Krazy Arrow Ranchette in Chaparral, New Mexico, just 20 minutes outside of El Paso, has one crazy emu who loves to wear hats!. In case you missed it, Krazy Arrow Ranchette is a small family farm in Chaparral who has recently gotten even more popular since they've introduced themselves to the Foodies of El Paso to advertise that they are selling eggs!

CHAPARRAL, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO