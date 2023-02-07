ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

ESPN Bracketology: Aggies Still Not In, Prepare for Final Eight Games of Season

By Matt Guzman
All Aggies
All Aggies
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fGkAx_0kfE9tx700

With the home stretch quickly approaching, the Aggies still have things to prove to the experts, but are not focused on anything else but winning the next game — letting their play speak for itself.

Texas A&M Basketball is still on the rise.

Following a disappointing loss to Arkansas on the road , the Aggies earned a bounce-back win against Georgia to regain their rhythm and confidence. And while that much is true for them, it seems that they still have not earned confidence from the media or the postseason analysts.

Yet.

Texas A&M has been in and out of ESPN’s Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology throughout the season, but most recently, it moved up to the first team out — inching closer to a 16 seed as the final stretch of the season approaches.

If the Aggies were to move into the tournament bracket, it would bring the SEC’s total to seven teams in the tournament — tied for second with the ACC and behind both the Big-12 and Big Ten, each with eight teams.

Among the current qualifiers, the Aggies have beat Missouri and Auburn but dropped games to Kentucky and Arkansas. They have yet to play Alabama and Tennessee, so the big question remains to be whether or not earning wins over either of those top-10 schools will be enough on its own to earn a spot.

Despite their losses to the Wildcats and Razorbacks, the Aggies kept both games close and proved they could compete — which they will look to do and more during their rematch against Arkansas at home.

Sweeping the season series against Auburn may also be crucial, as the Tigers are No. 26 in the AP’s latest top-25 ranking, while the Aggies are still yet to be found.

Regardless of ranking, however, coach Buzz Williams made clear that his team was focused on controlling what it could control, not on becoming ranked — meaning a visiting Auburn team is likely the only thing being talked about in the locker room ahead of Tuesday night.

While Texas A&M continues its schedule — which will finish with arguably the biggest game of the season against Alabama at home — it hopes that its play on the court will continue to speak for itself and earn the program a chance to play for an NCAA title, but until then, the Aggies will have to take it one game at a time.

You can follow Matt Guzman on Twitter

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast !

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Want even more Texas A&M Aggies News? Check out the SI.com team page here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports

Walk into a sports bar and mention the name Brian Kelly and be prepared for a lengthy debate. You’ll hear his defenders bring up his great record. His detractors will bring up his poor big-game record. Kelly is a polarizing guy and that’s all par for the course with him. But on Thursday, a debate Read more... The post CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Comeback

Ohio State landed absolutely key transfer player

The Ohio State Buckeyes picked up a commitment from former Ole Miss Rebels cornerback Davison Igninosun out of the transfer portal. And just as head coach Ryan Day prefers, that signing filled a big need for the Buckeyes and turned out to be one of the best transfer portal additions in the entire country. Davison Read more... The post Ohio State landed absolutely key transfer player appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing Ohio State News

A disturbing claim was made during this week's trial involving former Ohio State football players Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint. Back in February of 2020, Ripe and Wint were accused of raping a then-19-year-old woman. After these allegations surfaced, they were dismissed from Ohio State's team. ...
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Pac-12 commissioner visits 1 school about possible expansion

The Pac-12 is mulling options in anticipation of UCLA and USC leaving the conference after the 2023 season, and commissioner George Kliavkoff visited with a potential new member this week. Kliavkoff visited the SMU campus on Wednesday, according to Brett McMurphy of Action Network. The purpose of the visit was to discuss the possibility of... The post Pac-12 commissioner visits 1 school about possible expansion appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Big 12 announces major news about Texas and Oklahoma

The Big 12 on Thursday announced some major news about the conference. The Big 12 said that they have reached an agreement with Texas and Oklahoma that will allow the schools to leave the conference a year early. The 2023-2024 athletic year will be the final season the Longhorns and Sooners compete as Big 12... The post Big 12 announces major news about Texas and Oklahoma appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NORMAN, OK
All Aggies

All Aggies

College Station, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Texas A&M athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tamu

Comments / 0

Community Policy