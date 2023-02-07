Read full article on original website
Related
Woman charged after man fatally stabbed in attempt to stop attack on North Side
CHICAGO — A 23-year-old woman has been charged for the fatal stabbing of a man who intervened in a stabbing attack in the Edgewater neighborhood Wednesday night. According to police, Monae will be facing felonies of first-degree murder, aggravated battery and use of deadly weapon. Police identify that Monae was arrested Thursday afternoon in the […]
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged with fatally shooting man 16 times in East Garfield Park last fall
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with shooting at two men leaving one of them dead in East Garfield Park last year. Police say the teen was arrested on Friday for the murder and attempted murder of two 22-year-old men. On Oct. 8, 2022 at about 7:50 a.m. the...
95.3 MNC
2-year-old girl dies after accidentally shooting herself with gun found in home
A 2-year-old girl from Portage, Indiana died after accidentally shooting herself with a gun she found in her home. The girl was pronounced dead at a hospital in Chicago after being taken there from Portage. Police are continuing their investigation and plan to present their findings to the Porter County...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot to death while sitting in car in Little Italy
CHICAGO - A man was shot to death while sitting in his car early Sunday in Little Italy on the Near West Side. The man, 32, was in his car about 1:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Morgan Street when two men walked up to him and one opened fire, striking him in the head, Chicago police said.
Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot in Chatham alley, police say
A man was shot and killed in a South Side alley, Chicago police said.
16-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Shooting Outside Pilsen’s Benito Juarez School That Killed 2 Boys
PILSEN — A 16-year-old boy has been charged in the fatal shooting outside a Southwest Side school in December that killed two boys and wounded two other teens, police said Friday. The boy is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and several felony gun charges in connection to the...
Man shot four times while walking on sidewalk in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot four times while walking along a sidewalk in Chicago on Saturday afternoon. The victim, 32, was walking along South Edbrooke near East 107th in Roseland around 12:25 when a gray car stopped and someone inside opened fire. He was shot twice in the left...
'Senseless': Boy, 16, charged in shooting outside Juarez Academy that left 2 teens dead
A 16-year-old boy was charged Friday with carrying out a deadly mass shooting outside Juarez Community Academy in Pilsen late last year that killed two teenagers and wounded two others.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot to death in Chatham alley: police
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man was fatally shot in an alley in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say the victim was in the 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue around 2:30 p.m. when a man he did not know pulled a gun and shot him multiple times. The victim...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police seek to identify suspects in CTA Red Line robbery
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking the public's help in identifying five people who allegedly robbed a man at a CTA Red Line platform in South Loop earlier this month. The suspects followed the victim off the train at the Harrison Station at 2:10 a.m. on Feb 4. They beat him and stole his belongings, police say.
Woman Charged with Attempted Murder After Shooting Passenger on Crowded Chicago Train
The hunt is finally over for a Chicago woman who shot a woman in the knee on a train after a verbal altercation. Latrice Harvey, 25, had just boarded the CTA Red Line in the Loop when an argument ensued between her and a 30-year-old female passenger. Moments later, she fired shots on the train as it approached the State and Lake station shortly after midnight. The woman was “seriously injured,” the Chicago Police Department said.
fox32chicago.com
2 people in custody after police chase through Chicago's South Side
CALUMET PARK, Ill. - Two minors were arrested after fleeing troopers in a stolen car on I-57 just south of Chicago Friday night, state police say. Troopers with the Illinois State Police Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Group saw what was believed to be a stolen GMC traveling on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
fox32chicago.com
5 teenage girls fighting for their lives after high speed crash in Kane County
The Kane County Sheriff's Office says five teens were seriously injured and two of them were air lifted to hospitals following a crash in Hampshire Township. Investigators say a 2019 Honda HR-V was heading east on Dietrich Road West of Brier Hill Road at a high rate of speed just before 3 a.m. when it went off the road and struck a tree.
Man shot during argument on Blue Line train on Near West Side
A man was shot Friday night as he argued with someone while stepping off a Blue Line train on the Near West Side. The 38-year-old was verbally fighting with another person around 5:45 p.m. when the other person pulled out a handgun and fired shots
2 in custody after police chase, crash on Interstate 57 in Calumet Park: ISP
According to Illinois State Police, the driver tried to flee from officers, but crashed near 127th Street.
fox32chicago.com
Itasca boy charged with home invasion after attempting to rob family at gunpoint
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A 17-year-old Itasca boy has been charged with breaking into a Cook County home last month and attempting to rob a family at gunpoint, according to police. On Jan. 5, Park Ridge police responded to a call of a home invasion in the 1100 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 8:44 p.m., Park Ridge police said in a statement.
‘Breaks my heart’: Loved ones mourn business owner fatally shot on South Side
No one is in custody.
cwbchicago.com
Gunman robbed a Lincoln Park man through his apartment window, police report says
Chicago police are investigating after a Lincoln Park man reported that two men robbed him at gunpoint through his apartment window. The 18-year-old was inside his basement apartment in the 2500 block of North Seminary when two offenders knocked on the window around 10:30 Wednesday night, a Chicago police spokesperson said.
Police: 2-year-old dies following accidental shooting in Portage
No other children were inside the home at the time of the incident.
cwbchicago.com
Boy, 16, robbed women inside downtown parking garages, Chicago police say
A 16-year-old boy is charged with mugging three women during separate robberies inside downtown Chicago parking garages, according to Chicago police. We first told you about the robbery pattern last week. Now, CPD says they arrested the teenager on Thursday afternoon to face charges. He is accused of punching, pepper-spraying,...
