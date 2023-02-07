Read full article on original website
The Dispatch
OC Elks Lodge Donates to OCFD
The Ocean City Fire Department was the recent recipient of a $2,000 donation from the Ocean City Elks Lodge 2645. The donation is a percentage of the funds raised at the Elks’ Annual Bill Thompson’s Clothing for Kids Golf Tournament. Making the check presentation are, left to right: Jeff Heyne, golf tournament volunteer; Bill Thompson, chairman of the Clothing for Kids Tournament for the past 22 years; OCFD Fire Chief Richard Bowers and Nick Costa, committeeman of the Clothing for Kids Tournament.
The Dispatch
RWWC Board Attends Conference
In January, five members of the Republican Women of Worcester County Board attended a Maryland Federation of Republican Women Leadership Conference that was held at the Renditions Golf Club in Davidsonville, MD. Pictured, left to right are Sandy Zitzer, RWWC president, Gina Shaffer, legislative chair, Jean Delcher, treasurer, Carol Frazier, campaign activities chair and Liz Mumford, 1st vice president.
The Dispatch
Kiwanis Club Hosts Speaker
The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City had a guest speaker at the Jan. 25 weekly meeting. Warren Rosenfeld, dubbed “The Cornbeef and Cold Cut King of the Eastern Shore” spoke to the club about how decisions of others can decide one’s life. Pictured is Kiwanis Club President Bob Wolfing, left, and Warren Rosenfeld.
The Dispatch
Obituaries – February 10, 2023
BERLIN — Lillyanne Rae Horner Ternahan, born on Jan. 4, 1996, was tragically taken from us in a car accident on Jan. 17, 2023. She was beloved daughter of Alicia Ann Flynn Horner and Edwin David Horner III. She was the granddaughter of Ed and Doris Horner and Marylou and Dennis Bradshaw and great granddaughter of Alice R. Flynn. She was sister to Edwin David Horner IV, Elizabeth Anne Horner and Loudy Benjamin Horner V. She leaves behind husband John Paul Ternahan, son Dillon James Horner and daughter Magnolia Alice Mae Ternahan.
The Dispatch
Buckingham Presbyterian Prepares Meals for Cottages of Berlin
The Congregational Life Committee of Buckingham Presbyterian Church prepares a free meal for the congregation and the community once a month. Meals are delivered to the Cottages of Berlin, elderly shut-ins and any neighbors who could benefit from a hot home cooked meal. Pictured are members of the committee during preparations for a meal of chicken and dumplings for more than 100 people.
The Dispatch
Voices From The Readers – February 10, 2023
(The following letter was addressed to the Berlin Historic District Commission with a copy forwarded for publication.) I wanted to write an email in support of the vision for 19 Gay Street that is here before us now and another project forthcoming with the triangle property directly across the way.
The Dispatch
Seaside Boat Show Set For Annual Return Next Weekend
OCEAN CITY – A boat show to benefit local youth will return to Ocean City this month. The Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club will host its 40th annual Seaside Boat Show at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center Feb. 17-19. Dubbed “the boat show that works for kids,” the annual fundraiser provides the Optimist Club with funds to support local youth programs.
The Dispatch
Fenwick Committee Reviews Construction Hours
FENWICK ISLAND – Officials say they will begin work on an ordinance amendment that could change construction hours in town. Last week, members of the Fenwick Island Charter and Ordinance Committee voted unanimously to an ordinance amendment that would prohibit Saturday construction hours between May 15 and Sept. 15. Mayor Natalie Magdeburger, committee chair, said the changes would coincide with the town’s permit requirements for on-street parking and would allow for additional parking during the town’s summer season.
The Dispatch
Commissioners Delay Ice Rink Decision
SNOW HILL – After two tie votes, local officials agreed to delay a decision regarding the future of the county’s synthetic ice rink. Though the Worcester County Commissioners were expected to decide the fate of the county’s ice rink this week after agreeing to get rid of it last month, motions to sell it and donate it failed with 3-3 votes. The commissioners subsequently voted 6-0 to table the decision until Commissioner Eric Fiori, who was absent, was in attendance.
The Dispatch
Officials Share Plans For $9.4M Pocomoke Library
SNOW HILL – Construction of a new Pocomoke library is expected to cost close to $9.4 million and could begin as soon as this fall. Worcester County Library Director Jennifer Ranck shared plans for Pocomoke’s new 13,000 square foot library this week with the Worcester County Commissioners. The new facility, designed by Jeff Schoellkopf, is projected to cost $9,325,000.
The Dispatch
Proposed Health Bill Merits Concern
It’s natural for local governments to frown on state policy mandates especially when it comes to requiring funding commitments. Though the money obligation is unknown, it’s clear Worcester County government officials – and maybe school leaders as well – are offended by proposed legislation to establish a comprehensive health education framework in primary and secondary schools.
The Dispatch
Cops & Courts – February 10, 2023
OCEAN CITY — A Baltimore man was arrested and charged with first-degree assault this week after allegedly attempting to attack another man with a brick during an altercation at a downtown apartment. Around 7:30 p.m. last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to an apartment complex...
The Dispatch
Ocean Pines Officials Debate Use Of Surplus Funds
OCEAN PINES – Discussions on favorability and amenity revenue highlighted a public hearing on the fiscal year 2023-2024 budget. Last week, the Ocean Pines Association held its annual budget hearing on the coming year’s proposed spending plan. General Manager John Viola said the revised budget for fiscal year 2023-2024 now calls for a $4 assessment reduction.
The Dispatch
Rotary Club Installs New Members
District Governor Cliff Berg recently installed two new members into the Ocean City Berlin Rotary Club. Pictured from left to right are Michael Simcock, Cliff Berg and Cnedra Williams.
The Dispatch
Investigation Continues For Two Unrelated Hit-And-Run Cases; Knupp Family ‘Confident’ As Probe Nears End
BERLIN – Two fatal hit-and-run cases from last year remain under active investigation amid a constant swirl of questions, but progress was cited this week in the spirited quest for justice in a local teen’s death. The higher profile of the two unresolved pedestrian fatalities in 2022 was...
The Dispatch
Decatur Girls Drop Pair to Cape, Wicomico
BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team’s winning streak ended last week with a pair of losses against tough opponents. Decatur had reeled off nine straight wins since the holiday break and its only two losses came to tough teams in a holiday invitational. The Seahawks’ streak came to a close last week with a 56-51 loss to Cape Henlopen in a non-conference game last Wednesday. Cape got out to a big early lead at 25-7 after one quarter and led 35-23 at the half. Decatur battled back in the third and fourth quarters to send the game to overtime. The Vikings outscored the Seahawks, 7-2, in overtime for the difference in the game. Mayah Garner led all scorers with 25 points. Several Seahawks scored in single digits. Shelby Rosemond scored seven points, but also grabbed 11 rebounds.
