Baltimore, MD

Sanford cigar store hopes to get economic aid from Nicole

SANFORD, Fla. — The clock is ticking for those needing help recovering from Hurricane Nicole with Monday marking the deadline to apply for assistance for physical damage. However, those that suffered economic injury have a few extra months. What You Need To Know. Monday, Feb. 13 deadline is for...
SANFORD, FL

