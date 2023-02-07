ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer STEM learning opportunities available

By The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 5 days ago
The Appalachian Regional Commissionis accepting applications for two of its summer learning opportunities, the Appalachian Entrepreneurship Academy (AEA) and the Appalachian STEM Academy at Oak Ridge. The programs are free, all-inclusive learning experiences that help prepare high school and middle school students and teachers in Appalachian Ohio and beyond for future opportunities in entrepreneurship and STEM.

High school students will participate in educational workshops designed to spark creativity and develop essential entrepreneurial skills, concluding with final capstone pitches of entrepreneurial ideas students develop to strengthen communities and address economic challenges in Appalachia. AEA will be held from July 8-21, at Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina.

Students will collaborate with award-winning scientists at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory on guided group science, math, and computer science technology research projects, while teachers develop STEM-related curricula with expert science practitioners. Programming will be held at Oak Ridge Associated Universities in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.For the first time in the program’s history, the middle school curriculum will be split into two separate one-week sessions to double the number of students who can participate in the valuable learning experience.

Middle School STEM Academy Session 1 is July 8-14, Middle School STEM Academy Session 2 is July 15-21, and High School STEM Academy: July 8-21.

Applications for both opportunities are due Feb. 10. More information about the programs and application process is available at www.arc.gov/STEM and www.arc.gov/AEA.

The Daily Jeffersonian

The Daily Jeffersonian

