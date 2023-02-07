ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

abc12.com

Former Flint police chief pleads to illegal gambling charge

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A retired Flint police chief faces prison time after he pleaded no contest to a charge of operating an illegal gambling facility. The Michigan Attorney General's Office says 70-year-old Bradford Barksdale pleaded no contest to one felony count of gambling violations and one misdemeanor count of reckless use of a firearm.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

High-speed chase ends with crash into Flushing Township house

FLUSHING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) – A car crashed into a house during a police chase early Friday morning in Genesee County. The car was involved in a high-speed chase around 5 a.m. near McKinley and Coldwater roads in Flushing Township. Neighbors said the chase came from the direction of...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Man in ‘critical condition’ after single snowmobile crash

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Sheriff’s Office was called to a single person snowmobile crash on Saturday afternoon. According to Alger County Sheriff’s Office, a 53-year-old male from Au Gres, MI was traveling northbound on Trail #7 near County Road 440 in Alger County. He did not make a turn and crashed into a tree.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
WNEM

White Shirt Day remembers Flint sit-down strike

Flint residents are frustrated with the city following a water main break that resulted in a boil filtered water advisory over the weekend. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Flint residents and businesses impacted by boil filtered water advisory. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The water...
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw Township man charged with shining laser at police helicopter

SAGINAW, MI — A local man has been charged with a felony for allegedly shining a laser at a Michigan State Police helicopter several months ago. Saginaw Township police on the afternoon of Feb. 2 arrested Eric M. Oertel, 44, on a warrant issued three days prior. The next day, Oertel appeared in Saginaw County District Court for arraignment on one count of directing a beam of light or energy at a flying police vehicle.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Car crashes into home in Flushing Township

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A car crashed into a house early Friday morning in Genesee County. It happened at a home in the area of McKinley Road and Coldwater Road in Flushing Township. ABC 12 is working to learn more about the collision. Flint police officers were at the...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Justice For Dominick: 4-year-old's family fights mom's release after murder

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Dominick Calhoun would have turned 17 years old this year and enjoyed being a senior in high school, deciding what the future would bring. But he was beaten to death by his mother's boyfriend at 4 years old in 2010. Thirteen years later, not a day goes by that Dominick's family doesn't think about the young man he would have become.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
kisswtlz.com

Woman Sues Flint Fire Department, City Over Death of Sons

A woman whose two sons died in a Flint house fire last May is suing the city, the Flint Fire Department and two firefighters for their deaths. On May 28, 2022, 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and his 9-year-old brother Lamar Mitchell died from injuries suffered in the Pulaski Street fire. Firefighters conducting an initial sweep of the home missed the boys, who were discovered six minutes later by other firefighters. Sgt. Daniel Sniegocki and firefighter Michael Zlotek resigned from the department following the incident.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Water main break reported in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A water main break is affecting large portions of the city of Flint. The break was reported shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. The City of Flint Water Department is working to identify the source of the break. Locations throughout the city may experience...
FLINT, MI

