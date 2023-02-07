ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago violence: Man fatally shot in Rogers Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot to death early Sunday in Rogers Park on the North Side. Officers responding to a shots fired call about 1:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Greenleaf Avenue found the 23-year-old on the ground with gunshot wounds to the chest and leg, Chicago police said.
Burglary crew tied to separate break-ins downtown and in Chicago suburb

CHICAGO - ATF officials along with the Chicago and Lansing police departments have tied the same vehicle to three break-ins that all took place in the last three weeks. Surveillance video from Thursday morning, shows one of the thieves using a hammer to break inside Pelcher's Shooters Supply, 18149 Henry St. Once inside, at least three offenders rummage through shelves, taking an unknown amount of merchandise.
Chicago man allegedly punched four nurses at Park Ridge hospital

PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A Chicago man allegedly punched four nurses at a Park Ridge hospital last week. Ehab Allababidi, 26, faces four counts of aggravated battery. At about 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 2, Allababidi was at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. While in a hospital room, he allegedly became physically violent and punched the attending nurse multiple times with a closed fist, police said.
2023 Chicago Mayoral Candidate Forum

Fox 32, The Lincoln Forum, and the Chicago Bar Association host a mayoral forum live from the Union League Club with all nine candidates. Fox 32 political editor Mike Flannery, Scott Schneider and Anita Blanton host the one-hour event.
