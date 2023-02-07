Hawaii’s House Committee met to discuss Rep. John Mizuno’s Bill H.B. No. 344 and have subsequently deferred the bill, dashing hopes of legalized sports betting in Hawaii in the short to medium term. The deferral of the bill means Committee Chair Rep. Daniel Holt has the chance to recall it to committee at a later date, or as is a much more common occurrence, leave it in committee to perish.

HAWAII STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO