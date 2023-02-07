Read full article on original website
'Chicago Fire' Star Jeff Hephner Joining Netflix Series
Chicago Fire fans will be surprised to see a familiar face when they watch Benedict Cumberbatch's upcoming Netflix project. Jeff Hephner, who played Lt. Jeff Clarke on Chicago Fire and Chicago Med, will have a major role in the Netflix U.K. production Eric. Hephner also recently starred in Apple TV+'s For All Mankind and Starz's Power Book II: Ghost.
'That 90s Show' Reveals What Happened to Fez After 'That '70s Show'
That '90s Show has been blowing up on Netflix for a few weeks now, and fans have loved revisiting the setting, vibe and characters established in That '70s Show. One of the characters we get a big update on is Fez, the lovably goofy character that Wilmer Valderrama played in the original Fox sitcom. Fez appears quite a but in That '90s Show — definitely more than his former co-stars Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. As a result, we have a pretty good picture of Fez's life in the '80s and early '90s.
Starz Just Saved a Canceled Show
Starz just acquired a series from Showtime. The cable network saved the drama, Three Women, after it was dropped from the network amid Chris McCarthy's arrival. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the series was shopped to several networks, including HBO and Amazon, before Starz opted to pick it up. Showtime acquired the rights to the book by Lisa Taddeo in 2019. The series premiered in 2022.
Showtime Limited Series Moving to Netflix
Netflix has a new show on its hands. Deadline reports the streaming giant has acquired the showtime limited series Ripley. Not much about the deal has been made public as the deal is being finalized, but the limited series is based on Patricia Highsmith's bestselling quintet of Tom Ripley novels. Before heading to Netflix, the series was shopped around at other networks and streaming platforms.
'Lucifer' Star D.B. Woodside's New Netflix Show Reveals First Look
Fans of Lucifer have missed seeing D.B. Woodside on Netflix ever since the show wrapped in September 2021. Luckily for them, that wait will soon be over. Woodside stars in the upcoming Netflix show The Night Agent, out March 23 on the streamer. Woodside was cast in the role back in February 2022, but Netflix just now revealed the first look at the show in the form of photos and a teaser trailer.
Hulu's 'Reboot' Unable to Find New Home After Cancellation
Reboot won't be getting a reboot. Hulu canceled the meta sitcom in late January, but those behind the show hoped it could find a new home. However, a new update from creator/executive producer Steve Levitan has seemingly extinguished those hope. It seems he made the rounds in search of a new network or streamer to house Reboot but was not successful.
Brendan Fraser Reveals If He'd Do Another Potential 'The Mummy' Sequel
Brendan Fraser would be open to returning to the Mummy series, especially if Michelle Yeoh is involved. Fraser rose to stardom as a leading man in 1999's The Mummy, which he followed with a pair of sequels, including 2008's The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor, which also starred Yeoh. With Fraser's Oscar nomination for The Whale, it's no surprise that there is a growing demand for another sequel. Fraser was enthusiastic about reuniting with fellow current Oscar-nominee Yeoh for another Mummy film during an interview with The Awardist podcast (via Entertainment Weekly). "Sounds like fun," he said. "I'm always looking for a job. If anyone's got the right conceit. I think I've never been as famous, and never been as unsalaried at the moment as I am right now. So spread the word." In the past, Universal had a vision for The Mummy 4. In the film, Antonio Banderas would have played the villain alongside Fraser's return to the franchise in The Mummy: Rise of the Aztec. It was dropped after Universal pivoted to their Dark Universe concept, which led to them rebooting The Mummy with Tom Cruise as the star. However, the Cruise-led Mummy was a flop, and the Dark Universe concept was dropped, allowing other possibilities for another The Mummy to come to fruition.
Kevin Costner Honors Whitney Houston During Emotional Beverly Hilton Hotel Event
Feb. 11, 2023 marks the 11th anniversary of Whitney Houston's death. The "I Will Always Love You" singer died from accidental drowning with substances found in her system just one day before the 2012 Grammy Awards. She was 48 years old. Despite her personal struggles that became tabloid fodder, she'll forever be remembered as "The Voice," with vocal ability that remains unmatched. And outside of music, she was a talented actress, starring as the lead in several blockbuster and cult classics. Her first was 1992's The Bodyguard as an international singing icon who falls in love with the bodyguard hired to keep her safe from a crazed stalker. Kevin Costner starred as her love interest. The film grossed over $400 million worldwide, with an equally successful soundtrack and world tour helmed by Houston. Costner has openly spoken about vetting Houston for the role, and putting production on hold to accommodate her schedule. He has fond memories of the singer, and recently shared a few.
'Dexter: New Blood' Not Canceled, But Season 2 Won't Be Coming Soon
Update, Feb. 11: It appears reports of Dexter: New Blood's demise have been greatly exaggerated. On Monday, The Wall Street Journal talked with Chris McCarthy, the head of Showtime, and reported that the "sequel saga is likely to continue in the future." However, it is just not next on the Dexter franchise docket for Showtime. Instead, the network is working on a prequel and exploring spinoffs, such as one about the Trinity Killer, played by John Lithgow in the core Dexter show.
Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (February 10)
The weekend is almost here, and Netflix is giving subscribers plenty of reasons to kick back and relax after a long work and school week. This weekend, the streaming giant is adding four new titles, all Netflix originals series and films, to its streaming library. The list of new additions includes everything from Season 3 of the streamer's hit reality TV series Love is Blind: After the Altar to the Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher-starring film Your Place or Mine.
Prime Video Renews Sci-Fi Series for Season 2
Amazon's Prime Video had some good news for Chloe Grace Moretz fans on Thursday. The streamer renewed her science fiction series The Peripheral for a second season. The series is based on the best-selling 2014 novel by William Gibson. "We are thrilled to continue the journey into Season Two and...
