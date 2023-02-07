Read full article on original website
localsportsjournal.com
Spring Lake girls battle Holland Christian to the bitter end, fall 49-45
The Spring Lake Lakers gave second-place Holland Christian all it could handle on Friday night. The Maroons, who hold down second place in the OK-Blue Conference, hung on for a 49-45 victory. Spring Lake was led by Ella Andree with 19 points and three assists. Alexa Carter added nine points...
localsportsjournal.com
Cold shooting costs Spring Lake boys in loss to the Holland Christian
The Spring Lake boys had a tough night shooting and lost a hard-fought OK Conference-Blue contest to Holland Christian on Friday, 43-33. The game was close throughout until the Maroons pulled away down the stretch, The Lakers were doomed with cold shooting throughout the game. The Lakers made 12-of-38 shots from the field and 6-of-13 free throws. The 33 points scored was a season low and 20 points below their 55 point average.
localsportsjournal.com
Hart girls clinch a share of the WMC-Rivers title
In a highly anticipated rematch between the top two teams in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division, Hart topped Mason County Central on Friday, 51-32. With the win, Hart has won 12 straight games and has clinched a share of the league title. “I’m proud of how we played tonight,...
localsportsjournal.com
Lundquist, Blackburn lead Oakridge past Whitehall
The Oakridge Eagles girls basketball team won their fifth consecutive game on Friday evening, defeating Whitehall, 46-33, in a West Michigan Conference matchup. Oakridge jumped out to a 19-6 lead after the first quarter and went into the half with a 22-12 lead. Both teams struggled offensively during the second period with Whitehall holding a 6-3 scoring edge.
localsportsjournal.com
Montague takes down Western Michigan Christian in girls basketball action
The host Montague Wildcats surged in the second half and posted a 54-30 victory over Western Michigan Christian. The Wildcats led 25-18 at the half and used a 29-12 run in the second half to win the non-league contest. “We had a focused group tonight,” Montague coach Nick Thaler said....
localsportsjournal.com
Pentwater wins third straight game, avenges earlier loss to Bear Lake
Pentwater wasn’t a very obliging guest for Bear Lake’s homecoming game Friday night. Pentwater defeated the Lakers 67-49 in a West Michigan D League boys basketball game. The Falcons lost to the Lakers in their first meeting, but came into the game looking for their third straight win. The Falcons started strong with a 10-2 advantage in the opening quarter.
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Lady Big Reds fall to Zeeland West, drop out of first place in league race
The Muskegon Lady Big Reds dropped their game on Friday night and also dropped out of first place in the league race. Muskegon lost to the Zeeland West Dux 58-50 in an OK Conference-Green matchup. Muskegon is now tied with Zeeland West for second place, one game behind Reeths-Puffer. Zeeland...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Big Reds remain perfect in OK-Green play, Briggs hits for 22
The battle of the top two teams in the OK-Green Conference was captured by the Muskegon Big Reds on Friday night. Jordan Briggs scored a game-high 22 points and led the Big Reds to a 60-47 win over Zeeland West in a game played at Potter-Redmond Gymnasium. Briggs carried the...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Risers snakebitten at home in 8-7 loss to Iowa Demon Hawks
There is just no doubt about it, the Muskegon Risers are snakebitten this season. The team once again could not find a break in an 8-7 loss to visiting Iowa at Trinity Health Arena on Saturday. Muskegon had its chances to win, but three-straight Demon Hawk goals in the second...
localsportsjournal.com
Holton hangs on for conference win over Shelby
A strong start pushed the Holton girls’ basketball team to a 44-37 victory Friday night over visiting Shelby in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. The victory extended the Red Devils’ winning streak to four straight. The Red Devils powered out of the gates, exploding for an 11-1...
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores boys fall to Grand Rapids Union
The Mona Shores Sailors got off to a slow start on Friday evening against Grand Rapids Union in both halves and it cost them dearly in a 67-51 loss. The OK-Green matchup was played at Mona Shores. The Sailors found themselves in a hole they couldn’t dig out of by...
localsportsjournal.com
Painter, Toth lead Newaygo girls past Tri-County in league matchup
Grace Painter and Barbara Toth combined for 31 points to lead the Lions. Painter ended up with a game-high 19 points, six rebounds and five steals. Toth had 12 points and three rebounds. Newaygo led 13-1 after the first quarter and increased its lead to 26-11 by halftime. The Lions...
localsportsjournal.com
Pentwater falls to Manistee Catholic Central in girls hoops action
Kaylyn Johnson and Grace Kidd proved to be too much for the Pentwater girls’ basketball team to handle Thursday night. Kidd knocked down three 3-point baskets in the first quarter, and she and Johnson scored 32 of Manistee Catholic Central’s 45 points en route to a 45-25 victory.
localsportsjournal.com
Hekkema, Tornes lead Reeths-Puffer girls over Wyoming
The Reeths-Puffer girls’ basketball team won its 10th consecutive game on with a 58-41 victory over Wyoming. The OK-Green matchup was played at Reeths-Puffer. Sophia Hekkema and Brooklyn Tornes combined for 40 points as the Rockets stayed atop of the league standings. Hekkema scored a team-high 22 points and...
localsportsjournal.com
WM Christian storms back in second half, overcomes Fruitport Calvary
The Western Michigan Christian Warriors overcame a double-digit deficit and roared back for a 61-47 victory over the visiting Fruitport Calvary Christian Eagles. Calvary had a 33-18 lead before the Warriors used a 37-13 second-half scoring advantage to flip the score in their favor. “Well, we played a good first...
localsportsjournal.com
Perrone, Chye lead Spartans past Holton
Mason County Central’s boys basketball team got rolling early on Thursday night and raced past Holton, 68-40, in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. The Spartans, playing at home, pretty much decided the issue with a big 20-3 scoring advantage in the first quarter, and rolled into the half with a 35-14 lead. They outscored the Red Devils 15-11 in the second quarter.
localsportsjournal.com
Grant posts Senior Night victory over Chippewa Hills
Grant celebrated Senior Night by cruising past Chippewa Hills, 65-23, in a Central State Activities Association matchup. Grant raced out to a 14-5 lead after the first quarter and extended that lead to 30-11 by halftime. The Tigers outscored Chippewa Hills 24-2 in the third period and 11-10 in the...
localsportsjournal.com
Ravenna comes from behind to earn WMC victory over Shelby
The visiting Ravenna Bulldogs used a balanced scoring attack to take down the Shelby Tigers, 59-56, on Thursday night in a West Michigan Conference – Rivers matchup. Dylan May led the Bulldogs with 15 points and eight rebounds. Caleb Forsythe added 13 points and Carter Schullo had 12 points and 12 rebounds.
localsportsjournal.com
Fruitport’s offense struggles in loss to Coopersville
The Fruitport Trojans were plagued by offensive woes on Friday night and suffered a 48-33 loss to the visiting Coopersville Broncos. Coopersville led 10-3 after one quarter and 18-12 at the half. By the end of the third quarter, the Broncos had a double-digit lead at 39-22. “Credit to Coopersville...
localsportsjournal.com
Ashbaugh scores 23 points as Grant cruises past Tri-County
The Grant Tigers made quick work of a Tri-County team that is winless in the Central State Activities Association on Tuesday. Grant won in convincing fashion, 59-18. Grant led 20-4 at the end of the first quarter and extended the leaded to 33-11 by the half. The Tigers outscored Tri-County...
