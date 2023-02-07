At some point in a person's life, they lock in on a role model, aspiring to achieve the type of success the model reached. That might sound weird to say about the Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Giants' most hated rivals, and the Kansas City Chiefs, who will face off against each other this Sunday in the Super Bowl, but like it or not, both teams have been built as solidly as they come, and they have the results to back it.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO