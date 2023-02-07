Read full article on original website
Walmart Closing 3 More Stores in Chicago, Local Shoppers Are UpsetBryan DijkhuizenChicago, IL
Say Goodbye to Walmart's Convenient Pickup-Only Stores: Closures To Affect Pickup and Delivery Services NationwideMinha D.Chicago, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Fast-growing food chain opens new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersKenosha, WI
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes fall 69-63 in nailbiter against NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
fox32chicago.com
Lucky Day Lotto jackpot ticket worth $850,000 sold in Chicago area
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A winning Lucky Day Lotto jackpot ticket was sold last weekend at a gas station in north suburban Waukegan. The ticket was purchased at Thorntons, 3233 Grand Ave., and matched all five numbers for Sunday evening's drawing. The winning numbers were 17-20-22-24-35. Almost 25,000 other prizes ranging...
Investigators uncover ‘significant grow operation’ and seize $25K worth of marijuana near Crystal Lake
A man and a woman were arrested after investigators uncovered a “significant grow operation” where 12 pounds of cannabis and several other drugs were found at a Crystal Lake home. Sarah E. Wise, 43, of Crystal Lake, was charged with possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, possession of […]
Man charged with attempted kidnapping of child in parking lot of grocery store in Fox Lake
A Minnesota man has been charged with attempting to kidnap a child, who he did not know, from a car in the parking lot of a grocery store in Fox Lake. Yeleng Xiong, 24, of St. Paul, Minnesota, was charged with one count of attempted kidnapping and one count of disorderly conduct.
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago family
With the increasing prices of food, shelter, clothing, and energy, it has become too difficult for many of us to live comfortably in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago even if we know that these are economic hubs of the country. A significant number of employment opportunities remain available and the hourly wage is also good at some companies.
Police investigating after suspect robs tire shop at gunpoint in Crystal Lake
Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a tire shop at gunpoint in Crystal Lake and fled the scene in a vehicle Tuesday evening. The incident happened around 6:11 p.m. Tuesday at Mavis Tires and Brakes, 5201 Northwest Highway in Crystal Lake. The Crystal Lake Police Department responded to the scene but the suspect […]
Walmart closing 3 locations in Chicago suburbs
CHICAGO — Walmart plans to close three stores in the Chicago area by mid-March. The Walmart stores in Homewood and Plainfield will close to the public by Friday, March 10 and the Walmart Pickup location in Lincolnwood will close to the public by Friday, Feb. 17. The Homewood and Plainfield locations are closing due to […]
2 Lake County residents charged in mail, package theft that involved over 40 victims across Chicagoland area
Two Lake County residents have been charged after police say they recovered stolen mail and packages that belonged to over 40 victims throughout the Chicagoland area. Mount Prospect Police Department Gang Unit officers conducted a traffic stop on a Kia Spectra around 7:50 p.m. on January 26 in the 1800 block of West Palm Drive. […]
No injuries reported, guests evacuated after fire starts at hotel in Waukegan
Guests at a hotel in Waukegan were evacuated after a fire started inside the building and was quickly extinguished by firefighters Thursday afternoon. The Waukegan Fire Department and Waukegan Police Department responded around 1 p.m. Thursday to the Rodeway Inn, 630 North Green Bay Road in Waukegan. Waukegan Fire Marshal Todd Zupec said crews initially […]
Rockford man dies after three-car crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man died after being involved in a crash in DeKalb on Friday. Officers responded to Glidden Road at River Lane around 4:44 p.m. for a three-car collision, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. One car was found to have crossed the center line of the roadway, hitting another […]
Armed robbery reported at Marathon gas station on North Side
CHICAGO — Police are searching for three men responsible for breaking into and stealing merchandise from a Marathon gas station on the city’s North Side early Thursday morning. According to police, a group of men shattered the front glass of a Marathon gas station near the 5600 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 3:35 a.m. […]
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Check stolen from mailbox ‘washed’ and cashed by thief | Police reports Jan. 30-Feb. 5
A 63-year-old Brookfield man went to police on Jan. 31 to report that a $4,300 check he’d placed in a mailbox at the Brookfield Post Office had been stolen and “washed” by an unknown person who cashed it via a mobile app. The victim told police that...
Man charged with stealing Christmas presents from Crystal Lake church in Crystal Lake
A Chicago man who is being held on numerous charges, including burglary and identity theft, is now charged with stealing presents from a church in Crystal Lake before Christmas. George J. Ashetzie, 66, of Chicago, has been held in the McHenry County Jail since December 11. Ashetzie was initially charged...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago cops looking for 2 suspects in Boystown armed robbery
Chicago police are asking the public to help them identify two people who are wanted in connection with a recent armed robbery in Boystown. A woman was robbed at gunpoint in the 700 block of West Brompton at 8:39 p.m. on January 26, according to Chicago police. The robbers fled in a silver BMW.
Wauconda Police Department hires former Chicago police officer who was suspended, charged for allegedly threatening man with gun magazine in off-duty fight
A former Chicago police officer, who was suspended after he allegedly threatened another man with a firearm magazine while drunk and off-duty at a Milwaukee bar, was hired by the Wauconda Police Department in September. Chicago Police Officer Robert Pet was off-duty and traveled to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he had dinner on December 16, 2018, […]
CPD: Woman shot in the head at party in Garfield Park
CHICAGO — A woman was shot in the head early Saturday morning at a party in Garfield Park, according to information from the Chicago Police Department. Officers responded to the shooting around 2 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue. When they arrived, they found the woman, 27, with a graze wound to […]
5 teenagers suffer life-threatening injuries during high-speed crash into tree near Huntley
Five teenagers were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a car traveling at a high speed struck a tree near Huntley Saturday morning, sheriff’s officials said. The Huntley Fire Protection District and Kane County Sheriff’s Office responded around 2:50 a.m. Saturday to 44W911 Dietrich Road in Hampshire Township, an area between Huntley and Hampshire.
Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot in Chatham alley, police say
A man was shot and killed in a South Side alley, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 59, stabbed in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 59-year-old man was stabbed early Friday morning in Marquette Park on Chicago's Southwest Side. Police say the victim was in the 6900 block of South Western Avenue when two men pulled up to him in a black sedan, got out and stabbed him with a sharp object.
Chicago man allegedly punched four nurses at Park Ridge hospital
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A Chicago man allegedly punched four nurses at a Park Ridge hospital last week. Ehab Allababidi, 26, faces four counts of aggravated battery. At about 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 2, Allababidi was at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. While in a hospital room, he allegedly became physically violent and punched the attending nurse multiple times with a closed fist, police said.
cspdailynews.com
Illinois to Require Security Guards in Gas Stations, Grocery Stores?
Illinois state lawmakers are pondering a bill that would force Chicago grocery stores, gas stations, banks and pawn shops to hire their own armed security guards to cover all hours they are open to the public, according to a report from the Illinois Policy Institute (IPI). State Rep. Thaddeus Jones...
