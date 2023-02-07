Read full article on original website
Related
Go Home! Too Many Teenage Hoodlums Are Out Past Amarillo’s Curfew
It's 10 pm, do you know where your children are? That would open up and lead into our newscast when I was growing up in Chicago. I found out it was not just Chicago that used that each night. I was young and wondered why that needed to be said.
Like Reality Shows? It Doesn’t Get Realer Than Amarillo Traffic Cams.
Look, I'm a total junkie for strange and obscure things. I love finding stuff that most people don't know about or realize, yet somehow give you so much info on something that it becomes part of a daily routine. I think I've found just the thing, and it'll help you...
The Results Are In! The Best Bar In Amarillo For Older People Is…
A couple of weeks ago, I lamented that I couldn't find a bar to go to. Yes, I know there are plenty around town, but I wanted a place I could go that wasn't surrounded by 20-somethings, not that there's anything wrong with that. I mentioned how I had a...
2 arrested after alleged string of motor vehicle burglaries in Canyon
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two people were arrested Wednesday after allegedly being linked to a series of motor vehicle burglaries that took place Tuesday evening going into Wednesday. According to a news release from the Canyon Police Department, officers arrested two suspects from Amarillo, an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old, who were allegedly linked to the […]
KFDA
26 year old Amarillo native buys historic $3 million dollar hotel
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The owner of the newest dual branded independent hotel, Cactus Cove Inn & Suites and The Westerner extended stay, Matt Marrs, is a 26-year-old from right here in Amarillo Texas. The finance and economics major stumbled onto the real estate game when he was just 20 years...
Dillos Burger Bus Opens in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s a food truck, that’s in a bus, where you can have a dine-in experience. Dillos Burger Bus recently opened its bus door to the community offering gourmet burgers with unique backstories and one-of-a-kind sides. Make sure to follow them on Facebook to see where they’ll be.
abc7amarillo.com
Document: Woman killed at hotel on I-40 shot in the head, friend found body
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A friend of a woman killed in a hotel on I-40 found her body. According to the criminal complaint, a woman reported Sunday's murder to Amarillo police. She said she had been hanging out with Kendra Vela at WoodSpring Suites but left at some point.
KFDA
Criminal Complaint details deadly shooting at Amarillo hotel
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A complaint filed Monday concerning a weekend homicide explains how Amarillo police found the suspect. According to the complaint, on Feb. 5, a woman entered the lobby of the Amarillo Police Department and said she wanted to report a murder that happened at the Wood Spring Suites Hotel on East I-40.
Bad News; You’re Going to Need To Change Up Your Commute Again.
There's a mixed bag of news coming where your commute is concerned. It's a bit of good news, and a bit of bad. It has to do with the sewer, so either way I think we all want it taken care of. The City of Amarillo put out a press...
How Many EV Charging Stations Are In The Texas Panhandle?
EVs, or electric vehicles, are a hot button issue. People are both sides are oddly staunch in their opinions whether or not they're great, or just crap on four wheels. Either way, they exist and motorists need to be able to charge up. I was surprised by how many EV...
Cheap Family Fun, And A Deal With The Devil, In Borger, TX
It seems the price of everything has skyrocketed. Rent, eggs, gas, you name it. Having small children, it seems like a never ending quest to find entertaining activities that won't cause my wallet some kind of irreparable harm. Enter Borger, TX; where you can find a fun night out for...
Former Pampa Couple Reunited with Dog After Two Years
Pets are an integral part of our lives. They steal our hearts and become a part of our families. I just want to share a scenario with you. A family has a dog and they love that dog very much. The family then finds out they are going to have to move, and no matter how hard they try they cannot find a place within their budget that will allow pets. It breaks their hearts but they have to find a new home for their beloved dog. They find a good home for their dog and move.
Teen dead after wreck near Hereford
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation released information regarding a wreck that resulted in one teen dead near Hereford. According to a TxDOT press release, on Feb. 5, Jayden Villanueva,18, of Horton, Alabama was driving westbound on US 60 in a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro when it veered into the center […]
Will Amarillo Have Korean BBQ Any Time Soon? Signs Point to Yes
I don't know why it seems every time we hear about a new place coming to Amarillo we end up having to wait. I mean case in point Buc-ee's. We found out about getting one almost a year ago. Here we are still waiting. The same thing happens when we...
After 24 Long Years In Limbo, Death Comes For Texas Inmate
I was starting to think that John Lezell Balentine had more lives than a cat. For the 24 years he sat on Texas Death Row, he seemed to always narrowly avoid his fate. Late last week, news came that Balentine's scheduled execution for this evening was going to be put on hold.
Dr. Phil Says Goodbye To Current Show, Will He Thank Amarillo?
The talk show host celebrity has, over the course of two whole decades, embedded himself within the American cultural landscape in a way that makes it impossible for him to ever fade into obscurity. His Texas drawl, and his no-nonsense approach to a wide variety of cultural problems plaguing our society will live forever in the minds of daytime television fans nationwide.
Innocence Project Founder, Amarillo attorney Jeff Blackburn, dies at 65
Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that Blackburn died after a battle with kidney cancer. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from family members and professional associates, Amarillo native and attorney Jeff Blackburn died at the age of 65 on Tuesday in New Mexico after a battle with kidney cancer, according […]
[REVIEW] Synchronicity the Simulated Universe in Amarillo
Over the weekend I decided to check out Synchronicity. It is a Simulated Universe. Something that Amarillo has never had. So of course I was intrigued. I didn't really know what to expect. I have seen a few photos but what was I walking into?. I brought my daughter and...
abc7amarillo.com
Woman shot to death in hotel room on I-40, suspect arrested at another hotel
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A woman was shot to death Sunday morning in a hotel room on I-40. The suspect was arrested Sunday night at another hotel across the interstate. Around 7:30 a.m., Amarillo police responded to WoodSpring Suites, located at 4601 East I-40 ,for a possible homicide. Officers...
Third Person Officially Announces Candidacy For Mayor Of Amarillo
It's bound to be one of the most hotly contested elections we've seen in quite some time here in Amarillo, the race for Mayor. With our current Mayor, Ginger Nelson, announcing that she wouldn't seek re-election, it opens the door for a new voice and leader for our city. The question is, who is going to step up?
Mix 94.1
Amarillo, TX
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0