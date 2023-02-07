ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral At The Super Bowl

Gracie Hunt is ready for the Super Bowl. The daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs owner is trending on social media before kickoff at the Super Bowl on Sunday. Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, is trending on social media before the Chiefs vs. Eagles game on Sunday night. She's ready to go. Hunt will ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Brittany Mahomes pre-Super Bowl is all of us

Brittany Mahomes pre-Super Bowl is all of us. We’re just hours from kick-off for Super Bowl 57 and fans are already getting excited. And no one can relate to the pre-game excitement much like Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes who took her thoughts to Twitter early Sunday morning.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Why are there no crypto Super Bowl commercials?

If you watched Super Bowl 56 you probably remember the absolutely obscene amount of crypto commercials that aired during the big game. There were so many that the game was dubbed the “Crypto Bowl.” But that is all changing this year (perhaps for the better?). The biggest advertisers...
FanSided

NFL rumors: Eagles may lose offensive, defensive coordinators after Super Bowl

The Eagles may very well win the Super Bowl, but they could lose both their offensive and defensive coordinators before the dust settles. In just a few hours, the Philadelphia Eagles will be taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Win or lose, the offseason starts tomorrow and the Eagles have already gotten word that there may be some big changes on the horizon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

CeeDee Lamb provides candid reason Cowboys aren’t winning

CeeDee Lamb has thoughts on why the Dallas Cowboys are unable to get past the glass ceiling they’ve been running into for the last several years. The Dallas Cowboys have not gotten past the divisional round in the Dak Prescott era. In fact, the Cowboys haven’t gotten past the divisional round since the mid-90s when the team took home a Lombardi Trophy at the conclusion of the 1995 season.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Devin Booker is already tired of the Super Bowl shenanigans in Phoenix

For the past two weeks, Super Bowl preparations have transformed Phoenix. Devin Booker is ready to get his city back. Hosting the Super Bowl is a big deal for a city. It brings hundreds of thousands of visitors and fans, countless media members and the slew of associated events fill every available venue and hotel room for weeks. Getting an Uber can be difficult, a restaurant reservation nearly impossible and the traffic is the physical manifestation of a migraine.
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

Former MLB umpire Joe West can’t stand what people are saying about him on Wikipedia

You might know him for his signature staredowns with Madison Bumgarner. or the fact that he was an MLB umpire for over 40 years spanning the tenures of six MLB commissioners, calling some of the most important games and series in recent memory while also serving as a face for umpires. Regardless of how you know Joe West, the point is that you do as a fan of baseball.
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes picked Eagles to win Super Bowl, just not against the Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes picked the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl, but did so many years ago. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in the third Super Bowl of his career, after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 14-3 regular-season record and playoff wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals. Now, he is set to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, who have a dominant front seven on defense and a fellow NFL MVP finalist in Jalen Hurts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Jae Crowder’s emphatic reaction to being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks

After months of speculation and the Brooklyn Nets becoming the middleman, the Milwaukee Bucks were finally successful in their pursuit of acquiring Jae Crowder. Crowder represents exactly the type of player the Milwaukee Bucks have been looking for in the form of a veteran defensive-minded wing player. The fact that Jae Crowder is a respectable 3-point shooter doesn’t hurt either.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

TODAY ONLY: Bet $5, Win $200 if ONE TD is Scored in Super Bowl

It’s Super Bowl Sunday, which, for sports bettors, means its time to cash BIG! Rather than risk it on a bet, though, I’m here GUARANTEEING you $200 on only a $5 bet. So while your friends talk about the longshot bets they’re making, you can tell them about the high-odds wager you won!
FanSided

Lamar Jackson rumors: 5 trade packages that could force Ravens’ hand

The Ravens reportedly could eye a Lamar Jackson trade that is heavy on draft picks after Baltimore franchise tags the QB and these teams should be ready. Lamar Jackson almost definitely won’t hit free agency in the 2023 season. The plan appears to be for the Baltimore Ravens to levy the franchise tag on the quarterback who the franchise has struggled to negotiate with over the past year-plus.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Reaction to the Milwaukee Bucks attempting to trade for Fred VanVleet

The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline recently passed, and the Milwaukee Bucks expectedly got a player they had been chasing for months in Jae Crowder. While Milwaukee got a guy they wanted, they almost reportedly went in another direction entirely. Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Bucks made some strong offers over the last few days for Toronto Raptors’ guard Fred VanVleet. The Raptors had been mentioned as a potential seller for weeks leading up to the deadline, but they ultimately decided to keep their core pieces and move forward. Nevertheless, this tidbit on Milwaukee’s interest in VanVleet is beyond interesting.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

FanSided

