept, which led to them rebooting The Mummy with Tom Cruise as the star. However, the Cruise-led Mummy was a flop, and the Dark Universe concept was dropped, allowing other possibilities for another The Mummy to come to fruition.

1 DAY AGO