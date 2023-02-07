Read full article on original website
This Atlanta Braves trade would replace Marcell Ozuna and then some
The Atlanta Braves left field situation leave much to be desired. Right now, Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario are battling for playing time. But what it another name entered the fray?. Atlanta received some interesting news on Wednesday night, as Ronald Acuña was cleared to play for Venezuela in the...
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral At The Super Bowl
Gracie Hunt is ready for the Super Bowl. The daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs owner is trending on social media before kickoff at the Super Bowl on Sunday. Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, is trending on social media before the Chiefs vs. Eagles game on Sunday night. She's ready to go. Hunt will ...
Eagles signed a 2-week secret weapon to prepare for Chiefs’ defense
Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles decided to rely on a secret weapon to help them prepare for the Chiefs’ defense. The Philadelphia Eagles know what they have to do to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. That also means getting some help from the outside.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
3 worst Red Sox moves Chaim Bloom has made since coming to Boston
The three worst Boston Red Sox moves Chaim Bloom has made in Beantown. Chaim Bloom’s time with the Boston Red Sox hasn’t gone so well. That’s putting it lightly. He joined the organization before the 2019 World Series was even completed. Three seasons deep, the Red Sox seem to be stagnant.
Brittany Mahomes pre-Super Bowl is all of us
Brittany Mahomes pre-Super Bowl is all of us. We’re just hours from kick-off for Super Bowl 57 and fans are already getting excited. And no one can relate to the pre-game excitement much like Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes who took her thoughts to Twitter early Sunday morning.
Why are there no crypto Super Bowl commercials?
If you watched Super Bowl 56 you probably remember the absolutely obscene amount of crypto commercials that aired during the big game. There were so many that the game was dubbed the “Crypto Bowl.” But that is all changing this year (perhaps for the better?). The biggest advertisers...
NFL rumors: Eagles may lose offensive, defensive coordinators after Super Bowl
The Eagles may very well win the Super Bowl, but they could lose both their offensive and defensive coordinators before the dust settles. In just a few hours, the Philadelphia Eagles will be taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Win or lose, the offseason starts tomorrow and the Eagles have already gotten word that there may be some big changes on the horizon.
CeeDee Lamb provides candid reason Cowboys aren’t winning
CeeDee Lamb has thoughts on why the Dallas Cowboys are unable to get past the glass ceiling they’ve been running into for the last several years. The Dallas Cowboys have not gotten past the divisional round in the Dak Prescott era. In fact, the Cowboys haven’t gotten past the divisional round since the mid-90s when the team took home a Lombardi Trophy at the conclusion of the 1995 season.
Devin Booker is already tired of the Super Bowl shenanigans in Phoenix
For the past two weeks, Super Bowl preparations have transformed Phoenix. Devin Booker is ready to get his city back. Hosting the Super Bowl is a big deal for a city. It brings hundreds of thousands of visitors and fans, countless media members and the slew of associated events fill every available venue and hotel room for weeks. Getting an Uber can be difficult, a restaurant reservation nearly impossible and the traffic is the physical manifestation of a migraine.
Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air
Prominent NFL media personality and Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit this week against Marriott... The post Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air appeared first on Outsider.
Former MLB umpire Joe West can’t stand what people are saying about him on Wikipedia
You might know him for his signature staredowns with Madison Bumgarner. or the fact that he was an MLB umpire for over 40 years spanning the tenures of six MLB commissioners, calling some of the most important games and series in recent memory while also serving as a face for umpires. Regardless of how you know Joe West, the point is that you do as a fan of baseball.
Patrick Mahomes picked Eagles to win Super Bowl, just not against the Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes picked the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl, but did so many years ago. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in the third Super Bowl of his career, after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 14-3 regular-season record and playoff wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals. Now, he is set to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, who have a dominant front seven on defense and a fellow NFL MVP finalist in Jalen Hurts.
Sorry, Atlanta Braves fans: Mike Soroka wants you to call him something else now
Mike Soroka was far too simple. Instead, the Atlanta Braves pitcher wants fans to call him by his full name. Michael Soroka doesn’t roll off the tongue like ‘mike’ does, but we’ll go with it for now. Every now and then, media members are asked to...
Jae Crowder’s emphatic reaction to being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks
After months of speculation and the Brooklyn Nets becoming the middleman, the Milwaukee Bucks were finally successful in their pursuit of acquiring Jae Crowder. Crowder represents exactly the type of player the Milwaukee Bucks have been looking for in the form of a veteran defensive-minded wing player. The fact that Jae Crowder is a respectable 3-point shooter doesn’t hurt either.
Best ways to watch the Eagles play in Super Bowl LVII without a ticket
Here are a few places where to watch Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup. The Super Bowl is here, and if you haven’t found a place to watch the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs for the Lombardi Trophy, we might have a few last-minute ideas for you.
TODAY ONLY: Bet $5, Win $200 if ONE TD is Scored in Super Bowl
It’s Super Bowl Sunday, which, for sports bettors, means its time to cash BIG! Rather than risk it on a bet, though, I’m here GUARANTEEING you $200 on only a $5 bet. So while your friends talk about the longshot bets they’re making, you can tell them about the high-odds wager you won!
Lamar Jackson rumors: 5 trade packages that could force Ravens’ hand
The Ravens reportedly could eye a Lamar Jackson trade that is heavy on draft picks after Baltimore franchise tags the QB and these teams should be ready. Lamar Jackson almost definitely won’t hit free agency in the 2023 season. The plan appears to be for the Baltimore Ravens to levy the franchise tag on the quarterback who the franchise has struggled to negotiate with over the past year-plus.
Reaction to the Milwaukee Bucks attempting to trade for Fred VanVleet
The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline recently passed, and the Milwaukee Bucks expectedly got a player they had been chasing for months in Jae Crowder. While Milwaukee got a guy they wanted, they almost reportedly went in another direction entirely. Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Bucks made some strong offers over the last few days for Toronto Raptors’ guard Fred VanVleet. The Raptors had been mentioned as a potential seller for weeks leading up to the deadline, but they ultimately decided to keep their core pieces and move forward. Nevertheless, this tidbit on Milwaukee’s interest in VanVleet is beyond interesting.
