Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WAFF
3 people arrested in Decatur for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators arrested and charged three people for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities on Wednesday. Investigators had received a tip in January and February that suspects were making identifying documents for undocumented immigrants. According to the police department, the suspects were using stolen identities to make the documents.
WAFF
Multiple firefighters injured in Tuscumbia apartment fire
Right before kickoff, the NFL 360 program will showcase motivational speeches from the past that inspired football players to take the field. Florence leaders issue 33 million dollars to fund projects. Updated: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:16 PM CST. Florence leaders issue 33 million dollars to fund projects.
WAFF
Alabama Supreme Court rejects ex-Limestone County Sheriff’s appeal
‘Let’s Play Too’: Athens High School Juniors collect baseball, softball gear for donation. This is the second year the duo James Leonard and Nelson Brown have given back to the community. 48 First Alert Fundamentals: Where should I shelter in my home during severe weather?. Updated: 7 hours...
WAFF
Unidentified man killed in wreck on I-65
ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - An unidentified pedestrian was hit and killed on the roadway near Ardmore on Tuesday night. According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the man was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene on I-65 near mile marker 366. Troopers with...
WAFF
WAFF 5 p.m. Friday weather forecast
‘Let’s Play Too’: Athens High School Juniors collect baseball, softball gear for donation. This is the second year the duo James Leonard and Nelson Brown have given back to the community. Updated: 2 hours ago. Blakely was found guilty in 2021 for first-degree theft of property and use...
WAFF
New apartments heading to Southwest Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - New housing options are heading to Southwest Decatur. City council members voted 4-1 to approve a new 24-unit apartment complex on 8th street and Moulton Heights Road during Monday night’s city council. The complex will feature three two-story buildings including two-bed one-bath units. Councilman Billy...
WAFF
Lexington to invest nearly $1,000,000 into sewer system upgrades
LEXINGTON, Ala. (WAFF) - The town of Lexington is getting ready to revamp its 20-year-old sewer system. The town applied for $962,000 as a Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) project; ADEM offered to fund the CWSRF project for the full amount of $962,000 with 100% Principal Forgiveness. The funding for this project will be from ARPA funds.
WAFF
Florence City Council approves $33 million to fund community projects
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence City Council approved the issue of bonds totaling around $33 million to fund city projects. The vast majority of these projects fall under the parks and recreation department. Mayor Andy Betterton said the funding allows the city to jumpstart progress on the projects. “We know...
WAFF
‘Let’s Play Too’: Athens High School Juniors collect baseball, softball gear for donation
Blakely was found guilty in 2021 for first-degree theft of property and use of official position or office for personal gain. 48 First Alert Fundamentals: Where should I shelter in my home during severe weather?. Updated: 6 hours ago. WAFF 48 Chief Meteorologist Brad Travis explains the best places to...
Comments / 0