Lakers vs. Thunder: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Tuesday

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

LeBron James is on the verge of breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA career scoring record, and he needs just 36 points to do so. Will Tuesday be the night he does it?

The most pressing matter, however, is the Lakers’ attempt to enter the Western Conference playoff picture. With a 25-29 record, they’re 1.5 games behind the Utah Jazz, who currently hold the 10th spot.

One of the teams L.A. will have to pass to get into the top 10 is the Thunder, who are in 12th place, just one spot ahead of James and crew.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Feb. 7, 2023

Feb. 7, 2023 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV Channel: TNT, Spectrum SportsNet

Lakers versus Thunder injury report

Thunder: No injury report has been submitted yet, but Luguentz Dort (hamstring), Chet Holmgren (foot) and Aleksej Pokusevski (non-displaced tibial plateau fracture) missed their previous game.

Lakers: Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and Austin Reaves (left hamstring strain) are probable and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) is questionable.

Probable starting lineups

The following were the starters for both teams in their previous game:

Thunder

G – Aaron Wiggins

G – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

C – Jaylin Williams

F – Jalen Williams

F – Josh Giddey

Lakers