Dayton, OH

Dayton police searching for suspects after shooting on McArthur Ave.

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yxyTT_0kfE99sI00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are searching for three suspects following a shooting on McArthur Avenue in Dayton.

Bring Erica Home: The journey to find Erica Baker 24 years later

According to Maj. Chris Malson with the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to McArthur Avenue on reports of a shooting around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Officers later reportedly learned of a potential hostage situation in a residence at 1210 McArthur Ave.

It was later determined that all three suspects had fled the scene, and crews made entry into the home. No one was found inside the residence and detectives are currently on the scene.

Student stabbed at Cedarville University; 1 in custody

Maj. Malson reported that this incident does not appear to be random, as all three suspects are believed to have known each other.

There is no further suspect information at this time.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.

