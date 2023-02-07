Read full article on original website
Roger Daltrey Lists His Live Who Highlights
Roger Daltrey looked back at some of his most memorable moments performing with the Who, choosing experiences spanning over three decades. In a new interview with Vulture, the singer discussed the Concert for New York City in 2001, Woodstock in 1969 and The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus TV special the previous year.
Benoit David Quit Yes After Being Mocked Onstage by Chris Squire
Former Yes singer Benoit David recalled the moment he reached a “breaking point” with the band, which led to his departure in 2012. He’d been singing in the Canadian Yes tribute band Close to the Edge for several years when he was contacted by co-founding bassist Chris Squire in 2008 after Jon Anderson suffered vocal issues. David wound up leaving for a similar reason, and in a new interview with Rolling Stone, he explained how it began to surface during Yes’ double-header tour with Styx in 2011.
40 Years Ago: A Shelved Song Finally Breaks Bryan Adams In America
Bryan Adams did not hit the big time in the U.S. overnight. He earned his stripes in his native Canada with a 1980 self-titled debut, along with the 1981 follow-up You Want It You Got It. The latter LP managed to crack the Billboard Top 200 at No. 118 and included a moderately popular single, "Lonely Nights," which reached No. 3 on the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. Obviously, however, that was still small potatoes.
45 Years Ago: Queen Dreams Big With ‘Spread Your Wings’
"Sammy was low," Freddie Mercury croons in the very first line of Queen's "Spread Your Wings." Sammy, it turns out, works in a place called the Emerald Bar, cleaning floors and dreaming of a better life while his tightfisted boss tells him: "You've got no real ambition, you won't get very far." Still, Sammy yearns to be elsewhere. At the end of the song, he talks himself into liberation: "Pull yourself together, because you know you should do better – that's because you're a free man."
Ricky Nelson and Kristin Harmon: Their Tragic, Troubled Lives, Deaths, and Marriage
In the mid-1960s, they were TV's golden couple. He was a TV star turned rock music icon who died in a tragic plane accident in 1985. She was his loyal wife and sometime co-star who struggled with depression and died of a heart attack in 2018.
Kevin Cronin and Dolly Parton Re-Imagine ‘Keep on Loving You’
Kevin Cronin revealed that he’s recorded a new version of REO Speedwagon's classic power ballad “Keep on Loving You,” joining Dolly Parton to reinterpret the song as a “dark duet.” For Cronin, teaming with the country legend was a chance to revisit the true intent behind “Keep on Loving You.”
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Kiss’ Manager Defends Paul Stanley: ‘He’s Not Lip-Synching’
Longtime Kiss manager Doc McGhee has come to the defense of frontman Paul Stanley, insisting that the singer is not lip-synching during the band’s concerts. "He sings every track. So he sings to it. So he's not lip-synching,” McGhee declared in a brief interview with the Syncin’ Stanley YouTube channel. “He fully sings. It's enhanced. It's just part of the process to make sure that everybody hears the songs the way they should be sang to begin with. Nobody wants to hear people do stuff that's not real, that's not what they came to hear.”
Cyndi Lauper, George Michael and Warren Zevon Lead Rock Hall Vote
The number of public votes cast for this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction passed 1.25 million as solo artists dominated the list of 10 nominees. Cyndi Lauper currently comes in at the top in the figures released most recently, with more than 147,000 votes. George Michael followed with over 137,000 and Warren Zevon was third with 112,935.
30 Years Ago: Mick Jagger Spoofs Keith Richards and Himself on SNL
The fact that Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels has a lot of very famous friends can be a mixed blessing for the show. Certainly, a boon in the early days of a daring late-night comedy show struggling for recognition, Michaels' close friendship with superstars like Paul Simon granted ratings and legitimacy to a program that NBC executives openly doubted would make it through a full season.
David Crosby Called Graham Nash to Apologize Before His Death
A little more than a week before his death, David Crosby called his former bandmate Graham Nash in an attempt to apologize. “The fact is that we were getting a little closer at the end,” Nash revealed to AARP. “[Crosby] had sent me a voicemail saying that he wanted to talk to apologize, and could we set up a time to talk. I emailed him back and said, ‘OK, call me at 11 o’clock tomorrow your time, which is two o’clock on the East Coast.’ He never called, and then he was gone.”
Elton John Out-Triangles Jack Harlow in Doritos Super Bowl Ad
Elton John might be winding down his touring career, but he’s still got enough fire in him to upstage rapper Jack Harlow for “Triangle Player of the Year” in a new Doritos Super Bowl commercial, which you can watch below. The 90-second spot begins with Harlow in the studio, listening disappointedly to a generic hip-hop beat and deciding he “need[s] to try something new.”
Deen Castronovo’s Revolution Saints Confirm ‘Eagle Flight’ Album
Journey drummer Deen Castronovo has confirmed details of Eagle Flight, his fourth Revolution Saints album. The album, which will be released on April 21 via Frontiers Music Srl, is the first from the new lineup featuring Joel Hoektra and Jeff Pilson, who replace Doug Aldrich and Jack Blades respectively. The trio's latest single, "Talking Like Strangers," can be heard below, with the complete track listing also available below.
40 Years Ago: A Concert Film Showcases the Rolling Stones’ ’80s Excess
In a lot of ways, the Rolling Stones were built for the big screen. Performance after compelling concert performance found Mick Jagger's larger-than-life personality paired alongside Keith Richards' suave lead guitar playing, with Ronnie Wood, Charlie Watts and Bill Wyman weaving in between. Take 20 cameras, train them on this band and an audience, and you're bound to capture something magical.
The Day Mick Jagger, Metallica and Poison All Released Music
When a solo album from the Rolling Stones' frontman is coming down the pike -- still a major deal 30 years ago -- you'd think everyone else would clear the way and just let it happen. That wasn't the case during the second week of February 1993, however. Yes, Mick...
Burt Bacharach Dead at 94
Burt Bacharach, the composer, songwriter, producer and pianist responsible for some of the most enduring pop songs in history, died Wednesday at 94. Born on May 12, 1928, in Kansas City, Mo., Bacharach played piano in officers' clubs while serving in the United States Army in the early '50s. His songwriting career began in earnest in 1957 when he met lyricist Hal David at the Brill Building in New York City. That same year, they scored their first No. 1 hit on the U.S. country chart with "The Story of My Life," recorded by Marty Robbins.
30 Years Ago: Dana Carvey Leaves ‘SNL’ as a Royal Tampon
Dana Carvey stayed on Saturday Night Live longer than he wanted to. After starting alongside Phil Hartman, Jan Hooks, Kevin Nealon and Victoria Jackson with one of the strongest individual debuts in SNL history, Carvey quickly made himself indispensable, his facility with impressions soon latching onto several political figures so valuable to Saturday Night Live election seasons. His George H.W. Bush may have been a one-termer (just like the real George H.W. Bush), but the 1992 presidential election saw him introducing a gabbling, hyperactive third-party candidate in Ross Perot, culminating in a cleverly edited sketch where Phil Hartman’s Bill Clinton debated both Carvey’s Bush and Perot simultaneously.
How Living Colour Bucked the Mainstream With ‘Leave It Alone’
Living Colour found mainstream success in the back half of the '80s. "Cult of Personality," from the band's 1988 debut, Vivid, was a commercial and critical hit. The band appeared on Saturday Night Live the following year and secured a gig opening for the Rolling Stones alongside Guns N' Roses.
Pink Floyd Feud Erupts Again
David Gilmour and Roger Waters are once again feuding. Polly Samson, Gilmour's novelist wife who has written lyrics for Pink Floyd, recently posted a Tweet in which she called Waters "antisemitic" and a "Putin apologist," as well as a "lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching, misogynistic, sick-with-envy megalomaniac." Gilmour shared his wife's post on Twitter, adding, "Every word demonstrably true." Waters responded with a tweet that said he was "aware of the incendiary comments" made by Samson and Gilmour, which he "refutes entirely."
Watch Motley Crue Play Their First Show With New Guitarist John 5
Motley Crue played their first show without Mick Mars last night (Feb. 10), with John 5 taking over as the band's new touring guitarist during a show in Atlantic City, NJ. If 5 was nervous about his latest assignment it certainly didn't show. He was the first musician to hit the stage, gesturing for the crowd to get loud before launching into the riff for "Wild Side." He prowled the stage throughout the night, adding a handful of cool new twists and solos to otherwise faithful renditions of Mars' guitar parts.
