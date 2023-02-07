ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything Everywhere All At Once Actor Harry Shum Jr. Says It Would Be "So Cool" To Do a DC Movie

By Russ Burlingame
 5 days ago

Under new CEOs Peter Safran and James Gunn, DC Studios is rolling out a strategy that will cast actors to appear across multiple media. Film, TV, and even animation and video games will all tie into a sprawling DC multiverse beginning in 2025 with Creature Commandos and Superman: Legacy . That information was already out when ComicBook.com spoke with Harry Shum, Jr. about his role in Legion of Super-Heroes , a feature-length animated movie out today on disc and digital platforms.

Shum plays Brainiac 5 in the movie, a shady character whose motivations are questioned from the start, and who has to convince Supergirl to trust him in spite of his family's centuries-long history of being genocidal supervillains. And yeah -- he would be all for tackling the role of Brainy on the big screen.

"Oh man, that would be so cool," Shum told ComicBook.com. "I'd be into the idea of working with DC, especially if it has these elements in the storytelling, for sure."

By "these elements," he means the themes and character beats that attracted him to the Legion of Super-Heroes script in the first place. The self-professed comic book fan said that the isolation Brainiac feels, and the idea of characters who are seeking out a version of love and family despite their larger-than-life circumstances, were the touchstones for the project.

"Here, [Brainiac 5 is] meeting with someone who has been beloved, but also at the same time, always falling in the shadow of her relative," Shum said of the Legion movie. "So I think when you look at the humanity of it all, there's more clarity behind it."

If he were to take on this (or any) DC role, it would be another in a series of big projects he has landed recently. In addition to a part on Star Trek: Lower Decks , Shum recently signed on to Grey's Anatomy . And it's easy to assume that being part of Everything Everywhere All at Once , a movie widely expected to take home at least a couple of Academy Awards, can't hurt the buzz around him.

You can check out the official synopsis for Legion of Super-Heroes below.

Welcome to the 31st century and the Legion Academy, where a new generation hones their powers with hopes of joining the Legion of Super-Heroes. Devastated by tragedy, Supergirl struggles to adjust to her new life on Earth. Taking her cousin Superman's advice, Supergirl leaves their space-time to attend the Academy. There, she quickly makes new friends, as well as a new enemy with old ties: Brainiac 5. But a nefarious plot lurks in the shadows - the mysterious group known as the Dark Circle seeks a powerful weapon held in the Academy's vault. Find out if the budding heroes can rise to the challenge in this all-new DC Universe Movie !

