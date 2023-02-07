ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
foxbaltimore.com

Cooler weekend with rain returning to Maryland Sunday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8:30 a.m. February 11 — Cooler temperatures take over for the weekend with rain returning Sunday. Saturday turns cooler with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Sunday is even colder with highs in the low to mid 40s with rain. Plan on...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Sportsbetting contributes $2.1M to State of Maryland in January

MARYLAND (WBFF) — Maryland’s retail and mobile sportsbooks generated $2,114,613 in contributions to the State of Maryland during January of 2023, according to State officials. Mobile wagering accounted for $1,888,017 in contributions to the state, while retail sportsbooks contributed $226,596. Maryland’s sportsbooks do not have a limit on...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Frederick school employee wins 2023 Maryland School Counselor of the Year

MARYLAND (WBFF) — A Lincoln Elementary School staff member named Heather Quill has been named the 2023 School Counselor of the Year, according to the Maryland School Counselor Association. “Mrs. Quill is a constant cheerleader to build the culture that surrounds her to reassure that each person feels heard...
FREDERICK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Powerball winner donates every penny of $150K prize to charity

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — People put down a lot of money on Powerball tickets but one big winner did something very unusual: He gave his entire $150,000 prize to charity. The generous gentleman lives in South Carolina and did not want to be identified. That's allowed in some states.
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy