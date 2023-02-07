What we know and what we don't about the shooting death of 37-year-old Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving

Early on Tuesday Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving was shot and killed while trying to apprehend a robbery suspect, Terrell I. Thompson, 19, of Milwaukee, on the city’s south side.

Here’s what we know so far about what happened.

What happened during the encounter?

According to Police Chief Jeffery Norman, Milwaukee officers confronted Thompson, who ignored police commands and would eventually flee the officers on foot.

Another officer gave chase and caught up with Thompson, a struggle ensued with Jerving trailing behind. Thompson fired shots from a handgun, striking the 37-year-old officer. Jerving then discharged his weapon.

Jerving later died at a hospital, while Thompson died at the scene, Norman said.

The chief also added it was not immediately clear whether the suspect's injuries were self-inflicted.

Responding to a question during his press conference, Norman did confirm that Thompson had a gun but stopped short of saying whether or not it was his own gun that he shot on the night of the incident.

“We understand that Thompson had a weapon, but we are still looking in regards to the actual circumstances,” he said, “we are still awaiting the autopsy report so there are a number of questions that are still not answered at this time.”

Later in the press conference, Norman said he had not yet watched the body cam footage from the incident. However, he did say that they would be using that footage to help with their investigation.

The investigation is being led by the Brookfield Police Department.

Who was the Milwaukee police officer who was shot?

Jerving had four years of experience with Milwaukee police.

He was part of a group of District Four officers who at 1:16 a.m. responded to the area in the 2700 block of South 14th Street to check for a man wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred Monday at 11:25 p.m. on the 3600 block of West Good Hope Road.

In an emotional news conference, Norman spoke about the officer, "One of our finest, who put on that uniform, put on that badge, went into work last night and paid the ultimate sacrifice for protecting our community."

Jerving was recognized by the department in November with a life-saving award. He and another officer saw a car crash last summer and found the driver suffering from a gunshot wound. The officers provided care to the driver and Jerving used a fire extinguisher to put out flames in the victim's car.

Norman said Jerving is a longtime Milwaukee resident who wanted to be an officer since he was 13.

Who killed the police officer?

The suspect has been identified as Terrell I. Thompson of Milwaukee.

Thompson had been facing two misdemeanor hit-and-run cases that each carried a maximum penalty of six months in jail.

On Monday, Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Christopher Dee sentenced Thompson to four months in the House of Correction.

That sentence was suspended for a year of probation instead. That meant Thompson would only serve the jail time if he failed on probation.

The Journal Sentinel reached out to Dee, the judge who sentenced Thompson on Monday. The judge's clerk said he was on the record hearing other cases and was not making comments at this time.

The Journal Sentinel also left a message for Thompson's attorney in the case.

How has the Milwaukee Police Department responded?

A group of emergency responders met Tuesday morning at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office to honor the officer who was killed, and at 7 a.m. the police chief held a news conference.

It was at this news conference that an emotional Norman called for the violence in Milwaukee to stop.

"Milwaukee, we need your prayers, we need your support," he said. "To the men and women of the Milwaukee Police Department, I see you. I am proud of you. The work you do does not go unnoticed. This is a time to lean in and do the work in our community. The violence needs to stop."

Vehicle procession from medical examiner's office to Brookfield

A vehicle procession began around 5:30 p.m. for Jerving at the medical examiner's office, 933 W. Highland Ave.

Officers lined the driveway of the medical examiner's office offering salutes as Jerving's family approached the hearse with Jerving's body inside. Officers remained saluting as the hearse drove out of the driveway and entered the procession of police vehicles and fire trucks. The procession drove under an American flag, which hung from a fire truck ladder at the intersection of North Ninth Street and West State Street.

The procession closed I-94 and I-41/US-45 for a short period of time as the procession made its way to its final destination — Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield.

Vigil, funeral announced for Jerving

Local activists organized a vigil for Jerving, which is scheduled to take place Friday at 6 p.m. at Silver Spring Church of God, located at 7333 W. Silver Spring Drive. Members of the public and officers are expected to attend, an organizer said.

Jerving's funeral will take place Monday, Feb. 13, Krause Funeral Home announced. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Elmbrook Church, 777 S. Barker Road in Brookfield. Funeral service is at 1:30 p.m. and burial will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: What we know and what we don't about the shooting death of 37-year-old Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving