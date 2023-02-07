Read full article on original website
‘Blood just start shooting everywhere,’ testifies Saginaw man allegedly stabbed by girlfriend
SAGINAW, MI — After going to a local bar and having some drinks to commemorate a birthday, a Saginaw couple walked back to their home. Not long after, an argument arose between the two, culminating with the man suffering a stab wound that left his internal organs exposed and the woman accused of trying to kill him.
Flint homicide victim ‘made an impact on everyone he met,’ mother says
FLINT, MI – Early on the morning of Jan. 16, Tamika Mize answered the knock at her door without knowing that the man on the other side was about to change her life. “(He) said your son shot himself over on Chippewa,” Mize said. “I said, ‘No, my son did not shoot himself,’ and I closed the door.”
Police identify Saginaw man killed in pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County
MONITOR TWP, MI — Police have released the name of a Saginaw man killed in a recent early morning pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County. Burke W. McCain, 39, was driving a 2003 Dodge Dakota west on U.S. 10 the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 8. About 6:40 a.m., McCain struck a guardrail on the overpass near Interstate 75.
Man found with ‘suspected narcotics’ after Michigan car chase
Officials say they first started chasing the man on I-69 near Bancroft. The man was driving west in the east lanes 'at a high rate of speed.'
Saginaw Township police sergeant recalls crashing vehicle into school amid active shooter report
SAGINAW TWP, MI — When Saginaw Township Police Sgt. Brian Anderson heard a gunman had shot two students at Nouvel Catholic Central High School, he didn’t hesitate to act. Within minutes of getting the call, Anderson and fellow officers responded to the school, arriving to find the doors all locked.
Saginaw activist found not guilty of trespassing on Fraternal Order of Police property during protest
SAGINAW, MI — In July 2020, Saginaw police arrested and stunned local activist Cornelius E. “Neil” Phelps III during a demonstration near a Fraternal Order of Police lodge. Officers based their arrest on the belief Phelps was trespassing. While Phelps remains charged with two felonies of resisting...
Firefighters lied about checking burning home for boys who died, mom says in lawsuit
FLINT, MI – The mother of two boys who died after having been left inside a burning home in Flint is seeking $50 million from the city, a new court filing says. Crystal Cooper, the mother of the late Lamar D. and Zyaire Mitchell, filed the amended complaint in Genesee Circuit Court on Tuesday, Feb. 7, alleging that former Flint firefighters Daniel Sniegocki and Michael Zlotek were responsible for their deaths.
Man who allegedly killed woman in Michigan could face death penalty
BAY CITY, MI — Charged with killing an Isabella County woman and wounding her baby in a shooting, a Saginaw man could potentially face a penalty nearly unheard of in Michigan — death. While Michigan does not have the death penalty, the accused killer is facing charges in federal court, which does allow for execution.
Grand Blanc, MI Bar Hilariously Calls Out the “Thief of the Week”
No matter where you go, there is always someone that will try to take advantage of the situation they are in. Just recently, a newly opened restaurant and bar in Genesee County saw a situation like this...on camera!. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, a customer sitting at the bar decided...
abc12.com
High-speed chase ends with crash into Flushing Township house
FLUSHING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) – A car crashed into a house during a police chase early Friday morning in Genesee County. The car was involved in a high-speed chase around 5 a.m. near McKinley and Coldwater roads in Flushing Township. Neighbors said the chase came from the direction of...
abc12.com
Police chase wrong-way driver on I-69 through Shiawassee County
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A high-speed police chase of a wrong-way driver along I-69 in Shiawassee County ended with a crash into the median. The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says a 40-year-old man was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-69 near Bancroft around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
abc12.com
Former Flint police chief pleads to illegal gambling charge
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A retired Flint police chief faces prison time after he pleaded no contest to a charge of operating an illegal gambling facility. The Michigan Attorney General's Office says 70-year-old Bradford Barksdale pleaded no contest to one felony count of gambling violations and one misdemeanor count of reckless use of a firearm.
Former Flint police chief avoids trial, pleads no contest in illegal gambling case
FLINT, MI – A former chief of police in Flint has avoided trial by pleading no contest to charges filed in connection with an illegal gambling investigation. Brad Barksdale, 70, appeared before Genesee Circuit Judge David J. Newblatt Wednesday, Feb. 8, and pleaded no contest to single counts of attempted gambling activities and reckless use of a firearm.
Michigan father charged with breaking infant daughter’s bones in separate incidents
BAY CITY, MI — An Essexville father is charged with a life offense for allegedly breaking his infant daughter’s bones on two separate occasions. His attorney, though, is disputing the prosecution’s evidence against his client. The morning of Nov. 1, Michigan State Police troopers were notified by...
Former Flint police chief admits to running gambling arcade where machines paid out gift cards; officials seized 8 sawed-off shotguns
Former Flint Police Chief William Barksdale has pleaded guilty to illegal gambling charges after authorities busted him and two others running an illegal operation in 2017.
‘I can breathe better,’ says Saginaw teen girl as robber who shot her in face goes to prison
SAGINAW, MI — As her 20th birthday nears, Ariana Flynn is facing the prospect of losing her teeth on her right side, a result of a robber shooting her in the face on New Year’s Eve in 2021. “Here it is 2023, and I’m still going through side...
abc12.com
Justice For Dominick: 4-year-old's family fights mom's release after murder
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Dominick Calhoun would have turned 17 years old this year and enjoyed being a senior in high school, deciding what the future would bring. But he was beaten to death by his mother's boyfriend at 4 years old in 2010. Thirteen years later, not a day goes by that Dominick's family doesn't think about the young man he would have become.
Man pleads no contest in fatal 2020 Flint stabbing case
FLINT, MI – A man has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in connection with the May 2020 stabbing death of a 56-year-old man in Flint. Guadalupe Pecina Jr., 38, appeared before Genesee Circuit Judge David J. Newblatt Tuesday, Feb. 7, for what had been scheduled to be the first day of trial on charges of first-degree premeditated murder and tampering with evidence in a criminal case punishable by more than 10 years in prison.
Mount Pleasant man shot by police after allegedly aiming BB gun at them faces federal charges
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — Over the weekend, a Mount Pleasant man allegedly drew a BB gun resembling an authentic firearm and pointed it at police. Officers responded by shooting the man once in his chest, and having survived the wound, he’s now facing criminal charges in federal court.
16-month-old found in ditch lived in ‘deplorable’ conditions prior to death, police report says
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI – Weeks prior to his body being found in a ditch along a Genesee County road, a 16-month-old boy spent many of his nights sleeping in a closet on the second floor of a house in disrepair. The living situations in the Mt. Morris Township...
