Pentwater wasn’t a very obliging guest for Bear Lake’s homecoming game Friday night. Pentwater defeated the Lakers 67-49 in a West Michigan D League boys basketball game. The Falcons lost to the Lakers in their first meeting, but came into the game looking for their third straight win. The Falcons started strong with a 10-2 advantage in the opening quarter.

PENTWATER, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO