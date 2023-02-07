LEXINGTON, Ala. (WAFF) - The town of Lexington is getting ready to revamp its 20-year-old sewer system. The town applied for $962,000 as a Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) project; ADEM offered to fund the CWSRF project for the full amount of $962,000 with 100% Principal Forgiveness. The funding for this project will be from ARPA funds.

