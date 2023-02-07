Read full article on original website
Migrants surge at a border after they receive misinformation that it would be easy to get into Canada through the USAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
500 Migrants Tried to Cross the Texas Border But Were Immediately Turned AwayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Judge Goes to Washington to Talk About the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Plans to Raise the Minimum Wage $.50 Next Month - Is that Enough?Tom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold weather tonight and Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A cold front swept through the region Thursday, dragging in cold air, producing gusty and dusty conditions all afternoon. As winds subside, the cold air will filter in and drop overnight lows to the upper 20s. Friday’s afternoon highs are expected to warm to the low 50s.
Super Bowl Weekend Forecast: Warmer temps and rain chances
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!. Expect our last chilly day this week with a high of 52 degrees!🥶 However, we are going to be warming up this weekend!☀️⛅️. Expect a high of 66 on Saturday for all you lovebirds celebrating...
Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Expect a hard freeze tonight
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!. Expect another chilly day with a high of 58 degrees but with breezy conditions today!. Expect a hard freeze tonight and tomorrow night🥶 However, we will warm up this weekend!☀️⛅️. Expect a gusty Saturday at...
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Next system arrives Thursday into Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting an upper wave to move through the area, which will create breezy conditions Thursday and cooler weather Friday. A high pressure system will take over this weekend, which will help warm afternoon highs to the upper 60s and low 70s.
Cat rescued after nearly a week stranded on electric pole in West El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — After five long days and nights stuck up on an electric pole in a West El Paso neighborhood, a cat is finally safely back on solid ground. Residents of a West El Paso neighborhood told KTSM that they made multiple calls to the city’s Animal Services Department about a cat […]
Fall in Love with This Emu and His Cute Hats at this Local Ranch
Krazy Arrow Ranchette in Chaparral, New Mexico, just 20 minutes outside of El Paso, has one crazy emu who loves to wear hats!. In case you missed it, Krazy Arrow Ranchette is a small family farm in Chaparral who has recently gotten even more popular since they've introduced themselves to the Foodies of El Paso to advertise that they are selling eggs!
El Paso chef shares traditional Mexican dish with Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Born and raised in the Borderland, co-owner and Chef Rudy Valdes from Crave restaurant has a new restaurant in town; Chilaquiles Buen Dia. Located in far East El Paso at 2660 N Zaragoza Rd., Valdes says they have received so much support from the community since their opening three weeks […]
Woman struck by vehicle in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman in her 40s was hit by a truck in Central El Paso near East Schuster Thursday. According to EPFD, the call came in at around 3:48 p.m. The woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. No further information has been reported.
NAMI El Paso to raise money with online cake auction ‘Bake the Stigma’
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — NAMI El Paso is hosting the 3rd Annual Bake the Stigma on Monday, Feb. 13. The online cake auction will feature cakes that have been donated from Borderland bakers. “Cakes will be gray on the outside to represent mental health struggles and colorful on the outside to represent hope,” according […]
#9OT scores, Basketball highlights: Week 6, 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week six of the high school basketball season is in the books. Colin Deaver and Sam Guzman highlight the action from Friday night. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store First Thoughts […]
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Feb. 10, 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
Comedian Mario Salazar in El Paso for 3 nights of laughs
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Three-night event at El Paso Comic Strip features comedian Mario Salazar. Salazar is know for his comedy that sheds light life on the Texas/Mexican border. "Superstar" shares anecdotes relating to his own life, military career, and past legal troubles, which he delivers with a...
Car crashes into Taco Bell in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A car crashed into a Taco Bell restaurant Friday afternoon. The incident happened at the restaurant located at 9523 Viscount Boulevard around 2:07 p.m. The white car crashed into the side door of the restaurant. No one was injured. The health department and building...
Fire damages home in Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces firefighters extinguished a fire Thursday morning that damaged a home near Dona Ana Rd. According to the Las Cruces Fire Department, firefighters were called just before 4 a.m. Thursday to a report of a fire near the intersection of Dona Ana Rd. and Karen Ave. The fire was […]
Rollover crash Saturday morning in northeast El Paso sends four people to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police responded to a rollover early Saturday morning at Gateway North Boulevard and Sean Hagerty that sent four people to the hospital according to the El Paso Fire Department dispatch. No other vehicles were involved said dispatch. Four passengers were sent to the hospital...
Socorro ISD surpasses 48K student enrollment
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District reached an all-time high in enrollment, surpassing 48,000 students in January 2023. Socorro ISD exceeded its record high of 47,000 students in 2019. In SISD, we strive to provide outstanding and equitable learning opportunities for all students to make them...
El Paso airport to add direct flights to Long Beach, Orlando
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Travelers flying out of El Paso will have a few more options later this year. The City of El Paso and El Paso International Airport announced Friday that Southwest Airlines will begin offering daily service to Long Beach, California, and weekly service to Orlando, Florida. Service to Long Beach Airport […]
Fabens High School students balance both high school and UTEP band
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two students out of Fabens High School are getting recognized for becoming the first students to become a part of both the music program at their school as well as UTEP’s Symphonic Band. Julian Iglesias and Michael Dettman were able to achieve this after enrolling for a semester at the […]
Local tire shop cautions drivers of construction debris
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tire shop owners are urging drivers to be cautious on the road due to them seeing more customers arrive with pierced tires. Manager Mike Ramirez from Kongster Tire in West El Paso explains that these kinds of accidents occur mostly near construction sites due to debris. Ramirez adds they happen all […]
Crews attempt a safe rescue of a cat reportedly stranded on utility pole
Update: Witnesses reached out to ABC-7 said they were successful in bringing the feline down after crews were not successful. Viewer Verona Ogden provided ABC-7 with video showing concerned residents pushing a basket up the pole and the cat jumping in. El Paso Electric tells ABC-7 their crews deemed any rescue attempt to dangerous and The post Crews attempt a safe rescue of a cat reportedly stranded on utility pole appeared first on KVIA.
