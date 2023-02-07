Read full article on original website
Man shot four times while walking on sidewalk in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot four times while walking along a sidewalk in Chicago on Saturday afternoon. The victim, 32, was walking along South Edbrooke near East 107th in Roseland around 12:25 when a gray car stopped and someone inside opened fire. He was shot twice in the left...
Warm weather ahead in Chicago, with only one really cold day all week
FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl says the Chicago area will see above-average temperatures almost every day this week, except for Friday.
Sip some free hot cocoa this Saturday in Long Grove
Long Grove is hosting their 6th annual Cocoa Crawl this Saturday. It's the start of festival season in the charming, historic town north of Chicago. Tim McGill sampled some of the sweet treats you'll find there at Long Grove Confectionary on Good Day Chicago.
Anti-carjacking effort hitting Chicago Auto Show
An anti-carjacking effort is hitting the Chicago Auto Show. Cook County Sheriff’s police will be on hand to sign drivers up for an anti-theft program.
How much snow does Chicago typically get the rest of the season?
We probably are not done with snow yet, according to climatological data for Chicago. On average, we pick up another 6.2 inches for the month of February, 5.5 inches during March, and 1.3 inches during April.
Chicago violence: Man fatally shot in Rogers Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot to death early Sunday in Rogers Park on the North Side. Officers responding to a shots fired call about 1:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Greenleaf Avenue found the 23-year-old on the ground with gunshot wounds to the chest and leg, Chicago police said.
Dakotah Earley sues Chicago, Lightfoot, Supt. Brown over police pursuit policy
Dakotah Earley nearly died and lost part of his leg after a shooting in Lincoln Park that lawyers say could have been prevented by the city of Chicago if it weren't for police pursuit policies in place.
Chicago's forecast includes days of above-average warmth, but there's rain ahead
CHICAGO - Chicago's weather will stay warm for several more days, though there is some rain in the forecast mid-week. The National Weather Service said a system will bring showers and gusty winds to the Chicago area on Tuesday evening, with more rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Otherwise, the...
Da Bears aren't in the Super Bowl but we can still tailgate on "da bus".
There is tailgating and then there is TAILGAITING. Tim McGill joined up with a group of Bears' fans in the South Loop on Good Day Chicago who take it to the next level.
Peach's in Bronzeville gives back to community while growing future leaders
CHICAGO - Bronzeville is known for its landmark buildings and galleries, but there's also a breakfast and lunch spot the locals flock to that has often been voted one of the best in the city. Head out to 47th and King Drive and enter through Peach's doors, and you are...
Super Bowl Sunday forecast: Beautiful day for the big game
Fox 32 meteorologist Mark Strehl has your pre-game Super Bowl forecast for the Chicago area, with fantastic temps in store for a February day.
Burglary crew tied to separate break-ins downtown and in Chicago suburb
CHICAGO - ATF officials along with the Chicago and Lansing police departments have tied the same vehicle to three break-ins that all took place in the last three weeks. Surveillance video from Thursday morning, shows one of the thieves using a hammer to break inside Pelcher's Shooters Supply, 18149 Henry St. Once inside, at least three offenders rummage through shelves, taking an unknown amount of merchandise.
Dakotah Earley sues city of Chicago over police pursuit policies after violent Lincoln Park shooting
CHICAGO - Dakotah Earley nearly died and lost part of his leg after a shooting in Lincoln Park that lawyers say could have been prevented by the city of Chicago if it weren't for police pursuit policies in place. Lawyers for Dakotah filed a lawsuit against the city of Chicago...
Chicagoland forecast for Sunday: Warm weather, but rain is ahead
Chicago's weather will stay warm for several more days, though there is some rain in the forecast mid-week. A system will bring showers and gusty winds to the Chicago area on Tuesday evening, with more rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Chicago man allegedly punched four nurses at Park Ridge hospital
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A Chicago man allegedly punched four nurses at a Park Ridge hospital last week. Ehab Allababidi, 26, faces four counts of aggravated battery. At about 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 2, Allababidi was at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. While in a hospital room, he allegedly became physically violent and punched the attending nurse multiple times with a closed fist, police said.
2023 Chicago Mayoral Candidate Forum
Fox 32, The Lincoln Forum, and the Chicago Bar Association host a mayoral forum live from the Union League Club with all nine candidates. Fox 32 political editor Mike Flannery, Scott Schneider and Anita Blanton host the one-hour event.
Chicago Auto Show: Take a look at this year's cutting-edge concept cars
CHICAGO - The Chicago Auto Show opens this weekend, and one of the biggest draws is always a look into the future of cars. The auto industry is at a major crossroads right now. In fact, Chrysler and Dodge are calling this model year "Last Call" for some of their beloved models which will be gas-powered for the final time.
COPA confirms gun found at scene of police shooting
Chicago's police oversight agency released additional information about an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in Irving Park.
Man fatally shot by Chicago police officers outside bar in Irving Park
Chicago police were called to Christina's Place bar in Irving Park just after 3 a.m. Wednesday for reports of an armed man threatening people. Investigators believe two officers fired at the suspect. He was later pronounced dead.
