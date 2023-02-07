TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For your Saturday morning, you will be waking up to some showers; heavy pockets of rain are possible by the afternoon, with several more inches of rain expected to fall in the next 24 hours. Scattered severe storms across the Big Bend and isolated severe storms for South Georgia are expected today, dumping excessive amounts of rain. As a result, a Flood Watch is in effect until Sunday across the Big Bend and South Georgia, and the potential for flash floods is not out of the question. There is a slight risk for severe weather today, two out of five, with the main concerns being gusty winds, isolated brief tornado/waterspout, and heavy rain bringing that high risk of flooding. In addition, Withlacooche and Ocklachna rivers have flood warnings on Sunday until further notice as this system continues to dump several inches of rain. Showers should have their final say by Sunday morning when they move north, but river flooding with be a continued concern as the rain stays with rivers and runoff brings continued water into our area.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO