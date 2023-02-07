ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

gotowncrier.com

Several Local Soccer Teams Have Advanced In Regional Play

The brackets for this year’s Florida High School Athletic Association boys and girls state soccer tournaments are filled with many teams from the western communities. Locally, a key competition is the boys bracket for the FHSAA’s Class 7A, Region 3, which features Royal Palm Beach High School (14-4-4), Wellington High School (9-5-2) and Palm Beach Central High School (10-3-3) — all longtime rivals from the same district.
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

Former UF football player dies from self-inflicted gunshot near campus

Kaleb Boateng, a walk-on player for the University of Florida football team until last year, died of a self-inflicted gunshot at his off-campus apartment, authorities said Friday. Gainesville police said Boateng, 21, of Pompano Beach, Florida, was found by his father. Alachua County dispatch records showed 911 calls starting at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
fsunews.com

DeSantis's attack on FSU's DEI programs must be called out

Over the past few years, Governor Ron DeSantis has made a name for himself in Republican circles over his strongly right-wing vision for Florida, and this has come at the expense of everyday Floridians. From his antagonism of the COVID vaccines and his lazy-faire attitude towards the pandemic to his insistence on fighting the culture war, DeSantis has governed as a hyper-partisan who longs for acceptance from his base while the rest of Florida’s residents watch in horror as their state has become a lab rat for right-wing bucket list policies. But as many say, many don’t pay attention until it directly affects you. And for Florida State University, DeSantis’s extremism is starting to sink in.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Accomplished attorney, lobbyist Steve Uhlfelder dies

Steve retired in 2021 — though he never retired from volunteer work and being a strong lifetime advocate for so many diverse issues. One of the most respected and accomplished attorneys and lobbyists in modern Florida history has died. Steve Uhlfelder, 76, passed away early this morning after a...
FLORIDA STATE
Travel Maven

This Florida City Made it Onto the Top 15 Rudest Cities in America List

Usually, it is the cities in the northern United States that tend to get a bad rep when it comes to unfriendly and unwelcoming attitudes. In fact, most Floridians take pride in their state’s friendly and welcoming nature. But, according to a new study, there's one city in Florida that is up there with New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston when it comes to being rude.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Miami

One ticket won $754 million Powerball jackpot

MIAMI - MIAMI - Winner, winner.A ticket sold in the state of Washington won the $754 million Powerball jackpot. The jackpot was the fifth-largest jackpot in the game's history and the ninth-largest in U.S. lottery history.It has a cash value of $407.2 million.        The winning numbers were 5-11-22-23-69 and the Powerball number was 7. In Florida, 10 tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball number to win $50,000 each. One ticket did the same but was a Power Play ticket so it won $100,000.Monday's drawing was the first time that the Powerball jackpot has been won this year. The Powerball jackpot was previously hit on Nov. 19, 2022, by a ticket in Kansas that won a grand prize worth $92.9 million. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a lesser prize are a little better - 1 in 24.9. Powerball tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The jackpot for this Wednesday's drawing is $20 million. You can watch the drawing live at 10:59 p.m. on CBS4, your official Florida Lottery station.
WASHINGTON STATE
WESH

Florida drivers seeing increase in car insurance rates

Between gas prices and rising car insurance rates, it's costing Central Florida drivers like Mel Greenberg more money to get around these days. “I would say about two years ago my six-month premium with Geico was under $500, and now it's probably closer to $650,” Greenberg said. Greenberg isn’t...
FLORIDA STATE
espnswfl.com

These Are The 5 Most Most Dangerous Florida Cities – 2023 Update

With the ominous title of “These Are The 5 Most Most Dangerous Florida Cities ” comes a bit of good news. Last year(2022), 6 Florida cities made the Top 100 List. Melbourne, Panama City, Lake Worth, Daytona Beach, Palm Springs, and Riviera Beach. In the 2023 update, no Florida city cracked the Top 50. And there’s definitely been some shuffling. Conversely, in 2016, 12 Florida cities made this list. Locally, just 12 years ago Fort Myers ranked high on this list. Now it’s not on here at all. Think you know which Florida cities did make this top 10 list? Wrong. Miami didn’t make it.
FLORIDA STATE
wtxl.com

Saturday Morning First To Know Forecast (02/11/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For your Saturday morning, you will be waking up to some showers; heavy pockets of rain are possible by the afternoon, with several more inches of rain expected to fall in the next 24 hours. Scattered severe storms across the Big Bend and isolated severe storms for South Georgia are expected today, dumping excessive amounts of rain. As a result, a Flood Watch is in effect until Sunday across the Big Bend and South Georgia, and the potential for flash floods is not out of the question. There is a slight risk for severe weather today, two out of five, with the main concerns being gusty winds, isolated brief tornado/waterspout, and heavy rain bringing that high risk of flooding. In addition, Withlacooche and Ocklachna rivers have flood warnings on Sunday until further notice as this system continues to dump several inches of rain. Showers should have their final say by Sunday morning when they move north, but river flooding with be a continued concern as the rain stays with rivers and runoff brings continued water into our area.
GEORGIA STATE

