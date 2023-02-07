ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Here comes USC

By Andy Patton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wfElt_0kfE7kbu00

For the most part it was an uneventful week for the Pac-12 men’s basketball teams as the calendar flipped to February.

UCLA and Arizona continue to take care of business at the top of the standings, while Cal and Oregon State continue to show just exactly how inept the bottom of this conference is at this point in the season.

Andy Enfield’s USC Trojans are mounting a nice run right now, pushing themselves further into the NCAA Tournament conversation and likely helping the Pac-12 guarantee at least three teams in the Big Dance.

The middle of the conference, spots 4-10, are all pretty even right now. Oregon has made nice waves with a few big wins, including one over Arizona State, while Utah faltered against Stanford and hampered their at-large hopes.

Without further ado, here is a look at the Pac-12 men’s basketball power rankings after the first week of February games:

California Golden Bears (3-20) Last Week: 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xighg_0kfE7kbu00 Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

KenPom: 249 Next: vs. Arizona (2/9) Cal ran their losing streak up to seven games, only five away from tying the 12-game losing streak they had to kick off the season. With star guard Devin Askew out for the season, things are looking very bleak in Berkley.

Oregon State Beavers (9-15) Last Week: 11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JqJAQ_0kfE7kbu00 Mandatory Credit: Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

KenPom: 204 Next: vs. UCLA (2/9) The Beavs had a tough time on their road trip to the Arizona schools, hanging tough with the Sun Devils in an 11-point loss before getting waxed by Arizona, 84-52. They are now just 3-10 in conference play - another disappointing year for Wayne Tinkle.

Washington Huskies (13-12) Last Week: 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xbZoz_0kfE7kbu00 Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

KenPom: 104 Next: @ Washington State (2/11) Washington's road trip to Southern California netted them a pair of close losses to UCLA (by nine points) and USC (six points). Despite solid performances, Mike Hopkins' team is now 5-9 in conference play and only one game above .500 on the season.

Stanford Cardinal (10-13) Last Week: 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kNhIA_0kfE7kbu00 Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

KenPom: 96 Next: vs. Arizona State (2/9) Stanford's surprising five game winning streak came to an end when they got trounced by Colorado on the road, 84-62. The Cardinal are now 4-8 in conference play with games against the Arizona schools and the southern California schools up next on the docket.

Washington State Cougars (10-15) Last Week: 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iQzxm_0kfE7kbu00 Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

KenPom: 62 Next: vs. Washington (2/11) WSU took their losses on the road in SoCal, losing by ten to USC and more than 10 (24 to be exact) against UCLA. They are now just 5-9 in Pac-12 play, another disappointing season for Kyle Smith in Pullman.

Colorado Buffaloes (14-11) Last Week: 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02vlu8_0kfE7kbu00 Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

KenPom: 59 Next: @ Utah (2/11) Colorado took care of business against Cal and Stanford last week, games that are far from a foregone conclusion for Tad Boyle's team considering their inconsistencies all season long. They take on Utah and the two Arizona schools on the road next.

Arizona State Sun Devils (16-8) Last Week: 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zZCe9_0kfE7kbu00 Syndication: Arizona Republic

KenPom: 66 Next: @ Stanford (2/9) Arizona State broke their four game losing streak by beating Oregon State, but followed that up with a tough loss to the Ducks. Bobby Hurley's team has now lost five of their last six, and even a cushy road trip against Stanford and Cal might not be enough for this team to right the ship and get back into the NCAA Tournament conversation.

Oregon Ducks (14-10) Last Week: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mkPbG_0kfE7kbu00 Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

KenPom: 50 Next: vs. USC (2/9) The Ducks were unable to complete a season sweep of Arizona, but they did take care of Arizona State on the road and pushed themselves into the top 50 on KenPom. They'll need to at least split the next two games against USC and UCLA to keep afloat in the NCAA Tournament conversation.

Utah Utes (16-9) Last Week: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vDrIo_0kfE7kbu00 Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

KenPom: 55 Next: vs. Colorado (2/11) Utah's inconsistent season continues, as they dropped two in a row to Oregon and Stanford before rebounding with a dominant win over lowly Cal. They remain a potential NCAA Tournament at-large contender, but with a road trip to Arizona coming up they'll need to be nearly perfect if they want to go dancing in March.

USC Trojans (17-6) Last Week: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vd27u_0kfE7kbu00 Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

KenPom: 44 Next: @ Oregon (2/9) The Trojans have now won six of their last seven, including a win over UCLA, which has them squarely inside the Field of 68. Another impressive season for Andy Enfield, although a road trip to Oregon and Utah, and home games against Arizona and Arizona State, could still trip this team up before March.

Arizona Wildcats (21-3) Last Week: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42FJDG_0kfE7kbu00 Mandatory Credit: Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

KenPom: 10 Next: @ Cal (2/9) The Wildcats have won six in a row since the loss to Oregon on the road. This stretch includes wins over USC, UCLA, and Oregon, and with a road trip to Stanford and Cal up next it looks like Tommy Lloyd's team will continue to rack up wins as they inch closer and closer to a potential No. 1 seed in Mach.

UCLA Bruins (19-4) Last Week: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UgqQ4_0kfE7kbu00 Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

KenPom: 3 Next: @ Oregon State (2/9) The Bruins recovered from a two game losing streak to defeat Washington and Washington State at home. They'll now travel to Oregon to take on the Ducks and Beavers, but at this point they are squarely in the driver's seat of the Pac-12 and could earn a No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

1

1

1

1

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Alabama Coach's Shot At Auburn

Alabama head coach Nate Oats saw his team extend their SEC winning streak to 11 games with a 77-69 win over arch-rival Auburn today. And Oats made sure to give Alabama's rivals a piece of his mind afterwards. Speaking to the media after the game, Oats boasted that hosting Alabama was Auburn's ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame loses freshman for spring football

Freshman safety Adon Shuler’s first journey through spring football is over before it really ever began. Just a month after arriving on Notre Dame’s campus as he enrolled early after signing with the 2023 recruiting class. Shuler underwent shoulder surgery and will be out for the spring months according to a report by Irish Sports Daily.
NOTRE DAME, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steve Spurrier comments on Florida's 2023 quarterback situation

If there’s one person whose opinion on the Florida Gators quarterback situation holds weight, it’s Steve Spurrier’s. On a recent episode of The Tailgate, the Head Ball Coach brought up a conversation he had with Shane Matthews, one of Spurrier’s former quarterbacks when he coached the Orange and Blue back in the 1990s. In that conversation, Matthews asked the HBC what he thought of the Gators’ quarterbacks room. His response was one only the most important figure in Florida football history could give.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

New Mexico State shuts down basketball program over hazing allegations

New Mexico State men’s basketball program has been shut down indefinitely, and the suspension is reportedly over some hazing. The school released a statement on Friday to announce the news. “New Mexico State University is suspending operations for the men’s basketball program until further notice. MNSU personnel were recently informed of new allegations, separate from... The post New Mexico State shuts down basketball program over hazing allegations appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LAS CRUCES, NM
On3.com

Three takeaways from Oregon's disastrous loss to UCLA

Oregon had an opportunity to take control of its season on Saturday and cement its status as a team worthy of an at-large NCAA tournament bid. Instead, the Ducks fell flat in their biggest game of the year. The No. 7 UCLA Bruins topped the Ducks 70-63 at Matthew Knight...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

214K+
Followers
267K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy