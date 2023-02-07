Read full article on original website
Related
Preorder a Samsung Galaxy S23 and get a bonus $50 Amazon gift card
Plus, get an additional $50 off the smartphone to sweeten the deal.
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
This party-ready Anker Soundcore portable speaker is $63 at Walmart today
The built-in LED party lights are a fun extra.
Amazon Prime members can get 24 roses for $25 just in time for Valentine's Day
Save 29% on a bouquet of fresh blooms.
Get HOKA, Patagonia and more for up to 50% off during the REI clearance sale
Grab some winter gear for a red hot deal
Snag the original Peloton exercise bike for 27% off, if you act fast
Take advantage of this special one-day deal.
E-commerce giant eBay to lay off 185 Bay Area employees in 4% workforce cut
CEO Jamie Iannone announced the latest tech layoffs in an SEC filing Tuesday.
SFGate
Stunning Beach House Made of Glass Charms the SoCal Market for $7.5M
An award-winning architectural design in Manhattan Beach, CA, is a showstopper of a beach house. The concrete, steel, and glass home offers unobstructed ocean views. “I've never seen anything like it," says Lauren Forbes with Compass. She's co-listing the home with Todd Jones of Rodeo Realty. "There are two separate wings on the top that almost look like trains or beautiful glass buildings that are separated.”
TravelSkills 02-08-23 A waterfront retreat with private saunas and unreal views
TravelSkills newsletter
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0