9 hospitals, health systems facing lawsuits for healthcare data sharing
Hospitals and health systems around the country have been accused of sharing confidential patient information with social media giants such as Meta, Facebook and Google. Here are the nine hospitals and health systems facing lawsuits for alleging sharing healthcare data for marketing purposes:. Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai is being sued over...
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
FDA warns pharmacies, healthcare staff to avoid drug with aluminum risk
The FDA warned healthcare workers and pharmacies on Feb. 9 not to use an unapproved potassium phosphates drug made by Hospira, a Pfizer company, in pediatric patients because the aluminum exposure can be up to double the agency's limit. Toxic exposure levels to aluminum can cause softening of the bones,...
UnitedHealthcare offering up to $1,000 for members' wearable health data
UnitedHealthcare is offering a new rewards program that gives eligible members up to $1,000 by completing various health goals using an Apple Watch or other wearables. The program, dubbed UnitedHealthcare Rewards, offers up to $1,000 per member, including spouses, by completing various daily health goals and one-time activities. Eligible members...
North Korea using ransomware attacks on healthcare as revenue source, Feds say
North Korean state-sponsored ransomware groups are targeting South Korean and U.S. healthcare organizations with Maui and H0lyGh0st ransomware as a way to raise revenue for the North Korean government, according to a Feb. 9 U.S. government cybersecurity advisory. The groups demand cryptocurrency ransoms and then use the funds for espionage...
US physicians are experiencing a data overload
More than 7 in 10 physicians said they are suffering from a data overload, Politico reported Feb. 8. The news outlet cited a poll from consulting firm ZS that said physicians have more data than they can handle. In the poll, physicians said that they don't know what to do...
General Catalyst leads $20M funding round for company digitizing clinical trials
Venture capital firm General Catalyst led a $20 million funding round for Faro Health, a cloud-computing company working on digitizing clinical trials. Faro's platform works to provide insights to medical professionals building clinical trials, according to a Feb. 9 Fero news release. "Faro has developed software that allows rapid evaluation...
Olive AI lays off 215 employees
Artificial intelligence company Olive laid off 215 employees Feb. 9, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. "The decision was based on the continued economic conditions affecting tech companies like Olive, as well as anticipation of continued financial strain among healthcare providers," the spokesperson emailed. The company previously let go of 450...
Retiring Conifer CEO lauded as 'selfless leader' in wake of canceled company spinoff
Tenet Healthcare CEO Saum Sutaria, MD, took a moment during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call Feb. 9 to recognize retiring Conifer Health Solutions CEO Roger Davis as a "selfless leader" as the revenue cycle management company will remain a subsidiary of the Dallas-based health system. Mr. Davis came to Conifer...
UC San Diego Health gets $22M gift to create patient monitoring hub using EHR, wearables data
UC San Diego Health has received a $22 million gift to create an artificial intelligence-powered "mission control center." Joan and Irwin Jacobs' donation to the health system's Center for Health Innovation will also create the Jacobs Chancellor's Endowed Chair in Digital Health Innovation for a physician-scientist to lead the mission control center. Mr. Jacobs is the founding Chair and CEO of semiconductor giant Qualcomm.
5 steps to prevent instances of retained surgical items
Although rare, surgical tools or items are unintentionally left inside a patient in about 1,500 out of 28 million surgery operations each year in the U.S., which can result in significant harm. As part of a national workgroup effort, 114 healthcare facilities participated in evidence-based research to identify the best ways to reduce instances of retained surgical items in patient procedures.
HCA, Tenet among systems least compliant with price transparency rules
The largest health system in the U.S. doesn't have any hospitals meeting price transparency regulations, according to a report from patientrightsadvocate.org. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is the largest hospital chain in the U.S., and none of the 182 hospitals within its network were in compliance with price transparency rules. The report found many of the 173 HCA hospitals examined posted "illegible, nonconforming files."
Head of VA Oracle Cerner implementation to depart
Terry Adirim, MD, the executive director of the Department of Veterans Affairs EHR modernization program responsible for the Oracle Cerner implementation, will step down in the coming days, Fedscoop reported Feb. 10. Dr. Adirim oversaw the program as it received criticism for slowdowns that caused harm to patients. Recently, U.S....
CMS physician pay down 22% from 2001-2022; providers urge Congress to fix 'broken' system
Congress' $1.7 trillion omnibus package, passed in December, kept a 2 percent Medicare reimbursement cut to physicians in 2023, and 2024 may bring at least another 1.25 percent cut. Physician groups continue to lobby against further Medicare reimbursement cuts while inflation and the cost of running a practice continue to...
Ochsner, supply companies form medical manufacturers group
New Orleans-based Ochsner Health and its supply company, SafeSource Direct, teamed up with seven U.S.-based medical device manufacturers to form the American Medical Manufacturers Association. The newly formed group aims to represent domestic companies that make personal protective equipment, according to a Feb. 8 news release from AMMA. Members include...
Co-chair of the telehealth caucus on the future of virtual care
U.S. Rep. David Schweikert, co-chair of the Congressional Telehealth Caucus, said after the passing of the telehealth extensions granted by the Omnibus Appropriations bill, he expects Congress to redefine the definition of telehealth to include wearables, Politico reported Feb. 9. Mr. Schweikert told the news outlet that he expects telehealth...
Hospitals must partner with retail disruptors like Amazon and CVS, AHA says
To compete with healthcare disruptors like Amazon and CVS, hospitals must partner with them and other Big Tech companies and boost convenience, access and virtual care, the American Hospital Association said in a Feb. 9 report. By 2030, nontraditional players will control an estimated 30 percent of the primary care...
US, UK sanction Russian ransomware gang targeting healthcare
The United States and United Kingdom announced new joint sanctions on seven individuals associated with the Russian ransomware group Trickbot, The Hill reported Feb. 9. The group was first identified in 2016 and in 2020 attacked medical facilities with ransomware as they were dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The group had planned to attack 400 medical facilities.
Killnet's attacks on hospital websites had little effect, CISA says
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said the recent attacks on U.S. hospitals and health system websites by Russian hacking group Killnet did not cause any significant damage, The Record reported Feb. 7. A spokesperson for CISA told the news outlet that the DDoS campaigns deployed by Killnet on U.S....
HHS releases roadmap out of public health emergency
HHS is planning for the federal COVID-19 public health emergency to end on May 11. On Feb. 9, the agency's secretary, Xavier Becerra, sent a letter to U.S. governors informing them that effective Feb. 11, he is renewing the PHE for 90 days and that it is anticipated to be the last time.
