ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

What we know and what we don't about the shooting death of 37-year-old Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving

By Beck Andrew Salgado and Drake Bentley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 5 days ago

Early on Tuesday Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving was shot and killed while trying to apprehend a robbery suspect, Terrell I. Thompson, 19, of Milwaukee, on the city’s south side.

Here’s what we know so far about what happened.

What happened during the encounter?

According to Police Chief Jeffery Norman, Milwaukee officers confronted Thompson, who ignored police commands and would eventually flee the officers on foot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hldMc_0kfE3n7F00

Another officer gave chase and caught up with Thompson, a struggle ensued with Jerving trailing behind. Thompson fired shots from a handgun, striking the 37-year-old officer. Jerving then discharged his weapon.

Jerving later died at a hospital, while Thompson died at the scene, Norman said.

The chief also added it was not immediately clear whether the suspect's injuries were self-inflicted.

Responding to a question during his press conference, Norman did confirm that Thompson had a gun but stopped short of saying whether or not it was his own gun that he shot on the night of the incident.

“We understand that Thompson had a weapon, but we are still looking in regards to the actual circumstances,” he said, “we are still awaiting the autopsy report so there are a number of questions that are still not answered at this time.”

Later in the press conference, Norman said he had not yet watched the body cam footage from the incident. However, he did say that they would be using that footage to help with their investigation.

The investigation is being led by the Brookfield Police Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qklLU_0kfE3n7F00

Who was the Milwaukee police officer who was shot?

Jerving had four years of experience with Milwaukee police.

He was part of a group of District Four officers who at 1:16 a.m. responded to the area in the 2700 block of South 14th Street to check for a man wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred Monday at 11:25 p.m. on the 3600 block of West Good Hope Road.

In an emotional news conference, Norman spoke about the officer, "One of our finest, who put on that uniform, put on that badge, went into work last night and paid the ultimate sacrifice for protecting our community."

Jerving was recognized by the department in November with a life-saving award. He and another officer saw a car crash last summer and found the driver suffering from a gunshot wound. The officers provided care to the driver and Jerving used a fire extinguisher to put out flames in the victim's car.

Norman said Jerving is a longtime Milwaukee resident who wanted to be an officer since he was 13.

Who killed the police officer?

The suspect has been identified as Terrell I. Thompson of Milwaukee.

Thompson had been facing two misdemeanor hit-and-run cases that each carried a maximum penalty of six months in jail.

On Monday, Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Christopher Dee sentenced Thompson to four months in the House of Correction.

That sentence was suspended for a year of probation instead. That meant Thompson would only serve the jail time if he failed on probation.

The Journal Sentinel reached out to Dee, the judge who sentenced Thompson on Monday. The judge's clerk said he was on the record hearing other cases and was not making comments at this time.

The Journal Sentinel also left a message for Thompson's attorney in the case.

How has the Milwaukee Police Department responded?

A group of emergency responders met Tuesday morning at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office to honor the officer who was killed, and at 7 a.m. the police chief held a news conference.

It was at this news conference that an emotional Norman called for the violence in Milwaukee to stop.

"Milwaukee, we need your prayers, we need your support," he said. "To the men and women of the Milwaukee Police Department, I see you. I am proud of you. The work you do does not go unnoticed. This is a time to lean in and do the work in our community. The violence needs to stop."

Vehicle procession from medical examiner's office to Brookfield

A vehicle procession began around 5:30 p.m. for Jerving at the medical examiner's office, 933 W. Highland Ave.

Officers lined the driveway of the medical examiner's office offering salutes as Jerving's family approached the hearse with Jerving's body inside. Officers remained saluting as the hearse drove out of the driveway and entered the procession of police vehicles and fire trucks. The procession drove under an American flag, which hung from a fire truck ladder at the intersection of North Ninth Street and West State Street.

The procession closed I-94 and I-41/US-45 for a short period of time as the procession made its way to its final destination — Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield.

Vigil, funeral announced for Jerving

Local activists organized a vigil for Jerving, which is scheduled to take place Friday at 6 p.m. at Silver Spring Church of God, located at 7333 W. Silver Spring Drive. Members of the public and officers are expected to attend, an organizer said.

Jerving's funeral will take place Monday, Feb. 13, Krause Funeral Home announced. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Elmbrook Church, 777 S. Barker Road in Brookfield. Funeral service is at 1:30 p.m. and burial will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

More: Milwaukee police officer shot and killed Tuesday is the fifth line of duty death in the city since 2018

More: Milwaukee mourns after another unprecedented year of violence

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: What we know and what we don't about the shooting death of 37-year-old Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving

Comments / 8

Steve Drouillard
4d ago

By day gets away free for a crime earlier committed in court. At night, the SAME NIGHT, kills a cop. That's what we know about this! Yet Chief "we dont want to aggrevate the situation" Norman was just out there saying "it's on us", no its on you. Where's the crime plan you were to buzy to release during the campaign, and apparently now too lazy or incompetent to enact Mayor Chevy? Cmon man.

Reply
10
Sophia Bierman
4d ago

it seems Milwaukee is a lawless city anything goes. get out of jail free card. do this do that slap on the hand. no rest for the wicked. it's those of us who have had the pleasure to have had to do the right thing when do the wrong thing. and learn from our mistakes and we have seen that these pll just get off with nothing again and again and again. where is the morals of the community the judges the commissioners. what is it going to take to keep these criminals behind bars and uphold the laws. for these ppl to kill one of their loved ones then it will matter. this happens in all court rooms in Milwaukee not just criminal court Probate civil etc. the laws are not being upheld.

Reply
3
Chocolate Flower
4d ago

I always wanted to be a Police Officer, and sometimes still does but I’m glad that I didn’t… my condolences to both of them and their family

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

15th and Becher homicide, Milwaukee man charged

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for a Jan. 26 shooting on the city's south side. Prosecutors accuse 21-year-old Darren Williams of killing 59-year-old Jeanette Jimenez inside an apartment near 15th and Becher. A criminal complaint states police arrived at the scene and found Jimenez...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee cop hit with pipe, no prison for man accused

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man accused of hitting a police officer with a metal pipe was sentenced to three years in a mental health facility Thursday, Feb. 9. Julius Neylon, 34, pleaded guilty to substantial battery. Charges of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct were dismissed. It happened outside...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bay View bakery burglar sentenced

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 12 months in the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center – formerly the House of Correction – for robbing a Bay View bakery in April 2021. Dominic Kolp, 46, pleaded guilty to burglary of a building/dwelling. A felony bail jumping...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa armed robbery, federal charges pending review

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Feb. 9 announced an armed robbery suspect could face federal charges. The armed robbery took place at a chiropractic office near 115th Street and North Avenue in December 2022. Police said the alleged robber, armed with a gun, demanded money and credit cards before fleeing the area. Police said no one was hurt.
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 separate shootings in Milwaukee Tuesday; 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday, Feb. 7. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 4:35 p.m. near 36th and Wright. The victim, a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Missing Milwaukee girl last seen near 1st and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a critical missing person – 13-year-old Madison Lee. Lee was last seen near 1st and Burleigh around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. Lee is described as a 13-year-old Black girl, 5'05" tall, 110 pounds,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police looking for critically missing 17-year-old

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in finding 17-year-old Alexzandria Smith. Police say the teenager was last seen at Saturday, Feb. 4, near 32nd and West Brown streets in Milwaukee. Smith's family disputes that slightly, saying she was actually last spotted up the street closer...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2022 Milwaukee homicide: Keshawn Rowsey guilty, jury rules

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Keshawn Rowsey guilty on Tuesday, Feb. 7 of first-degree intentional homicide in the April 2022 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Leah Davis near 66th and Lisbon. Rowsey is scheduled to be sentenced on March 27. Case details. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Maurice Anderson sought by US Marshals

MILWAUKEE - U.S. Marshals are looking for 27-year-old Maurice Anderson of Milwaukee – a man considered armed and dangerous. "Does not appear to be changing his ways," said the marshal on the case. "He has a criminal history that involves theft, entry to locked vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of THC – he also has an arrest for armed robbery."
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Sheriff: 2 arrested in 'several month's long' cocaine bust in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Wis. — The Washington County Sheriff's department announced the arrest of two men following a "several months-long" investigation into cocaine delivery in the Germantown area. According to a statement, Germantown police, along with members of the Washington County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Group, arrested a 29-year-old Germantown man and...
GERMANTOWN, WI
wwisradio.com

Suspect In Milwaukee Officer’s Death Sentenced To Probation On Monday

(Milwaukee, WI) — A guilty plea and a probation sentence kept the young man accused of killing a Milwaukee police officer out on the street. A judge on Monday sentenced 19-year-old Terrell Thompson to probation for a pair of hit-and-run cases. Thompson pleaded guilty, and one of the cases was dismissed. The judge had the option to send Thompson to the House of Correction, but chose probation instead. Milwaukee Police were looking for Thompson in connection to an armed robbery late Monday night. That’s what put him on the collision course with the officer who died and the officer who shot him.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy