Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
10 systems seeking supply chain leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Banner Health, based in Phoenix, seeks a supply...
beckershospitalreview.com
HCA, Tenet among systems least compliant with price transparency rules
The largest health system in the U.S. doesn't have any hospitals meeting price transparency regulations, according to a report from patientrightsadvocate.org. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is the largest hospital chain in the U.S., and none of the 182 hospitals within its network were in compliance with price transparency rules. The report found many of the 173 HCA hospitals examined posted "illegible, nonconforming files."
beckershospitalreview.com
80 rural hospital CEOs to know | 2023
Rural hospitals are critical to the success of the U.S. healthcare system to expand access to care in remote areas. CEOs at the helm of these important community institutions have many responsibilities to make sure their hospitals thrive. The executives featured on this list have put their heart and soul...
beckershospitalreview.com
7 women making moves in healthcare
The following leadership moves made by women have been reported by Becker's on or after Feb. 6:. 1. Margaret Dimond, PhD, was appointed president of E.W. Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Mich. 2. Janise Whitesell, MD, was selected as the first female chief of medical staff at Southeast Georgia Health System...
beckershospitalreview.com
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's since Feb. 6:. 1. Andy Witty was named human resources director of Framingham, Mass.-based MetroWest Medical Center. 2. Susan Browning was appointed president of Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and western regional president for its...
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.
A recent spate of non-performance-related issues may force further closures than had been previously reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Walmart.com, CNBC.com, and The-Sun.com.
beckershospitalreview.com
The 10 5-star hospitals with the tightest budgets
Emerson Hospital in Concord, Mass., has the tightest budget of any 5-star hospital in the nation, according to data from Sage Transparency. It is one of 429 hospitals nationwide that won the CMS distinction, based on five quality categories. Sage Transparency, which was launched by the Employers' Forum of Indiana,...
beckershospitalreview.com
7 recent hospital security, violence prevention efforts
Hospitals, states and hospital associations are taking numerous steps to address a nationwide uptick in violent and aggressive behaviors toward healthcare workers. From weapons detection systems to a patient code of conduct, here are seven recent efforts to bolster security and prevent violence:. 1. Dayton (Ohio) Children's Hospital deployed gunshot...
beckershospitalreview.com
Tallahassee hospital begins taking more EMS patients after IT security incident
Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial Hospital has started taking more emergency patients as it brings its computer systems back online after a Feb. 2 IT security event. The hospital had been diverting most local emergency medical services patients to HCA Florida Capital Hospital in Tallahassee as it dealt with the IT incident that caused it to take its systems offline and move to paper documentation.
beckershospitalreview.com
Physicians
Treatment did not go as planned, there were complications during surgery, an injury is more severe than thought — whatever the case may be, sharing sometimes life-altering news with patients and their families takes an emotional toll on physicians. Conjuring up the right words in the right order to...
beckershospitalreview.com
Board explores ways to reopen California hospital
Madera (Calif.) Community Hospital closed in December, but hospital board members are still meeting two to three times a week in an attempt to find ways to resume service, ABC affiliate KFSN reported Feb. 10. In January, the hospital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to protect its assets, according to...
beckershospitalreview.com
Serious violations at Florida nursing homes nearly doubled in 3 years
In 2022, Florida nursing homes were cited 83 times for putting residents at risk of immediate danger, nearly double the violations since before 2019, the Tampa Bay Times reported Feb. 10. More than half of the serious violations involved staff shortages or insufficient training, according to the report. Three in...
beckershospitalreview.com
Allina Health delays Minnesota hospital project as inflationary pressures bite
Minneapolis-based Allina Health is delaying its new Cambridge Medical Center amid concerns over rising costs brought about by inflation and hikes in labor and supply expenses, according to a Feb. 9 County News Review report. The planned replacement hospital about 50 miles north of Minneapolis was originally due to be...
beckershospitalreview.com
Tower Health, Penn Medicine call off alliance
Financially troubled Tower Health and Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine have decided to no longer pursue their strategic alliance, the two systems said in a Feb. 10 filing. While the two systems will not move forward with the alliance first revealed in July 2021, they will continue to work together in "areas of mutual interest," the filing said.
beckershospitalreview.com
Virginia hospital closes retail pharmacy
Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters in Norfolk, Va., abruptly closed the retail pharmacy it leased to Hague Pharmacy Feb. 8 because its lease expired, according to NBC affiliate WAVY. the hospital's in-house pharmacy is still open. "Hague Pharmacy located on the first floor of CHKD's main hospital has closed....
beckershospitalreview.com
Former Trinity Health accounting manager accused of stealing $2M
Cindy Sue Norgren, the former accounting manager at a Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health hospital, was charged with embezzling $2 million from the Michigan health system, mlive.com reported Feb. 9. Ms. Norgren, 60, worked at Trinity Health Grand Haven (Mich.), formerly known as North Ottowa Community Health System, since 2017, according...
beckershospitalreview.com
Chicago man charged for punching four hospital nurses
A Chicago man was charged with four counts of aggravated battery after he allegedly punched four nurses, Fox32 reported Feb. 8. On Feb. 2 at about 4:20 p.m., Ehab Allababidi went to Park Ridge, Ill.-based Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. While in the hospital room, he allegedly became violent and punched the attended nurse multiple times. Three other nurses tried to restrain Mr. Allababidi, and he allegedly attacked them as well.
Comments / 0