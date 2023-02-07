Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Washington residents see a Social Security income boostR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Man charged with accidentally shooting a toilet at a Manassas restaurant in Virginia a few days agoAmanda MichelleManassas, VA
WASHINGTON DC—White House Office of Science & Technology Policy (OSTP) Chief Alondra Nelson, 55, Resigns After 8 MonthsJV BeltranWashington, DC
Discovering the Culinary Gems of Washington D.C.: A Guide to Affordable and Upscale RestaurantsVivian BrooksWashington, DC
Related
Wichita Eagle
Sean Payton Doubles Down: Russell Wilson’s Private QB Coach is Out
On the heels of his introductory press conference as Denver Broncos head coach, Sean Payton was pulled aside for an auxiliary audience with local media. Some might call it a scrum. According to Payton, Broncos PR czar Patrick Smyth calls it a "gaggle." It didn't take long for someone to...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: LA Ships Thomas Bryant to Denver for Draft Compensation
The Los Angeles Lakers have shipped Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for Davon Reed and three second-round picks. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report on the agreement. Bryant has brought incredible energy to the team on both sides of the ball this season. In 21.3 minutes per game,...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s who national experts predict will win Chiefs-Eagles matchup in Super Bowl LVII
The first players arrived at Chiefs training camp on July 22, officially kicking off the 2022 season. On Sunday the Chiefs will close the season by facing the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. That’s a span of 205 days. In honor of that, here is who 205 national...
Wichita Eagle
Lamar Jackson Trade? BREAKING: Ravens ‘Tempted’ to Move QB
The “dam of silence” on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson just broke. Jackson is a free agent this offseason, and the club has insisted there is a "200-percent chance'' that he'll be retained. But .. along with the team continuing its two-year journey toward trying to sign him,...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks RB Ken Walker Runner-Up to Jets’ Garrett Wilson for Offensive Rookie of Year
Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III entered Thursday's NFL Honors as one of three finalists for the Offensive Rookie of the Year. But in a tight race, New York Jets rookie receiver Garrett Wilson took home the award. Walker III was joined San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs Release Final Injury Report Before Super Bowl LVII
The Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles is rapidly approaching, and both teams are looking to end their seasons on a high note. There can only be one winner, though, and an outing featuring the NFL's two best clubs from this season is projected to capitalize on massive hype built up throughout the week.
Wichita Eagle
Super Bowl Special: Draft Prospects who could be First Round Selections in the 2023 NFL Draft
As we prepare for the final game of the year with the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, the offseason is just a day away and the 2023 NFL Draft is that much closer. The question is, which prospects will go in the first...
Wichita Eagle
How the Chiefs can use past Super Bowl experiences to their advantage against Philly
The Chiefs’ recent Super Bowl experience they’d rather not remember is one they shouldn’t forget. But perhaps the memory of their Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two years ago can serve them well as they prepare to meet the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. This...
Wichita Eagle
Sean Payton Takes to Twitter to Recruit Retired TE Rob Gronkowski
Legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski is enjoying the fruits of retirement. But in the wake of Sean Payton's tongue-in-cheek social media recruitment of 'Gronk,' it's worth noting that the tight end is only 33 years old. Gronkowski is now at FOX Sports, where Payton hung his hat last year as...
Wichita Eagle
Mac Jones In Belichick ‘Doghouse’ Over Patriots ‘Tips’?
We know all about the "dysfunction'' that existed on the 2022 New England Patriots in the form of conflicts between coaches and players, especially on offense. Or, at least we thought we knew it all. Now comes a new and unfortunate wrinkle: Did Mac Jones get himself in hot water...
Wichita Eagle
‘That’s lit, man’: Why a Chiefs rookie’s destiny captivated his teammate’s attention
JuJu Smith-Schuster broke tackles and continued up the field, taking a reception 69 yards for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the New England Patriots on Dec. 17, 2017. Back in New Kensington, Pennsylvania — 20 miles north of Pittsburgh — a 17-year-old Steelers fan lifted his phone, jumping up and down while recording his celebration.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Buccaneers Interview Another Coach With Georgia Ties
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have already interviewed Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken for their vacant offensive coordinator position, have reportedly interviewed another candidate with ties to Georgia. Per the official Buccaneers website, the team interviewed current Rams assistant head coach and tight ends coach Thomas Brown. Brown was a...
Wichita Eagle
Ex-Ole Miss Receiver AJ Brown Gives Thanks to Alma Mater Ahead of Super Bowl LVII
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Super Bowl media week has come and gone, and it is nearly time for the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs to battle for the Lombardi Trophy. Eagles receiver AJ Brown is the only former Ole Miss Rebel taking the field on Sunday and had a special message for his alma mater during Super Bowl media week.
Wichita Eagle
Meditation and perfecting the mind: How Patrick Mahomes handles the Super Bowl stage
Patrick Mahomes takes the film home with him. The beginning of every week is something like a college kid cramming for a final exam, except tens of thousands of people will hover over his shoulder to watch him take the test. Somewhere around once per week — sometimes less, sometimes...
Wichita Eagle
Tyler’s Take: Titans Should Not Want Lewan to Return, Lewan Shouldn’t Either
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans have a lot of tough decisions to make this offseason, but one of the easiest decisions ahead is what to do with former pro bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan. As Lewan has said himself, it is incredibly likely the Titans cut him to save 14.8 million dollars in salary cap space. The Titans are currently over the cap by nearly 23 million and need to be cap compliant by March 15th, so cutting Lewan(who has no guaranteed money left on his deal) with zero dead cap is a no-brainer.
Wichita Eagle
Jalen Hurts Praises Eagles Fans as They Begin Pouring into Super Bowl LVII City
PHOENIX – The Super Bowl LVII city is filling up fast, as fans began pouring in from Philadelphia and other NFL sites all day on Thursday. There are fans representing the Bears, 49ers, Steelers, and Seahawks, based on the different jerseys that were spotted in the lobby of the media hotel.
Wichita Eagle
Final Super Bowl injury report of the week brings good news for the Kansas City Chiefs
The final injury report before Super Bowl LVII reveals a healthy Chiefs roster. Every player who was listed on the report this week as the Chiefs prepare to meet the Philadelphia Eagles was a full participant in Friday’s practice. That includes cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who was a limited participant...
Wichita Eagle
Why Eddrick Houston Could Be a Transcendent Piece in UGAs 2024 Class
Kirby Smart’s recruiting strategy is simple. Recruit the best athletes at each position. While this seems obvious, not every program gets the pick of the crop when it comes to recruiting. Under Smart, Georgia has won at unprecedented levels and has ascended to a level never before seen in program history. As a result, Georgia often gets who they want.
Wichita Eagle
Sean Payton Teases Potential Josh Jacobs Broncos Pursuit
After putting pen to paper with the Denver Broncos, head coach Sean Payton flew to Arizona to fulfill his final FOX analyst obligations ahead of Super Bowl 57. Those obligations meant Payton would appear on various programming, including Thursday's live edition of Up & Adams on FanDuel TV. He was joined alongside Raiders All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs, an impending free agent whom Payton spoke highly of.
Comments / 0