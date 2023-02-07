Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Cooler weekend with rain returning to Maryland Sunday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8:30 a.m. February 11 — Cooler temperatures take over for the weekend with rain returning Sunday. Saturday turns cooler with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Sunday is even colder with highs in the low to mid 40s with rain. Plan on...
foxbaltimore.com
Sportsbetting contributes $2.1M to State of Maryland in January
MARYLAND (WBFF) — Maryland’s retail and mobile sportsbooks generated $2,114,613 in contributions to the State of Maryland during January of 2023, according to State officials. Mobile wagering accounted for $1,888,017 in contributions to the state, while retail sportsbooks contributed $226,596. Maryland’s sportsbooks do not have a limit on...
foxbaltimore.com
Frederick school employee wins 2023 Maryland School Counselor of the Year
MARYLAND (WBFF) — A Lincoln Elementary School staff member named Heather Quill has been named the 2023 School Counselor of the Year, according to the Maryland School Counselor Association. “Mrs. Quill is a constant cheerleader to build the culture that surrounds her to reassure that each person feels heard...
foxbaltimore.com
Powerball winner donates every penny of $150K prize to charity
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — People put down a lot of money on Powerball tickets but one big winner did something very unusual: He gave his entire $150,000 prize to charity. The generous gentleman lives in South Carolina and did not want to be identified. That's allowed in some states.
