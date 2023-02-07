ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simi Valley, CA

Roundup: Stabbing suspects at large, Ventura man jailed in serious assault

By Ventura County Star
 4 days ago
Assailants at large after Simi Valley stabbing

Two men are suspected of stabbing an employee of a Simi Valley convenience store Saturday after he chased them following a theft of alcohol from the establishment.

The employee told police that he ran after the pair after they stole the alcohol products from a convenience store in the 600 block of Los Angeles Avenue, but lost sight of them as they fled into a drainage area located nearby. He later found some items in the drainage area and was recovering them when the men returned and stabbed him, police said.

The employee, a member of the family that owns the store, was hospitalized with a non-life threatening wound after the theft that was reported around 10 p.m. His assailants remained at large Monday afternoon.

Police described one suspect as a Latino man of medium build with black hair and a moustache, who was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants. The other was described as a white man of slender build who was wearing a green beanie hat, white T-shirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Christopher Lam at 805-583-6959.

Ventura man arrested after assailant allegedly leaves shoeprint on face

A 25-year-old Ventura man has been arrested in connection with an attack in which he allegedly left an impression of his shoeprint as he stomped on the victim's face.

Jail records show the suspect was incarcerated Sunday on suspicion of two felony charges: assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury.

The incident allegedly occurred around 11 p.m. Feb. 1 in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1300 block of East Santa Clara Street in Ventura. The suspect allegedly confronted the victim before chasing him down, punching him and kicking him several times in the head while he was on the ground.

The 36-year-old victim suffered severe injuries to his face, according to police, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect remained in jail Monday in lieu of $90,000 bail. A court appearance was scheduled Tuesday.

Rockslide on San Miguel Island prompts closure

All trails and facilities on San Miguel Island have temporarily closed because of damage caused by January storms.

A rockslide on the Nidever Canyon Trail cut off public access to the remote island, part of the Channel Islands National Park off Ventura. The closure will remain in effect until emergency repairs could be made, but sandy beaches at Cuyler Harbor will stay open, park officials said Monday.

No visitors were on the island at the time of the rockslide. Large boulders are now blocking the trail and the area remains unstable, according to the park service.

Comments / 1

GeNx1980
4d ago

Either gang and rival gang, dope deal gone bad, or someone was nailing someone they shouldn't have been "nailing". Possibly retaliation for being a snitch as well.

Reply
2
 

