Wichita Eagle
Dodgers Insider Believes David Peralta Signing Hurts James Outman
The Los Angeles Dodgers' recent signing of veteran outfielder David Peralta has sparked discussions among fans and experts alike. While the addition of Peralta to the already talented roster may be seen as good news for the team, some insiders believe that it could spell trouble for young outfielder James Outman.
Wichita Eagle
Rangers’ Patience with Chytil Is a Blueprint for Kakko and Lafreniere
Patience is key for a front office in drafting and developing prospects. Fans are impatient because it’s not their job to be patient. Fans are always in a rush to see their “next star” step into the lineup. Chris Drury and the New York Rangers are reaping...
Wichita Eagle
Celtics Reportedly ‘Engaged’ with Several Potential Buyout Candidates
The Celtics utilized the trade deadline to improve their depth at the pivot, adding floor-spacing center Mike Muscala. Boston sent Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to Oklahoma City. As Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe first reported, the Celtics are sending their 2029 second-round pick and the worse of...
