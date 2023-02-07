Read full article on original website
MakerDAO taps into Chainlink to boost stability in DAI ecosystem
MakerDAO to strengthen its DAI operations by boosting stability through Chainlink integration. MKR experiences limited sell pressure as uncertainty creeps back into the market. Collaboration between blockchain networks or WEB 3 projects often yields interesting results. MakerDAO is the latest crypto project to walk down this road courtesy of its...
Tron explores AI-powered oracle services to boost on-chain data accuracy
Tron caves into the AI hype as Justin Sun reveals AI integration plans. TRX soars to new 5-month high but sell pressure was creeping in, at press time. In the last few weeks, we have seen multiple crypto projects align themselves with the AI hype. The Tron network is the latest blockchain project to pursue this path. Its founder Justin Sun recently revealed his plan to tap into AI.
3AC founders launch new crypto exchange amidst backlash
3AC founders Su Zhu and Kyle Davies are launching a new crypto exchange. The founders have teamed up with CoinFLEX’s Mark Lamb for their new venture. In an interesting turn of events, Su Zhu and Kyle Davies, the men behind the failed crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), have launched a new crypto platform. The platform, called Open Exchange (OPNX), is supposedly:
Despite token airdrop, Optimism logs decline in user activity- Decoding ‘why’
Optimism conducted an airdrop of its governance tokens to over 300,000 wallets on 9 February. User activity, however, continues to decline. Despite an airdrop of 11.7 million OP tokens to over 300,000 wallets on 9 February, the price of Layer 2 (L2) token Optimism (OP) continues to decline, causing investors to lose confidence.
Chainlink (LINK) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should investors worry as LINK falls below $7
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Chainlink (LINK) is a decentralized network built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain that aims to provide secure real-world data to smart contracts. The network is powered by decentralized data providers, known as oracles, that deliver accurate data to smart contracts. In return, oracles are rewarded with the native ERC-20 token, LINK. The value of the LINK token largely depends on the demand for the decentralized oracle network.
VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Unassuming VET falls to…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. VeChain (VET) is a blockchain platform that seeks to revolutionize the world of supply and logistics. The platform improves real-world supply chain management and business processes by leveraging the power of Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT).
Decoding Ordinals NFT project on Bitcoin- Can it compete with ETH NFTs?
Bitcoin-native NFTs recorded a 25% growth in network fees. Bitcoin mining revenue rose sharply, powered by an increase in transactions. The new Ordinals NFT platform on Bitcoin [BTC] recorded exponential growth since mid-January, data from crypto research firm Messari showed. The daily Ordinal NFT mints soared by 300 times in the same time period.
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: How long will SHIB army wait for support?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has gapped down to its lowest level in over a week, as traders largely shunned cryptocurrencies and other riskier assets. SHIB has been slipping after testing the $0.00001590 resistance level, and now, the SHIB army is waiting for the resistance to turn to support. However, that has not happened yet, and at press time, its price was $0.00001269.
Aave launches GHO stablecoin on Ethereum testnet as token checks the bears
GHO, the Aave decentralized stablecoin was deployed on the Ethereum Testnet. The AAVE price action got closer to bearish sentiment. Decentralized lending project Aave has launched its stablecoin GHO on Ethereum’s [ETH] testnet according to an official tweet on 9 February. The project had been working on the stablecoin since last year after it got a go-ahead from its community.
MakerDAO community proposes Spark Protocol, details inside
Spark lend to enable the lending and borrowing of DAI. DAI has seen an increased active address in recent weeks. Dai [DAI] is among the front-runners in the stable cryptocurrency market. By market capitalization, CoinMarketCap places it as the fourth-largest stablecoin and the seventeenth-largest cryptocurrency overall. Some MakerDAO members have...
Ordinal NFTs fuel Bitcoin network activity but derivatives’ metrics reveal…
BTC receives the spotlight after the reveal of the Ordinal NFTs. The derivatives market sends mixed signs as volatility slows. We recently looked at how a JPEG NFT constituted the largest block on the Bitcoin blockchain network. Now it has emerged that roughly 13,000 Ordinal NFTs have been launched on the Bitcoin network.
Ethereum on verge of FUD? Coinbase CEO tweet ruffles feathers
Coinbase CEO’s tweet sparked speculation on SEC’s new crypto rulings. New regulations could impact the crypto industry and lead to problems. The crypto world has been buzzing for the last 24 hours, thanks to a tweet by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong. The speculation triggered by the tweet revolved around the potential impact of the SEC’s new rulings on the crypto space.
Decoding Lido Finance’s [LDO] hurdles in growth despite continued upgrades
LDO token holders’ revenue and TVL failed to show noticeable growth. Short-term selling wave pulled LDO down by 6% at the time of writing. Three days after introducing major new features as part of the Lido V2 upgrade, Lido Finance [LDO] announced the mainnet update of its MEV Boost relay list.
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC can beat two crucial levels by reaching…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The biggest resistance for Bitcoin (BTC) on a daily timescale is in the $24k–$25k range. As it has been the main obstacle for the past eight months, it was also a crucial psychological level.
Ethereum market weakened, but benefits can be made at these levels
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. ETH was in a bearish structure at press time. Further plunge could be likely if BTC drops below the $21K zone. Ethereum [ETH] plunge could extend if the...
Polkadot’s Q4 data shows growth in user activity, can DOT sustain this trend?
Polkadot’s address activity registers an uptick as market conditions improve. DOT demand hangs in the balance as the market seeks more directional clarity. Polkadot is off to a healthy start so far this year in terms of its operations, as is the case for most top blockchain networks. However, we cannot truly have a clear understanding of what to expect without a reference point. A recent Messari report revealed the state of Polkadot in Q4 2022.
Chiliz Chain 2.0 first block generated but CHZ hangs back
Chiliz Chain 2.0 generated its first block amid a CHZ decline. Social metrics spiked but long suffered immense liquidations. On 8 February, Chiliz [CHZ] announced that its recently launched chain 2.0 had produced its first block. According to the tweet shared by its CEO Alexandre Dreyfus, the event occurred at exactly 8:08 am UTC.
Ledgible catalyzing TradFi adoption with its crypto taxation and accounting tools
The introduction of blockchain technology has brought various opportunities and innovations in the decentralized space. Along with these positive outcomes, the adoption of crypto tax has taken the blockchain arena to a different horizon. Crypto taxes refers to the taxes that are levied on transactions involving cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum.
VeChain reaches new milestone, but will it be enough to beat the bears?
VeChain’s total addresses known exceeded the 2 million mark. On-chain performance and market indicators looked pretty bearish. VeChain [VET] reached a new milestone on 10 February, as it crossed the 2-million mark in terms of addresses known. At the time of writing, the value stood at 2,000,435. To simplify, “addresses known” are the total number of addresses that have been seen on the VeChain network.
Bitcoin: How the FTX contagion reduced external factors’ impact on BTC
Many BTC left exchange storage since the FTX exchange crashed in November. The king coin continues to drift away from macroeconomic policies but is still stuck to traditional correlation. Bitcoin [BTC] holders felt the impact of the FTX collapse in the last quarter of 2022 but have stayed to the...
