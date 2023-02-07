Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Willis Bridge enters final phase of construction
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The new Willis Bridge is entering the final phase of construction. The bridge spans Lake Texoma on U.S. 377 between Whitesboro and Madill. The bridge is taller and wider than the old bridge - with shoulders being added for extra safety. It’s not completely open yet. Drivers only have access to the northbound lane.
KXII.com
Boil water order issued for City of Van Alstyne
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - A boil water order was issued for Van Alstyne residents Friday. According to the city, the notice is due to a loss of pressure caused by a water main break. All customers are being asked to boil their water prior to consumption. The city states,...
KXII.com
City of Durant working to fill potholes left by the icy weather
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -The icy weather is behind us but the effects are still lingering. Thursday, the City of Durant hit the pavement to start filling the potholes the ice created. Rebecca Carroll, spokesperson for Durant said right now a “cold patch” is being put down, which is just a...
KXII.com
Two in the hospital with neck and back pain after crash in Trenton
TRENTON, Texas (KXII) -A Friday crash in Trenton, sends two to the hospital with serious injuries. On state Highway 121, Trenton Fire responded to a two vehicle crash with one entrapment. Fire Chief CJ Fillingham said an SUV made a U-turn in front of a dump truck. The SUV driver...
KXII.com
Beloved Durant drive-in restaurant has grand re-opening after renovations
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Wright’s Drive-in in Durant revs up for a fresh start after closing for renovations this past summer. Customers have eagerly waited for the restaurant to open its doors again. The remodel came after a minor fire. Owner Courtney Epps said they used this as an...
KXII.com
Texoma Regional Blood Center in critical need of blood
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Texoma Regional Blood Center said they are in crisis mode. Thanks to the ice storm last week, there is a critical need for all blood types, especially O-positive blood. The Texoma Center told News 12 that even its back up supplier in Dallas is without...
KXII.com
CLEAR Alert canceled, Denton County man found safe
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A CLEAR Alert was canceled Friday after a critical missing Denton man was found safe. The Aubrey Police Department said 62-year-old Lee Gills had been found just before noon, but did not say where he was located. Gills was reported reported missing Friday at 9:48 a.m.
KXII.com
Savoy Elementary placed on brief lockdown
SAVOY, Texas (KXII) - Savoy Elementary was placed on a brief lockdown Friday morning. On a social media post the district said the lockdown was put in place out of extreme caution after a student made a report. The campus went on lockdown at approximately 8:45 a.m. According to the...
KXII.com
Sherman Bed Bath and Beyond to close
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Bed Bath and Beyond in Sherman Town Center will soon close its doors. Bed Bath and Beyond announced that they will shut down 150 more stores, and the location in Sherman was on that list. The company said the closures are a last-ditch effort to...
KXII.com
Denison man missing since January
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Police need help finding a missing Denison man. According to Howe Police, back on January 17, Mauricio Garcia’s car was found on Highway 5 around 5:30 a.m. Garcia is 46 and weighs about 160 pounds. Garcia’s family says he left for work but never came back...
KXII.com
Black owned plumbing business still a part of Ardmore community 75 years later
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - February is black history month. We don’t have to go far to see the influence of countless unsung heroes. People like Stanley Agers, who in 1949 founded Agers Plumbing in Ardmore 75 years ago, a business his grandson runs today. Earlier this week, New 12′s...
KXII.com
Pursuit in Pushmataha Co. after suspect hits police vehicle
Pushmataha Co., Okla. (KXII) -After a quick pursuit by Antlers Police and Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office, Jacob German is now in custody. German has a history of criminal activity, the most recent is ramming into an Antlers Police vehicle and injuring the officer. According to Choctaw County Sheriff Terry...
KXII.com
The Choctaw Nation provides 30 new homes to tribal members
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -“I think my children have a better opportunity,” the Heflin family opened the doors to their new home. “Well I was in the army and deployed and she did all the work,” Dustin Heflin said. The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma held a ribbon cutting...
KTEN.com
Durant residence destroyed in explosion, fire
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — A small frame house in Durant exploded in flames on Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the alarm at a residence on East Mississippi Street around 4 a.m. The flames were quickly extinguished, and Durant police said no one was hurt, but the structure and a...
KXII.com
Boswell man in hospital after motorcycle crash
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Boswell man was taken to the hospital after he crashed his motorcycle on Wednesday evening. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Jimmy Smith, 33, was driving south on OK-78 when he attempted to pass a vehicle in a construction zone, and hit uneven pavement, causing him to slide on his left side.
KXII.com
Denison’s ‘Little Einstein’s’ are going to the championships
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Seven B. McDaniel Intermediate Schoolers are going to the championships, but not for sports. They’re in a First Lego League that incorporates both math and science. “The Lego League theme of this year was energy,” said 5th grader, Luke Hall. They call themselves the ‘Little...
KXII.com
Candidate filings wrap up in Bryan Co.
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The filing period has ended for the Bryan County Municipal Elections. Here are a list of the candidates up for election.
KXII.com
The Freedom Riders visit Sherman High School
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Members from the Freedom Riders visit Sherman High School. Students and teachers gathered in the auditorium to hear testimonies from the people who were active in the civil rights movement. Students came prepared with questions and opened the room to conversations about Jim Crow and racism...
KXII.com
Bethany Police arrest Ardmore woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster
Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore mother charged with dumping her one-month-old baby in a garage dumpster has been arrested. According to police, Kieara Lopez, 22, was taken into custody in Bethany, Okla., about 10 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Bethany Police said that Lopez was released to the Ardmore Police...
KXII.com
Durant PD asking for help identifying suspect vehicle
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant Police Department is asking for you help identifying a vehicle that was allegedly used in a dump trailer theft. If anyone can identify the suspect vehicle, you are asked to call Durant PD at (580) 924-3737.
