Amarillo, TX

2 arrested after alleged string of motor vehicle burglaries in Canyon

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two people were arrested Wednesday after allegedly being linked to a series of motor vehicle burglaries that took place Tuesday evening going into Wednesday. According to a news release from the Canyon Police Department, officers arrested two suspects from Amarillo, an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old, who were allegedly linked to the […]
26 year old Amarillo native buys historic $3 million dollar hotel

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The owner of the newest dual branded independent hotel, Cactus Cove Inn & Suites and The Westerner extended stay, Matt Marrs, is a 26-year-old from right here in Amarillo Texas. The finance and economics major stumbled onto the real estate game when he was just 20 years...
Dillos Burger Bus Opens in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s a food truck, that’s in a bus, where you can have a dine-in experience. Dillos Burger Bus recently opened its bus door to the community offering gourmet burgers with unique backstories and one-of-a-kind sides. Make sure to follow them on Facebook to see where they’ll be.
Criminal Complaint details deadly shooting at Amarillo hotel

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A complaint filed Monday concerning a weekend homicide explains how Amarillo police found the suspect. According to the complaint, on Feb. 5, a woman entered the lobby of the Amarillo Police Department and said she wanted to report a murder that happened at the Wood Spring Suites Hotel on East I-40.
Cheap Family Fun, And A Deal With The Devil, In Borger, TX

It seems the price of everything has skyrocketed. Rent, eggs, gas, you name it. Having small children, it seems like a never ending quest to find entertaining activities that won't cause my wallet some kind of irreparable harm. Enter Borger, TX; where you can find a fun night out for...
Former Pampa Couple Reunited with Dog After Two Years

Pets are an integral part of our lives. They steal our hearts and become a part of our families. I just want to share a scenario with you. A family has a dog and they love that dog very much. The family then finds out they are going to have to move, and no matter how hard they try they cannot find a place within their budget that will allow pets. It breaks their hearts but they have to find a new home for their beloved dog. They find a good home for their dog and move.
Teen dead after wreck near Hereford

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation released information regarding a wreck that resulted in one teen dead near Hereford. According to a TxDOT press release, on Feb. 5, Jayden Villanueva,18, of Horton, Alabama was driving westbound on US 60 in a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro when it veered into the center […]
Dr. Phil Says Goodbye To Current Show, Will He Thank Amarillo?

The talk show host celebrity has, over the course of two whole decades, embedded himself within the American cultural landscape in a way that makes it impossible for him to ever fade into obscurity. His Texas drawl, and his no-nonsense approach to a wide variety of cultural problems plaguing our society will live forever in the minds of daytime television fans nationwide.
Third Person Officially Announces Candidacy For Mayor Of Amarillo

It's bound to be one of the most hotly contested elections we've seen in quite some time here in Amarillo, the race for Mayor. With our current Mayor, Ginger Nelson, announcing that she wouldn't seek re-election, it opens the door for a new voice and leader for our city. The question is, who is going to step up?
