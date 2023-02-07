Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TV Star Found Dead At 34Daily News NowAustin, TX
Famed Hollywood Actor Dies Suddenly At 34News Breaking LIVEAustin, TX
Texas and Oklahoma to pay $100M for early exit from Big 12 to join SECJalyn SmootAustin, TX
This Massive Farmers' Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAustin, TX
Legendary Republican DiesNews Breaking LIVEAustin, TX
Related
CoinDesk
What Does Kraken's SEC Settlement Mean for Crypto Staking?
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. There were a number of bankruptcy hearings this week, but the big news was Kraken settling charges with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and ending its U.S. crypto staking program as a result.
CoinDesk
Crypto Would Survive an SEC Crackdown on Staking
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. On Wednesday Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong went public with"rumors" about the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) working to “get rid of” retail-focused crypto staking offerings. If concerning, the scuttlebutt isn’t new: SEC Chair Gary Gensler took the moment of Ethereum’s historic “Merge” to a proof-of-stake system to call the yield-generating practice into question, much as he’s drawn a line around the entire token economy. Also, in August news broke the securities regulator was probing Coinbase specifically over its staking services.
CoinDesk
The Future of Financial Planning Lies in AI and Blockchain
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The integration of blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) technology in financial planning and portfolio construction holds immense potential for efficiency, accuracy and security in the industry. The use of blockchain and AI in this...
CoinDesk
Kraken Agreed to Shutter US Crypto-Staking Operations to Settle SEC Charges: Source
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Kraken has agreed to shut its cryptocurrency-staking operations to settle charges with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), according to an industry source briefed on the matter. The SEC voted on the settlement...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
AOC Part of a Group of Politicians Who Now Stand Accused of Paying a Foreign Agent to Help Their Re-Elections in 2022
Just as the temperature of Chinese-American relations is approaching a boil, a new report shows that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a handful of other lawmakers paid a Chinese foreign agent to help them keep their jobs during the mid-terms.
Gizmodo
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
CoinDesk
Are the Remaining Crypto Giants Staring Down the Barrel of the US Government’s Gun?
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The latest action from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against Kraken is probably only the first stirring of a U.S. government campaign to come for the major remaining crypto exchanges, according to industry lawyers, consultants and former regulators.
CoinDesk
Liquid Staking Tokens Rally as Kraken Shuts Staking Service to Settle With SEC
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Governance tokens of the largest liquid staking protocols surged on news that U.S.-based crypto exchangeKraken had settled with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday to sunset its crypto staking service. The...
CoinDesk
IRS Seeks Court Approval to Identify Kraken Crypto Customers
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The U.S. Internal Revenue Service has filed a court document seeking permission to enforce a summons for information against the Kraken crypto exchange and its subsidiaries. The IRS filed a court petition to enforce...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Drops Below $22K as Kraken Agreement to Close US Crypto Staking Operations Spooks Investors
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin dipped below $22,000 Thursday and was recently down nearly 4% over the past 24 hours amid a wider market decline that largely followed news that crypto exchange giant Kraken had agreed to shut its U.S. cryptocurrency staking operations to settle charges with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
CoinDesk
How Does Ethereum Staking Work?
Put simply, Ethereum staking is the process of locking up an amount of ETH – the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain – for a specified period of time in order to contribute to the security of the blockchain and earn network rewards. People who do this are...
CoinDesk
Coinbase Product Head Departs for a16z Crypto
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Surojit Chatterjee, who served as the chief product officer for cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN), has joined venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) as an executive in residence for its crypto unit, according to a tweet.
CoinDesk
PayPal Held $604M of Customers' Crypto as of Year-End 2022
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. PayPal (PYPL) held a total of $604 million of bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), litecoin (LTC) and bitcoin cash (BCH) for its customers as of Dec. 31,according to its annual report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
CoinDesk
Which Crypto Projects Are Based on Ethereum?
According to the crypto app tracker, State of the Dapps, there are over 3,000 decentralized apps (also known as “dapps”) running on the Ethereum blockchain. These apps differ from regular mobile and web-based apps because they aim to hand users more control over the data the apps manage. Traditional apps, such as Robinhood or Twitter, are managed by a central authority, which ultimately has the last word on how their customers’ data is secured and used – for better or worse.
CoinDesk
Binance Seeks Lobbyist as EU Finalizes Crypto Rules
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Binance is looking to hire a full-time European Union lobbyist at a time when the bloc is finalizing wide-ranging crypto regulation. The “Policy Comms Director” would be “responsible for shaping a communications narrative and...
CoinDesk
Coinbase’s Staking Service Faces Questions After Kraken’s SEC Settlement
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Though Coinbase’s (COIN) current revenue from staking is relatively small, there is potential for speedy growth if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) doesn’t crack down on the service altogether. Speaking...
CoinDesk
Should You Invest in Bitcoin for Retirement?
As the bitcoin market matures, there is an increasing number of options available to add the digital currency to retirement plans. Bitcoin has been consistently gaining momentum over recent years, despite lingering concerns about its high volatility, energy consumption and risk of fraud. Last year, bitcoin (BTC) – the native cryptocurrency of the Bitcoin network – trounced gold and the S&P 500 with a 164% return. Gold, by comparison, rose 21% last year, and the S&P 500 Index gained 13%. Even with the current rebounding post-pandemic economy, bitcoin continues to lead the pack as the most profitable asset class of the three. So far this year, it's up 69.55%, compared with a loss of 5.11% for gold and gain of 19.26% for the S&P 500.
Comments / 0