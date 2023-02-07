Read full article on original website
Related
localsportsjournal.com
Painter, Toth lead Newaygo girls past Tri-County in league matchup
Grace Painter and Barbara Toth combined for 31 points to lead the Lions. Painter ended up with a game-high 19 points, six rebounds and five steals. Toth had 12 points and three rebounds. Newaygo led 13-1 after the first quarter and increased its lead to 26-11 by halftime. The Lions...
Holton hangs on for conference win over Shelby
A strong start pushed the Holton girls’ basketball team to a 44-37 victory Friday night over visiting Shelby in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. The victory extended the Red Devils’ winning streak to four straight. The Red Devils powered out of the gates, exploding for an 11-1...
Pentwater wins third straight game, avenges earlier loss to Bear Lake
Pentwater wasn’t a very obliging guest for Bear Lake’s homecoming game Friday night. Pentwater defeated the Lakers 67-49 in a West Michigan D League boys basketball game. The Falcons lost to the Lakers in their first meeting, but came into the game looking for their third straight win. The Falcons started strong with a 10-2 advantage in the opening quarter.
Muskegon Big Reds remain perfect in OK-Green play, Briggs hits for 22
The battle of the top two teams in the OK-Green Conference was captured by the Muskegon Big Reds on Friday night. Jordan Briggs scored a game-high 22 points and led the Big Reds to a 60-47 win over Zeeland West in a game played at Potter-Redmond Gymnasium. Briggs carried the...
Hart girls clinch a share of the WMC-Rivers title
In a highly anticipated rematch between the top two teams in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division, Hart topped Mason County Central on Friday, 51-32. With the win, Hart has won 12 straight games and has clinched a share of the league title. “I’m proud of how we played tonight,...
Montague takes down Western Michigan Christian in girls basketball action
The host Montague Wildcats surged in the second half and posted a 54-30 victory over Western Michigan Christian. The Wildcats led 25-18 at the half and used a 29-12 run in the second half to win the non-league contest. “We had a focused group tonight,” Montague coach Nick Thaler said....
Newaygo County Connection comes up big in Lady Jayhawk victory
The Newaygo County Connection sparked the Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks to a 70-51 victory over Alpena Community College on Saturday. Emmerson Goodin and Kayla Fisk, from Newaygo High School and Calla Miller from Fremont came through in a big way in the victory. “We played well in spurts,” said...
Grant posts Senior Night victory over Chippewa Hills
Grant celebrated Senior Night by cruising past Chippewa Hills, 65-23, in a Central State Activities Association matchup. Grant raced out to a 14-5 lead after the first quarter and extended that lead to 30-11 by halftime. The Tigers outscored Chippewa Hills 24-2 in the third period and 11-10 in the...
Shillinger scores 24 points as Ludington cruises past Oakridge
Oakridge jumped out to a 13-6 lead at the end of the first quarter Thursday night, but Ludington took over from there and finished with an 84-46 boys’ basketball win. It was a West Michigan Conference Lakes Division contest and played at Ludington. The Orioles came back with a...
Lundquist, Blackburn lead Oakridge past Whitehall
The Oakridge Eagles girls basketball team won their fifth consecutive game on Friday evening, defeating Whitehall, 46-33, in a West Michigan Conference matchup. Oakridge jumped out to a 19-6 lead after the first quarter and went into the half with a 22-12 lead. Both teams struggled offensively during the second period with Whitehall holding a 6-3 scoring edge.
Muskegon Catholic girls race to big first-half lead, rout Wellspring Prep
MUSKEGON — The Muskegon Catholic Crusaders girls had been struggling of late. That all changed on Friday night when the Crusaders defeated Wellspring Prep, 51-15. Muskegon Catholic took charge early on with a 14-2 lead after one quarter and 28-2 at the half. “We came out with great energy...
Ravenna comes from behind to earn WMC victory over Shelby
The visiting Ravenna Bulldogs used a balanced scoring attack to take down the Shelby Tigers, 59-56, on Thursday night in a West Michigan Conference – Rivers matchup. Dylan May led the Bulldogs with 15 points and eight rebounds. Caleb Forsythe added 13 points and Carter Schullo had 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Muskegon Lady Big Reds fall to Zeeland West, drop out of first place in league race
The Muskegon Lady Big Reds dropped their game on Friday night and also dropped out of first place in the league race. Muskegon lost to the Zeeland West Dux 58-50 in an OK Conference-Green matchup. Muskegon is now tied with Zeeland West for second place, one game behind Reeths-Puffer. Zeeland...
Ashbaugh scores 23 points as Grant cruises past Tri-County
The Grant Tigers made quick work of a Tri-County team that is winless in the Central State Activities Association on Tuesday. Grant won in convincing fashion, 59-18. Grant led 20-4 at the end of the first quarter and extended the leaded to 33-11 by the half. The Tigers outscored Tri-County...
Jayhawk men fall to Alpena Community College
The Muskegon Community College men got off to a slow start on Saturday and never caught up in a 68-57 loss to Alpena Community College. The MCCAA game was played in Alpena. The result means the teams split the season series. The Jayhawks once again went with a big lineup...
Manistee rallies for narrow victory over Orchard View
MUSKEGON — After all its struggles this season, the Manistee boys’ basketball team finally seems to have put things together. The Chippewas won its second straight with a narrow 53-50 victory over Orchard View Thursday night. The game was a battle right off the opening tip. Orchard View...
Fremont’s girls fly by Orchard View in WMC hoops action
The host Fremont Packers used their final home game of the regular season to gun down Orchard View 43-15 on Friday night. The game was rather tight for a quarter, but in the second quarter, the Packers used an 18-3 scoring advantage to take a 30-10 lead into the half.
Ludington girls clinch West Michigan Conference Lakes title
The Oriole girls’ basketball team secured sole possession of the West Michigan Conference Lakes title with a 52-40 victory over Manistee. After sharing the Lakes 8 Activities Conference title with Western Michigan Christian the last 2 years, it felt good to be all alone at the top. “It’s cool,”...
Cold shooting costs Spring Lake boys in loss to the Holland Christian
The Spring Lake boys had a tough night shooting and lost a hard-fought OK Conference-Blue contest to Holland Christian on Friday, 43-33. The game was close throughout until the Maroons pulled away down the stretch, The Lakers were doomed with cold shooting throughout the game. The Lakers made 12-of-38 shots from the field and 6-of-13 free throws. The 33 points scored was a season low and 20 points below their 55 point average.
North Muskegon cranks up the offense in rout of Hesperia
The visiting North Muskegon Norsemen scored 55 points in the second half on Thursday night and routed Hesperia 94-38. “In the second half, we caught fire from 3 and locked up better defensively and were able to run away from them,” said NM coach Chuck Rypstra. “They played hard, but we were really good tonight.”
