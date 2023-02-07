ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills co-owner Kim Pegula received life-saving CPR after cardiac arrest in June 2022

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
Kim Pegula Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The 28-year-old tennis player wrote that "It all started in Australia after the incident with Damar Hamlin." Pegula texted her husband that the situation with her mom was "weighing on" her, she was wondering when she could start talking about what happened to her mother and she needed to "get it off my chest."

Hamlin -- a starting safety on the Bills -- suffered a cardiac arrest during the team's Week 17 "Monday Night Football" game against the Cincinnati Bengals in early January. Hamlin's health scare and ongoing recovery dominated headlines last month.

In June of last year, it was reported that the elder Pegula was receiving treatment for "some unexpected health issues" and later in the month, was "progressing well." The fourth-ranked women's tennis player in the world wrote that she had recently arrived back in Florida after competing in the French Open when she received a call "around midnight" (on her mother's birthday) from her sister Kelly, who was staying with the parents.

"Something was wrong with our mom, and she was headed to the hospital in an ambulance. My mom was asleep when my dad woke up to her going into cardiac arrest and she was unresponsive for quite a while," the tennis player said. "My sister gave her CPR until the ambulance arrived. She saved her life. Even though she doesn’t like to take credit for this terrible situation, she absolutely saved her life, followed by the critical job performed by the paramedics who arrived and were able to restore a heartbeat."

The 2023 Australian Open quarterfinalist further noted that her sister received her CPR certification "about three months" earlier. The tennis player relayed the news in a family group chat (including both Kelly and Kim) and the mother replied “Nice Kells! Now if we have a heart attack you can revive us.”

The top-ranked American women's tennis player continued that her family "lived in that hospital for basically two weeks," helping the Bills and Sabres co-owner recover, which is still very much an ongoing process. Jessica Pegula added that her mother "moved out of the ICU after about a week, and into an in-patient care facility," and all throughout the situation, she had to "deal with a lot of speculation and questions surrounding her health, even shutting down rumors that she had died."

"Then in January we came to some bizarre, messed-up, full circle moment. Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during the Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. My stomach sunk because it felt like the exact same thing all over again," the tennis player wrote. "I was sitting on the bench for a tennis event in Sydney, Australia. I wanted to throw up. I was supposed to go on for mixed doubles in 15 minutes and I remember telling one of my teammates, 'I am a little freaked out right now, this is too close to home, and I feel like I am going to have a panic attack.' Again, I usually don’t get too much anxiety, but the thought of what Damar and his family were about to go through hurt my heart. I knew how important time was. I just kept thinking time, time, time, time. I hope they got him back and quick enough. The medical staff and trainers who assisted that night really saved his life and were tremendous in his recovery. I ended up going on for mixed doubles and we won."

The 14-year tennis pro wore a No. 3 patch during her recent Australian Open run, which ended in the quarterfinals against Victoria Azarenka.

"Thank you to the Buffalo community for your patience. I know you have wanted answers and it took us a while to get there but it finally felt like it was time," she wrote. "Thank you to everyone who has respected privacy and shown me and my family tremendous support throughout this ongoing journey."

Yardbarker

Damar Hamlin reacts to tennis star's post on Bills owner's cardiac arrest

In an essay posted to The Players' Tribune on Tuesday, the fourth-ranked women's tennis player in the world wrote that following Hamlin's cardiac arrest in Week 17 in early January, the situation with her mom was "weighing on" her. She was wondering when she could start talking about what happened, and she needed to "get it off my chest." It was reported last June that the elder Pegula was receiving treatment for "some unexpected health issues," and later that month, she was "progressing well."
BUFFALO, NY
People

Damar Hamlin Hugs the First Responders Who Saved His Life at NFL Honors: 'The Journey Will Continue'

The Buffalo Bills safety, who suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game in January, said he still has a "long journey ahead" The year's best football players are usually the main focus of the annual NFL Honors. But this year, the first responders who saved Damar Hamlin's life were the stars of the show. During the Thursday night broadcast, the medical personnel who acted swiftly to revive Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game in January, were honored for their...
Yardbarker

Steelers Reportedly Forced Bruce Arians Into Retirement Over Relationship With Ben Roethlisberger

Recently, former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, Max Starks accused retired quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger and offensive coordinator at the time, Bruce Arians of constructing a game plan for Super Bowl XLV in order to make the signal-caller MVP of the game. It has caused plenty of speculation about the game and many believe if Pittsburgh was run heavy from the very beginning, would have been victorious. Instead, Roethlisberger's pass attempts almost doubled the team's rushing attempts.
Yardbarker

49ers WR has no doubts Chiefs will beat Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

Aiyuk's prediction isn't a surprise, as the 24-year-old said earlier this week that he thought the Chiefs would "expose" the Eagles defense. Aiyuk added that Kansas City will do "what we thought we were going to expose before some unfortunate circumstances," most likely referring to Brock Purdy's UCL injury and Josh Johnson's concussion during the NFC title game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving reacts to Kevin Durant's trade to Suns

After requesting a trade out of Brooklyn late last week, Irving was moved to the Mavericks on Sunday. The eight-time All-Star scored a team-high 24 points and added five assists and four rebounds in his Dallas debut to lead the squad to an important road win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver might miss Super Bowl

Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles appeared to be the healthier team before Sunday’s Super Bowl. However, they’re the only team with one player questionable for the game. The Eagles will play a Kansas City Chiefs team battling through injuries on the offensive side of the ball, including two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Mo Bamba seems glad to be traded to Lakers in savage Instagram post

Mo Bamba didn’t waste a second getting the heck out of Dodge (or in this case, Orlando). The former lottery pick Bamba was traded by the Magic at Thursday’s deadline to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package that included another notable veteran. The move ended Bamba’s tenure in Orlando after five career seasons.
ORLANDO, FL
Yardbarker

Former Cubs Broadcaster To Be Television Voice Of The Cardinals

Bally Sports Midwest recently announced that former Chicago Cubs broadcaster Chip Caray is taking over as the television play-by-play voice of the St. Louis Cardinals. Chip Caray’s father Skip was a longtime announcer with the Atlanta Braves and grandfather Harry Caray was a legendary announcer for the Cubs. “I’m...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Commanders HC Ron Rivera gives clarity on team's QB situation

After being selected out of the University of North Carolina, Howell opened up the regular season behind both Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke on the Commanders depth chart. Wentz was traded to Washington in a March 2022 deal with the Indianapolis Colts but registered just a 62.3% completion percentage for 1,755 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions in eight games, while the team went 2-5 in the 30-year-old's seven starts.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

Report: Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance Fees Revealed

It seems a little crazy to me that the NFL can’t pay the artist a small fee from the sponsorship Apple is paying the league. But it’s good to know that artists won’t be totally screwed from the deal. I had always assumed they’d be compensated for the show, much like the athletes playing the game Sunday will.
Yardbarker

Buffalo Bills player makes BIG admission regarding future

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has admitted he would love to stay with the Buffalo Bills if the opportunity presented itself. The 2013 7th-round pick was made a free agent at the end of the Bills’ season after they were defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Divisional Round at the end of January.
Yardbarker

CBS Sports president addresses Tony Romo 'intervention' reports

On Friday, CBS Sports president Sean McManus responded to reports that an "intervention" was held with Tony Romo last offseason regarding his improvement, or lack-there-of, in the broadcast booth. A guest on SiriusXM's "Mad Dog Unleashed," McManus denied the report, adding that meeting with on-air talent isn't uncommon, nor an...
Yardbarker

49ers kicker Robbie Gould takes shot at Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Nearly two weeks after falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, the San Francisco 49ers seemingly still aren't over it. On Thursday, 49ers kicker Robbie Gould spoke with Trey Wingo of The 33rd Team, breaking down what the Kansas City Chiefs must do to be victorious over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII while taking a veiled shot at quarterback Jalen Hurts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
