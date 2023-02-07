Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
DeLand's historic Putnam Hotel set to be demolished after a century on West New York Avenue
VOLUSIA, Fla -- DeLand's historic Putnam Hotel will be coming down in less than a week after the city issued a permit to demolish the structure a month after engineers recommended it because of the failing structural integrity of the century-old building. What You Need To Know. Last month, engineers...
Bay News 9
Sanford cigar store hopes to get economic aid from Nicole
SANFORD, Fla. — The clock is ticking for those needing help recovering from Hurricane Nicole with Monday marking the deadline to apply for assistance for physical damage. However, those that suffered economic injury have a few extra months. What You Need To Know. Monday, Feb. 13 deadline is for...
Bay News 9
Daytona Beach business owner still trying to recoup losses from Hurricane Nicole as FEMA deadline approaches
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The final deadline to apply for FEMA assistance from Hurricane Nicole is quickly approaching. Monday is the last chance to get an application for federal aid. What You Need To Know. The last day to apply for FEMA assistance for Hurricane Nicole is Feb. 13.
Bay News 9
Analysis: Young adults experienced higher levels of distress during COVID pandemic
ORLANDO, Fla. — Experiences of high psychological distress are especially widespread among young adults since the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a new analysis from the Pew Research Center. The analysis found 58% of Americans aged 18 to 29 have experienced high levels of psychological distress...
Bay News 9
Community leaders, residents celebrate new wellness center that will provide health care for all
ORLANDO, Fla. — City and community leaders gathered Friday morning for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the upcoming opening of a new wellness center in an area of Downtown Orlando known as "The Communities of West Lakes." What You Need To Know. A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated the upcoming opening...
Bay News 9
Discipline steering committee discusses Brevard Public Schools policies
VIERA, Fla. – The issue of discipline in schools has been discussed for months at several school board meetings for Brevard Public Schools. As part of their method of addressing this, the district is creating multiple venues for the community to lend their voices in finding a positive outcome.
Bay News 9
Highland Mint shares what it takes to make a Super Bowl coin
MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Super Bowl is almost here and to kick it off, you need a coin toss. For 30 years, Highland Mint has been making the specially-made coins used to start the game. A limited edition of 10,000 coins are made. The first 100 will go to...
