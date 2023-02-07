Read full article on original website
Seven teams boys basketball in Southwest Florida claim district championships
The boys basketball district finals were held on Friday, Feb. 10, and there was plenty of action throughout Southwest Florida. Here is a rundown of the district championship games in Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties. Class 2A-District 12 Seacrest 79, St. John Neumann 77: This back-and-forth ...
gotowncrier.com
Several Local Soccer Teams Have Advanced In Regional Play
The brackets for this year’s Florida High School Athletic Association boys and girls state soccer tournaments are filled with many teams from the western communities. Locally, a key competition is the boys bracket for the FHSAA’s Class 7A, Region 3, which features Royal Palm Beach High School (14-4-4), Wellington High School (9-5-2) and Palm Beach Central High School (10-3-3) — all longtime rivals from the same district.
Vote Now: Who is the top baseball player in Florida heading into the 2023 season?
The winter season for high school sports is beginning to wind down and that means spring sports is right around the corner. Baseball is one of the top sports when it comes to the spring season and there’s plenty of good players down in the Sunshine State. Some of the best high school baseball ...
Deion Sanders Discusses Difficulties With Recruiting Florida HS Players
The Colorado head coach has to convince high schoolers to commit to Boulder.
floridapolitics.com
Former UF football player dies from self-inflicted gunshot near campus
Kaleb Boateng, a walk-on player for the University of Florida football team until last year, died of a self-inflicted gunshot at his off-campus apartment, authorities said Friday. Gainesville police said Boateng, 21, of Pompano Beach, Florida, was found by his father. Alachua County dispatch records showed 911 calls starting at...
WPBF News 25
Martin Downs Golf Club becomes fourth Black-owned course in Florida
PALM CITY, Fla. — Martin Downs Golf Club is now one of only four golf clubs in the state of Florida that are Black-owned. They say it gives it that little something special that brings the community together and now memories are made and miracles happen at Martin Downs.
Roberto Clemente Book Removed From Florida Schools: DeSantis Strikes Again (Opinion)
A picture book, “Roberto Clemente: Pride of the Pittsburgh Pirates,” was removed from schools in Jacksonville, FL, because it mentioned that he once faced racism. The entire passage where the heinous mention occurs is here. I highlighted it because it’s easy to miss.
fsunews.com
DeSantis's attack on FSU's DEI programs must be called out
Over the past few years, Governor Ron DeSantis has made a name for himself in Republican circles over his strongly right-wing vision for Florida, and this has come at the expense of everyday Floridians. From his antagonism of the COVID vaccines and his lazy-faire attitude towards the pandemic to his insistence on fighting the culture war, DeSantis has governed as a hyper-partisan who longs for acceptance from his base while the rest of Florida’s residents watch in horror as their state has become a lab rat for right-wing bucket list policies. But as many say, many don’t pay attention until it directly affects you. And for Florida State University, DeSantis’s extremism is starting to sink in.
Florida Man Wins Big In Lottery Scratch-Off Game
The lucky winner is taking home the big bucks!
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
floridapolitics.com
Accomplished attorney, lobbyist Steve Uhlfelder dies
Steve retired in 2021 — though he never retired from volunteer work and being a strong lifetime advocate for so many diverse issues. One of the most respected and accomplished attorneys and lobbyists in modern Florida history has died. Steve Uhlfelder, 76, passed away early this morning after a...
This Florida City Made it Onto the Top 15 Rudest Cities in America List
Usually, it is the cities in the northern United States that tend to get a bad rep when it comes to unfriendly and unwelcoming attitudes. In fact, most Floridians take pride in their state’s friendly and welcoming nature. But, according to a new study, there's one city in Florida that is up there with New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston when it comes to being rude.
One ticket won $754 million Powerball jackpot
MIAMI - MIAMI - Winner, winner.A ticket sold in the state of Washington won the $754 million Powerball jackpot. The jackpot was the fifth-largest jackpot in the game's history and the ninth-largest in U.S. lottery history.It has a cash value of $407.2 million. The winning numbers were 5-11-22-23-69 and the Powerball number was 7. In Florida, 10 tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball number to win $50,000 each. One ticket did the same but was a Power Play ticket so it won $100,000.Monday's drawing was the first time that the Powerball jackpot has been won this year. The Powerball jackpot was previously hit on Nov. 19, 2022, by a ticket in Kansas that won a grand prize worth $92.9 million. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a lesser prize are a little better - 1 in 24.9. Powerball tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The jackpot for this Wednesday's drawing is $20 million. You can watch the drawing live at 10:59 p.m. on CBS4, your official Florida Lottery station.
WESH
Florida drivers seeing increase in car insurance rates
Between gas prices and rising car insurance rates, it's costing Central Florida drivers like Mel Greenberg more money to get around these days. “I would say about two years ago my six-month premium with Geico was under $500, and now it's probably closer to $650,” Greenberg said. Greenberg isn’t...
Severe thunderstorms to be witnessed in Florida today says NOAA
According to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, there is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms from the eastern Florida Panhandle into North Florida. The prediction is valid from 11:00 AM CST on February 11, 2023 to 12:00 PM CST on February 12, 2023.
espnswfl.com
These Are The 5 Most Most Dangerous Florida Cities – 2023 Update
With the ominous title of “These Are The 5 Most Most Dangerous Florida Cities ” comes a bit of good news. Last year(2022), 6 Florida cities made the Top 100 List. Melbourne, Panama City, Lake Worth, Daytona Beach, Palm Springs, and Riviera Beach. In the 2023 update, no Florida city cracked the Top 50. And there’s definitely been some shuffling. Conversely, in 2016, 12 Florida cities made this list. Locally, just 12 years ago Fort Myers ranked high on this list. Now it’s not on here at all. Think you know which Florida cities did make this top 10 list? Wrong. Miami didn’t make it.
In two Florida cities, half of all home buyers pay with cash
In the early days of the pandemic, about 20% of homebuyers bought their new house with cash (defined as having no mortgage information on the deed). Cut to October 2022, and that figure has increased to a whopping 31.9%, close to one-third.
wtxl.com
Saturday Morning First To Know Forecast (02/11/2023)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For your Saturday morning, you will be waking up to some showers; heavy pockets of rain are possible by the afternoon, with several more inches of rain expected to fall in the next 24 hours. Scattered severe storms across the Big Bend and isolated severe storms for South Georgia are expected today, dumping excessive amounts of rain. As a result, a Flood Watch is in effect until Sunday across the Big Bend and South Georgia, and the potential for flash floods is not out of the question. There is a slight risk for severe weather today, two out of five, with the main concerns being gusty winds, isolated brief tornado/waterspout, and heavy rain bringing that high risk of flooding. In addition, Withlacooche and Ocklachna rivers have flood warnings on Sunday until further notice as this system continues to dump several inches of rain. Showers should have their final say by Sunday morning when they move north, but river flooding with be a continued concern as the rain stays with rivers and runoff brings continued water into our area.
‘It’s too early:’ Florida lawmakers look at pushing back middle and high school start times
Florida lawmakers are looking into whether middle and high school is starting too early in the state.
Ludacris, Chris Young and more added to Florida Strawberry Festival lineup + more stories from the Sunshine State
Welcome back readers! We're highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors this week. We’ve got stories on the five performers just added to the Florida Strawberry Festival lineup, beachside dining in Central Florida, a new French-Vietnamese fusion restaurant coming to Delray Beach and more.
