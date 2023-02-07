ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

‘This isn’t going to fly in Texas’: Paxton may sue Biden over new chicken policy

By Michael Garcia
KDAF
KDAF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CLodj_0kfE7Zqn00

AUSTIN, Texas ( KETK ) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced his intent to sue the Biden Administration over a new rule about the Lesser Prairie-Chicken.

SFA employees receive 6% raise due to cost of living adjustments

According to a press release, Paxton’s lawsuit is challenging the Lesser Prairie-Chicken’s new designation as “Endangered” in the south part of its range and “Threatened” in the north part. Paxton claims that these changes burden property owners in Texas by forcing them to comply with “onerous new regulations” when Lesser Prairie-Chickens are found on their land.

Paxton also claims that these new rules were made without considering the human impact and the potential impact on already existing conservation efforts being undertaken by Texas, other states, businesses, landowners and conservation groups.

According to Paxton, federal agencies like the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Department of the Interior are required by the National Environmental Policy Act to conduct an impact analysis if their actions affect human quality of life.

“I will not tolerate the Biden Administration’s efforts to run roughshod over the property rights of Texans and to stop our conservation efforts aimed at protecting Texas wildlife,” Paxton said. “This rule was a targeted attempt to implement an unlawful, top-down federal approach aimed at advancing a radical environmentalist agenda, which would crush the type of economic development that aids in providing funds for conservation. This isn’t going to fly in Texas.”

Plane crashes near Gladewater Municipal Airport

Fox News reported that Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has also made a similar announcement about intending to sue the Biden Administration because of this rule.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department reported that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has delayed the final listing of the Lesser Prairie-Chicken from Jan. 24 to March 27. According to TPWD, this means that landowners will have time to enroll in a conservation program that will protect them from what Paxton called “onerous” regulations.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 10

BornTexan
4d ago

These prairie chickens are not in danger by oil drilling. They have been trying to stop any drilling for years using these birds. But you are right the illegals do more to hurt their habitat than any drilling company

Reply
5
sharon
4d ago

Haha. I remember they nixed the location of a race track because it was the habitat of a prairie chicken,so,it can be done. LOLNow, when is our illustrious AG going on trial himself?..it’s been over 5 years now.

Reply
5
Ferrett Scott
4d ago

Lesser Prairie Chickens are threatened by mining and oil & gas extraction.So of course Paxton is going to protect industries that support him and Texas GOP Good Ol'Boys Club.It isn't radical to protect a vulnerable species that have positive effect on the environment and crops.

Reply
2
Related
texasstandard.org

Texas sues over new Biden rules reclassifying some pistols as rifles

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a suit against the Biden administration over an amended rule reclassifying some pistols as rifles, subjecting them to different regulations. The rule change from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives affects handguns with rear attachments called “stabilizers” attached to them, says...
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Suit settled over sale of Texas school shooter’s ammo

HOUSTON (AP) - The families of those killed and injured in a 2018 Texas high school shooting have settled a lawsuit they filed against a Tennessee-based online retailer accused of illegally selling ammunition to the student who authorities say fatally shot 10 people on campus. Retailer Lucky Gunner was accused...
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Did You Get An Email From The Texas AG?

If you receive a letter from the Texas Attorney General stating they are suspending your Social Security Number within 24 hours, don’t panic. I received such an email Friday morning. The Attorney General’s office has nothing to do with a government-issued social security number, and the claims of criminal activity are bogus. The AG says you should not call the 1-800 number at the bottom of the email. Just delete it and move on with your business.
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

Beware! This Texas City Is The #1 Dangerous City In The State

Texas is and will always be home for me. There are not a lot of bad things you can say about the great state of Texas that I haven’t heard already. Maybe it’s just me being biased because I am a Texan, but when terrible events happen here, I just want people to remember that we are the Second largest state in the United States, with a population of 28.7 million people across 261,797 mi.². There's going to be a lot of crimes that take place here unfortunately, but that’s like any other state.
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Strong reactions to Gov. Abbott's memo on diversity

AUSTIN, Texas — More than 50% of the students at the University of Texas at Austin are people of color. Freshman Alluwee Moore has already gotten involved in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives on campus. What You Need To Know. More than 50% of the UT Austin population...
AUSTIN, TX
KHOU

New UH poll shows Texans are open to election reform

HOUSTON — Texans broadly support many election reforms, including strengthening criminal penalties for voter fraud and making the voting process easier, according to a new University of Houston poll. The poll, which was conducted this year between Jan. 9 and Jan.19, showed interesting attitudes of voters. Many want changes...
TEXAS STATE
KDAF

KDAF

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy