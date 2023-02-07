Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Our 5 Favorite Pho Restaurants in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Pittsburgh- National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerPittsburgh, PA
Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State earns 18-6 win against Robert Morris in season openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two-Time Super Bowl Champion DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Related
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs Release Final Injury Report Before Super Bowl LVII
The Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles is rapidly approaching, and both teams are looking to end their seasons on a high note. There can only be one winner, though, and an outing featuring the NFL's two best clubs from this season is projected to capitalize on massive hype built up throughout the week.
Wichita Eagle
Here’s who national experts predict will win Chiefs-Eagles matchup in Super Bowl LVII
The first players arrived at Chiefs training camp on July 22, officially kicking off the 2022 season. On Sunday the Chiefs will close the season by facing the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. That’s a span of 205 days. In honor of that, here is who 205 national...
Wichita Eagle
How Giants Can Draw Roster-building Lessons from Eagles and Chiefs
At some point in a person's life, they lock in on a role model, aspiring to achieve the type of success the model reached. That might sound weird to say about the Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Giants' most hated rivals, and the Kansas City Chiefs, who will face off against each other this Sunday in the Super Bowl, but like it or not, both teams have been built as solidly as they come, and they have the results to back it.
Wichita Eagle
How the Chiefs can use past Super Bowl experiences to their advantage against Philly
The Chiefs’ recent Super Bowl experience they’d rather not remember is one they shouldn’t forget. But perhaps the memory of their Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two years ago can serve them well as they prepare to meet the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. This...
Wichita Eagle
Lamar Jackson Trade? BREAKING: Ravens ‘Tempted’ to Move QB
The “dam of silence” on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson just broke. Jackson is a free agent this offseason, and the club has insisted there is a "200-percent chance'' that he'll be retained. But .. along with the team continuing its two-year journey toward trying to sign him,...
Wichita Eagle
100 Days of Mocks: Packers Trade Rodgers, Draft Two First-Round Pass-Catchers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Can you imagine what Aaron Rodgers would think if the Green Bay Packers drafted a receiver and a tight end in the first round after trading him?. That’s the scenario in a new three-round mock draft by Pro Football Network. The Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets and gained a first-round pick in this year’s draft and a second-rounder in 2024.
Wichita Eagle
Sean Payton Takes to Twitter to Recruit Retired TE Rob Gronkowski
Legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski is enjoying the fruits of retirement. But in the wake of Sean Payton's tongue-in-cheek social media recruitment of 'Gronk,' it's worth noting that the tight end is only 33 years old. Gronkowski is now at FOX Sports, where Payton hung his hat last year as...
Wichita Eagle
Texans have ‘Strong’ Interest in Poaching Browns Defensive Assistant
Cleveland Browns were always going to have to find some new assistants on the defensive side of the football when they hired a new defensive coordinator in Jim Schwartz. Now, it is becoming more clear who the Browns could be replacing. According to a report, the Houston Texans and current...
Wichita Eagle
Tyler’s Take: Titans Should Not Want Lewan to Return, Lewan Shouldn’t Either
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans have a lot of tough decisions to make this offseason, but one of the easiest decisions ahead is what to do with former pro bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan. As Lewan has said himself, it is incredibly likely the Titans cut him to save 14.8 million dollars in salary cap space. The Titans are currently over the cap by nearly 23 million and need to be cap compliant by March 15th, so cutting Lewan(who has no guaranteed money left on his deal) with zero dead cap is a no-brainer.
Wichita Eagle
Ex-Ole Miss Receiver AJ Brown Gives Thanks to Alma Mater Ahead of Super Bowl LVII
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Super Bowl media week has come and gone, and it is nearly time for the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs to battle for the Lombardi Trophy. Eagles receiver AJ Brown is the only former Ole Miss Rebel taking the field on Sunday and had a special message for his alma mater during Super Bowl media week.
Wichita Eagle
Meditation and perfecting the mind: How Patrick Mahomes handles the Super Bowl stage
Patrick Mahomes takes the film home with him. The beginning of every week is something like a college kid cramming for a final exam, except tens of thousands of people will hover over his shoulder to watch him take the test. Somewhere around once per week — sometimes less, sometimes...
Wichita Eagle
Super Bowl Special: Draft Prospects who could be First Round Selections in the 2023 NFL Draft
As we prepare for the final game of the year with the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, the offseason is just a day away and the 2023 NFL Draft is that much closer. The question is, which prospects will go in the first...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Buccaneers Interview Another Coach With Georgia Ties
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have already interviewed Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken for their vacant offensive coordinator position, have reportedly interviewed another candidate with ties to Georgia. Per the official Buccaneers website, the team interviewed current Rams assistant head coach and tight ends coach Thomas Brown. Brown was a...
Wichita Eagle
The Most Underrated a Underappreciated 49er: Brandon Aiyuk
The San Francisco 49ers boast one of the league's most talented rosters top to bottom. A defense with an All Pro at every level. An offense with an All Pro at running back, tight end, and receiver, as well as the best left tackle in football. The team is loaded with A-list talent. Large, loud personalities and fan favorites, such as Fred Warner and George Kittle. Quiet assassins and highly respected technicians, such as Trent Williams and Nick Bosa. The 49ers are not lacking for star power. But one player remains underrated and under appreciated. Brandon Aiyuk.
Wichita Eagle
Are the 49ers Being “Sore Losers” After Losing to the Eagles?
The 49ers are still not over their loss in the NFC Championship game to the Eagles. It all started with Brandon Aiyuk who questioned how legitimate the Eagles' defense really was within the week of the loss. Once it got to Super Bowl week, that is where the floodgates opened with Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and surprisingly Robbie Gould lamenting over the game. Here is some of what these players have been saying.
Wichita Eagle
Final Super Bowl injury report of the week brings good news for the Kansas City Chiefs
The final injury report before Super Bowl LVII reveals a healthy Chiefs roster. Every player who was listed on the report this week as the Chiefs prepare to meet the Philadelphia Eagles was a full participant in Friday’s practice. That includes cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who was a limited participant...
Wichita Eagle
Sean Payton Teases Potential Josh Jacobs Broncos Pursuit
After putting pen to paper with the Denver Broncos, head coach Sean Payton flew to Arizona to fulfill his final FOX analyst obligations ahead of Super Bowl 57. Those obligations meant Payton would appear on various programming, including Thursday's live edition of Up & Adams on FanDuel TV. He was joined alongside Raiders All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs, an impending free agent whom Payton spoke highly of.
Wichita Eagle
Here’s Why Dre’Mont Jones’ Future With Broncos is Cloudy
Dre’Mont Jones has been stellar for the Denver Broncos, playing on the defensive interior through his first four seasons. Jones is set to be an unrestricted free agent when the new league year officially starts on March 15. While he is a quality piece for a Broncos defense lacking...
Comments / 0