Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Barbara Clark Swecker
Barbara Clark Swecker, age 73 of Pulaski passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born April 29, 1949 in Pulaski she was the daughter of the late Dock Washington Clark & Clyde Thersa Eller Clark. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Roger Clark & wife, Peggy.
NRVNews
Shephard, Joey Lee
Joey Lee Shephard, age 59 of Christiansburg VA, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023. He is survived by his mother, Greta Shephard; his two daughters, Ashley (Jacob) Cridlin and Kacie Shephard; niece, Terri (Eddie) Murray and uncle, Frankie Shephard. He was preceded in death by his father Jerold and brother Wayne Shephard.
NRVNews
Vaughn, Mark Dwayne
Mark Dwayne Vaughn, 63, of Radford, VA, born on September 19, 1959 went to be with the Lord on February 4, 2023. Mark is preceded in death by his father Harold Vaughn, his former wife and mother of his children, Ann Vaughn. Left to cherish memories of him are his...
NRVNews
Adkins, Melissa Ann
Melissa Ann Adkins, 52 of Christiansburg, passed away on February 5, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Lucas Sr. and Geraldine Lucas. Melissa is survived by her children, Kristian Adkins, Jonathan Adkins, Ashley Tincher, Travis Harvey; grandchildren, Haley Weddle, Kaelyn Weddle, Triston Adkins, Alexander Adkins, James Tincher; and brothers, John Lucas, Jr. and Steven Lucas.
WSLS
Pearisburg police chief to retire after serving hometown for 39 years
PEARISBURG, Va. – Pearisburg Police Chief Jackie Martin will retire in April after serving his hometown for 39 years. “No phones, no radios, no calls in the middle of the night,” Martin said. “That will not be missed.”. Martin spent 39 years in Pearisburg law enforcement, and...
WSET
Galax man wins $25,000 from Carter Bank & Trust
GALAX, Va. (WSET) — Carter Bank & Trust's Carter Ca$h program rewards customers for depositing money into their personal savings accounts, and Wayne J. of Galax is the lucky winner of the grand prize of $25,000. Out of over 20 million entries, Wayne was randomly selected as the overall 2022 winner.
WSLS
Baby bobcat rescued in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – An unusual wildlife rescue in Giles County. The first bobcat kitten of the season has arrived at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke. In the video above, you can see the female kitten. She weighs about 5 pounds and was found on the side of the road in Pearisburg, dazed and walking in circles.
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Ken & Jayne’s Burgers and Dogs
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With spring on the horizon, people start thinking about festivals. What goes with festivals? Food trucks! One you need to be on the lookout for is Ken & Jayne’s Burgers and Dogs in the Roanoke Valley. We check them out in this week’s Hometown Eats!
WSLS
Students mourn beloved music teacher
SALEM, Va. – Darnell Rose is known by the Pride of Salem Marching Band as the “life of the party,” according to Drum Major Sam Vest. Rose passed away unexpectedly Saturday, leaving behind hundreds of students across the Roanoke Valley. Rose played in the Glenvar High School...
WDBJ7.com
“Direct Deals Roanoke” to host grand opening on Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new business has opened its doors in Roanoke and will host a grand opening celebration Saturday. “Direct Deals Roanoke” has items you’d find at major retailers, but for less. “We are a big box liquidation shop. So we get close out overstocks,...
WSLS
Loved ones remember Roanoke man killed in Florida
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – In the early morning hours, behind a pub in Florida, Nancy Martin’s life changed forever. “It was disbelief, it was absolutely disbelief,” Martin said. According to the St. Augustine Police Department, her son, Jason Mullins, was shot and killed last Thursday. It was...
Mount Airy News
Project Cobra strikes Mount Airy
Secretive no more, Project Cobra has been uncoiled and brought forward from the shadows to be revealed. Surry County will be the beneficiary of its snakebite as it was announced Friday that it is Renfro Brands who will be the beneficiary of tax incentives to grow their operation on Riverside Drive in Mount Airy.
Crime in the Coalfields season 2 premiere out now!
APPALACHIA, WV, KY, VA (WVNS) – Every other Tuesday at Midnight, we bring you the most notorious, most unknown, and the deepest crime cases that Appalachia has to offer. The twenty-fourth episode of Crime In The Coalfields and the premiere episode of season 2, centered around the Wolf Creek Murders of Giles County Virginia, is […]
theroanoker.com
Roanoke Times Owner To Furlough Workers
The Roanoker’s upcoming March/April story on the emergence of online news sources in the Roanoke Valley and the demise of the daily paper has just gone to the printer and we have some important additional information that we can add here. Lee Enterprises, which owns The Roanoke Times and a number of other Virginia newspapers, as well as many others nationally, has apparently begun furloughing workers at its newspapers, asking for absences of two weeks without pay.
‘Shroom Boom! Montvale farm is raising crop on the rise in Virginia
MONTVALE, Va. (WFXR) — Traditionally, Virginia has not been known as a major producer of mushrooms. Ten years ago there were almost no mushroom farms in the commonwealth, but that is changing. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there are now dozens of mushroom farming operations in Virginia. One of them is Wingstem Farms […]
WSLS
Franklin County couple continues search for dogs, answers
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A Franklin County couple is searching for answers and their dogs after they were stolen. Rhonda Michel’s husband was out on a walk with their two black labs, Colby and Caleb, when suddenly the two dogs broke away and chased after a squirrel. Michel said all of the sudden, two men lured them into an off-white Jeep Grand Cherokee.
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources rescues Bobcat kitten
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke welcomed a new fur baby to its home on February 10 – a baby Bobcat. She weighs 2.4 kilograms and is described as a little feisty. The kitten was found dazed in Giles County circling on the...
WSLS
Two hurt after structure fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Two residents were hospitalized following an early morning structure fire in Roanoke Friday, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue. Officials say around 5:45 a.m., crews responded to the 5300 block of Hawthorne Road for the report of a commercial structure fire at Ridgeview Apartments. Upon...
wfxrtv.com
Abandoned Galax home catches fire
GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — The Galax Fire Department says it responded to a house fire in the Woodlawn area on February 11. Firefighters say the call came in around 12:17 a.m. on Saturday when crews were dispatched to a home on the 200 block of Partridge Road. When firefighters arrived, they found an abandoned house and about one acre of brush around it in flames.
wfxrtv.com
US 460 vehicle crash leads to fire in Blacksburg
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Blacksburg Police Department (BPD) and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash that led to a fire on US 460 west in Blacksburg on Saturday morning. Around 11 a.m. on Feb. 11, officers and the Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department went to US 460 at...
Comments / 0